television 7 Mandalorian Questions We Have After Watching The Season 2 Trailer

To say that persons are enthusiastic about The Mandalorian Season 2 can be an understatement of epic proportions at this level, and that was solely made worse when Disney dropped the primary trailer showcasing the adventures which are in retailer for Din Djarin and The Little one. Jon Favreau’s Emmy-nominated house western remains to be greater than a month away, however there are some questions we simply cannot wait to see get answered when the primary episode drops on October 30.
After watching the two-minute trailer extra occasions than anybody cares to confess, there are fairly a couple of questions that stay. Questions about the entire planets that Mando and Child Yoda appear to be visiting, the unusual conduct of these X-Wings, a sure WWE celebrity, what was up with the Razor Crest within the opening pictures of the trailer, and many others. These are questions that undoubtedly can be answered over the course of Season 2 of The Mandalorian, however within the meantime, all we are able to do is speculate…
What Is Up With Mando’s Ship At The Starting Of The Trailer?
All through Season 1 of The Mandalorian, we noticed Din Djarin’s ship, the Razor Crest, take all types of abuse from the likes of bounty hunters, some Imperial forces and even some Jawas, however each time the ship was in working order and Mando was behind the wheel, issues gave the impression to be okay. That is what makes the primary shot of the brand new trailer so peculiar — the engines look and sound like they will give out at any second. The ship bobs and weaves by house because it approaches a planet, and its bay door is extensive open because the display screen cuts to black.
What’s occurring right here and who’s flying the ship? Is that this the results of a dogfight in house, and the Mandalorian is doing the whole lot he can to succeed in security? Or is another person piloting the spacecraft? Possibly it is Child Yoda nonetheless experimenting along with his powers and tips on how to correctly use them. Possibly it is a fully new character piloting the Razor Crest. No matter that is, it is in all probability one thing main as a result of it is actually the very first thing we see within the trailer. Possibly issues aren’t all tremendous and dandy for Mando and Child Yoda.
Why Is Mando Again On Tatooine?
At one level within the trailer, we see what seems to be the Razor Crest flying excessive above a desert with a Tusken Raider watching from atop a Bantha. Until the Tusken Raiders have left their house planet, then that is undoubtedly Tatooine. However the query stays, why is Din Djarin going again to Tatooine, particularly contemplating the not-so-good time he had there in Season 1 of The Mandalorian? May one thing be calling Mando and Child Yoda to the house planet of 1 Anakin Skywalker? Does it have one thing to do with the Pressure and a sure Jedi in exile, or might it have one thing to do with that thriller character from the top of Season 1, Episode 5 that will or is probably not Boba Fett? We gotta know…
What Are All These Planets?
All through the trailer, we see Mando (and a few type of transportation) on no fewer than 4 planets: Tatooine, one other desert planet that might be Nevarro, a mysterious ice planet that will or is probably not Hoth and a planet that appears to be fully made up of water, or on the very least has huge oceans or lakes. For all we all know, there might be extra planets, as a result of a good quantity of the scenes featured within the trailer include inside pictures. Will every of those planets get a variety of display screen time just like the completely different worlds featured in Season 1 of The Mandalorian for one-off adventures, or will every be a part of a race to search out Child Yoda’s house?
Why Is The Republic Crossing Paths With Mando?
There’s one level about midway by the trailer when Mando turns his head and sees that he’s being flanked by two X-Wings with their S-foils within the assault place. At first, it seems just like the New Republic pilots are on an assault run with Mando’s Razor Crest, however then the masked bounty hunter nods his head in a method that gives the look that he’s shocked by this motion. Moments later, we see Mando main the 2 fighters on a chase. Possibly that is how his ship obtained in such tough form at the beginning of the trailer.
Nonetheless, the query nonetheless stays: why is the New Republic making an attempt to take down Mando within the first place? Did the bounty hunter do one thing to warrant the assault? Do they see him as a risk, or is it one thing extra? May it’s that the New Republic is after Child Yoda just like the remnants of the Empire and each bounty hunter within the identified galaxy? That actually would make issues extra attention-grabbing.
Why Are Mando And Child Yoda On A Boat?
At one other level within the trailer, we see Mando, Child Yoda (and his cute little pod) and a pair of thriller characters crusing the excessive seas. We do not know the place they’re, what they’re after or the place they are going, but it surely does look like the identical planet proven a couple of moments earlier when the bounty hunter was seen strolling by what seems to be a big port of some kind. Is that this a brand new planet that we have not seen earlier than?
Who Is Sasha Banks Taking part in?
Along with introducing some fairly wonderful planets and cities, the brand new trailer additionally confirmed off a couple of characters who will hopefully see a variety of display screen time when The Mandalorian returns in October. One of many characters that has been perplexing Star Wars followers because the trailer dropped was the mysterious girl cloaked in darkness who appears to fade into skinny air. No, it is not Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano, however as a substitute, it is WWE celebrity Sasha Banks. However what character is she enjoying?
There have not been any formal bulletins, however evidently Sasha Banks might be enjoying Sabine Wren, one of many major characters from Star Wars Rebels who occurs to have been born on Mandalore. Oh, and he or she is aware of tips on how to deal with the Darksaber, which we final noticed within the possession of Moff Gideon on the finish of Season 1 of The Mandalorian. If Banks is definitely enjoying Sabine Wren, what function will she play within the present, and on what aspect of issues will she fall?
Did Mando Kill A Nightbrother?
Lastly, there’s the matter of the ultimate motion sequence from the Season 2 trailer. No, not the shot of Child Yoda being all cute and shutting up his pod earlier than Mando dispenses of some bounty hunter scum. It is proper after that after we see a horned character taking a blade to the guts. Judging by the character’s look and weapon of selection, evidently this can be a Nightbrother, a member of a small colony of Zabrak males born on Dathomir. The colony has appeared in a variety of animated Star Wars reveals over time, however this the primary live-action incarnation of a Nightbrother not named Darth Maul.
Will the Nightbrothers be a serious a part of the present? And can Mando journey to Dathomir, or is that this only a one-off look? Both method, it is cool to see one of many extra underused sorts of characters getting their time to shine, even when it is only one Nightbrother getting taken out in fast vogue.
Do you will have questions on The Mandalorian Season 2 trailer that did not make it on this checklist? Do you will have solutions to those questions? Both method, hold forth within the feedback under and tell us what you assume. And keep in mind, The Mandalorian returns October 30 on Disney+.
