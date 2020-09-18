television 7 Mandalorian Questions We Have After Watching The Season 2 Trailer

Why Is Mando Again On Tatooine?

At one level within the trailer, we see what seems to be the Razor Crest flying excessive above a desert with a Tusken Raider watching from atop a Bantha. Until the Tusken Raiders have left their house planet, then that is undoubtedly Tatooine. However the query stays, why is Din Djarin going again to Tatooine, particularly contemplating the not-so-good time he had there in Season 1 of The Mandalorian? May one thing be calling Mando and Child Yoda to the house planet of 1 Anakin Skywalker? Does it have one thing to do with the Pressure and a sure Jedi in exile, or might it have one thing to do with that thriller character from the top of Season 1, Episode 5 that will or is probably not Boba Fett? We gotta know…