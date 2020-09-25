television 7 MCU Easter Eggs That Would Be Cool To See In WandaVision

We all know Jane has an enormous future forward of her, as she’s set to wield Mjölnir in Thor: Love and Thunder. So it might be cool if Darcy talked about her present standing, which may, in flip, arrange her subsequent look. We would not want a large clarification, only a fast line or two that provides us a way of what is going on on together with her and probably alludes to what’s coming down the road. And such a reference may even give us a clue as as to if or not Darcy may also present up in Love and Thunder.