television 7 MCU Easter Eggs That Would Be Cool To See In WandaVision

This has been a sluggish 12 months for Marvel Cinematic Universe followers, with most of Marvel Studios’ initiatives having been delayed because of latest occasions. However behold… WandaVision has swooped in to save lots of the day, because the present continues to be set to hit its 2020 premiere date. And following the discharge of the present’s first full trailer, we now have a (barely) higher concept of what to anticipate from Disney+’s first MCU TV sequence. The footage additionally showcased a slew of some candy Easter Eggs for sitcom followers however, in typical Marvel trend, you’ll be able to wager the present will embrace some that connect with the bigger cinematic universe.
As Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany’s Imaginative and prescient reside out their excellent lives in suburbia, they’re certain to come back throughout just a few individuals, locations or objects which have hyperlinks to different components of the MCU. Some will possible convey pleasure, whereas others may trigger ache for each the characters and the viewers. With that, it’s time to look at some Easter Eggs that would pop up on this “surreal” new present:
That Fateful Day In Wakanda
We’re not but clear on the place Wanda Maximoff shall be – each geographically and mentally – at the beginning of WandaVision, but there’s a powerful probability she should still be mourning Imaginative and prescient. And naturally, a reminiscence that in all probability nonetheless haunts her is his dying in Wakanda. As you may keep in mind, Wanda not solely needed to kill him herself, however she additionally needed to watch in horror as Thanos revived her love and destroyed him yet again.
It wouldn’t be loopy to assume that the pictures nonetheless run rampant in Wanda’s thoughts and that she even goals about them. Given this, a flashback or dream sequence can be a option to revisit this key Infinity Warfare second. Certain, seeing it wouldn’t be nice for the MCU trustworthy, as many people are nonetheless recovering over two years later. However, having a sequence like this might be a agency approach to assist sum up the sorrow Wanda is probably going feeling.
Extra On These Conferences In Scotland
Throughout the two-year hole between Captain America: Civil Warfare and Avengers: Infinity Warfare, Wanda – a fugitive on the time – would often meet up with Imaginative and prescient for alone time in Edinburgh. That is, after all, the place we discover them after they first come onto the scene in Infinity Warfare.
Not a lot has been mentioned about Wanda and Imaginative and prescient’s exploits in Scotland so far, so it might be good to get a flashback or two to these moments within the Disney+ sequence. The 2 heroes have been nonetheless in a largely platonic relationship in Civil Warfare, so their Scottish trysts greater than possible performed a significant position in growing their romance. A glance again at a type of conferences may function a supply of true consolation in what may very effectively be a heartbreaking present.
Monica Tries To Name Captain Marvel
One of the thrilling prospects of WandaVision is that it’s going to reacquaint audiences with Monica Rambeau, the candy and optimistic younger woman we met in final 12 months’s Captain Marvel. Nonetheless, this Monica shall be a full-fledged grownup performed by Teyonah Parris. Subsequent to nothing is thought about her precise position within the sequence however, primarily based on the trailer, she’s going to seek out herself wrapped up within the craziness as effectively. In consequence, she could attempt to name in an previous good friend for assist.
In mild of the bizarre circumstances, Monica (who’s rumored to be a S.W.O.R.D. agent) may attempt to attain out to Carol Danvers for some help. Admittedly, the probabilities of her really getting a maintain of Danvers would in all probability be slim to none on condition that the hero could also be consumed with cosmic actions. However it might be good to see “Lt. Bother” attempt to attain out to her mom’s finest good friend. But when she does, let’s hope she doesn’t have to make use of a pager.
An Replace On Jane Foster
One other MCU character that shall be making a return for WandaVision is Kat Dennings’ Darcy Lewis, who followers know because the comedian aid of the Thor franchise. The sarcastic (but loyal) intern hasn’t been seen since 2013’s Thor: The Darkish World, so it’s secure to imagine that lots has occurred since she helped the God of Thunder defeat the Darkish Elves. The identical can also be prone to be true for her good friend and colleague, Jane Foster.
We all know Jane has an enormous future forward of her, as she’s set to wield Mjölnir in Thor: Love and Thunder. So it might be cool if Darcy talked about her present standing, which may, in flip, arrange her subsequent look. We would not want a large clarification, only a fast line or two that provides us a way of what is going on on together with her and probably alludes to what’s coming down the road. And such a reference may even give us a clue as as to if or not Darcy may also present up in Love and Thunder.
The Return of Quicksilver
Pietro Maximoff’s dying is a storytelling selection that also doesn’t sit effectively with a sum of MCU followers. Many have been hoping the younger speedster would stick round and be part of the ranks of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like his sister. But Marvel finally selected to jot down him out, regardless of taking pictures an alternate ending which noticed him survive. Wanda appears to be largely at peace about her brother’s heroic sacrifice at this level. Nonetheless, on this “good world,” may Pietro be as alive and effectively as Imaginative and prescient is?
We nonetheless don’t know precisely who or what’s liable for creating the fact the 2 principal characters shall be inhabiting, however it’s clear that it’s designed to be a form of utopia for them. With this in thoughts, it wouldn’t be loopy to assume that Pietro exists and pays his sister and brother-in-law the occasional go to. It might look like a protracted shot, however it might be good to see him zip in for a minimum of one scene.
Imaginative and prescient’s Resting Place
Whereas this can be a tragic element to think about, it’s utterly legitimate. On the finish of Avengers: Infinity Warfare, we noticed Thanos rip the Thoughts Stone from Imaginative and prescient’s brow, leaving his lifeless physique on the bottom for the snapped Wanda to mourn over. Imaginative and prescient’s physique isn’t seen in Avengers: Endgame, although one must consider the Avengers would’ve discovered a correct option to memorialize him. They might have buried him close to the Avengers facility, or they might have chosen a spot that’s a bit extra personal. Let’s hope for the latter, particularly because the Avengers’ base and the encompassing space was primarily decimated throughout Endgame’s third act.
How issues pan out for the superhero couple by the top of the present is much from clear, however it might be good to see Wanda pay a go to to Imaginative and prescient’s grave sooner or later. If her love actually is passed by the top of the sequence, a scene wherein Wanda goes to see him could assist to supply her with a little bit of closure. A second like this might not solely be extremely transferring but in addition a pivotal step in her character improvement.
A Physician Unusual Cameo
There are nonetheless loads of issues we don’t find out about WandaVision, however one tidbit we do know is that the present will in some way tie into the occasions of the upcoming movie Physician Unusual within the Multiverse of Insanity. Wanda is ready to look within the movie, which is able to little doubt see the potential Sorcerer Supreme courageous the perils of the multiverse. So, in typical MCU trend, it might make sense to have a post-credits scene or perhaps a closing shot that teases Wanda’s subsequent journey. And if so, having Stephen Unusual present up within the closing moments of the sequence can be good.
Since Physician Unusual continually screens actuality, it wouldn’t be loopy to assume that the occasions of WandaVision get on his radar instantly. A post-credits scene may lower to him within the Sanctum Sanctorum, throughout which he’s making an attempt to gauge what’s occurred. Or, in an much more thrilling risk, he may really pay Wanda Maximoff a go to or vice versa. In fact, this all is determined by how the present leaves issues. Regardless of the case, the connection between the movie and TV sequence makes a Physician Unusual cameo nearly too good to cross up, and including one would solely improve the hype for his subsequent big-screen outing.
So what sorts of MCU Easter Eggs are you hoping to see in WandaVision? Be certain to tell us within the feedback! And preserve it tuned to CinemaBlend for updates on the present in addition to different information from the world of TV and films.
