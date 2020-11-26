television 7 Things About The Mandalorian Season 2 That Don't Make Sense So Far

Mando’s Insistence On Retaining The Razor Crest

The Razor Crest took some licks in Season 1 of The Mandalorian, however nothing in comparison with the harm it is taken up to now in Season 2. Now after its newest repair by a Mon Calamari after which overhaul on Nevarro, the ship could also be an even bigger hunk of junk than the Millennium Falcon. It is a surprise this factor nonetheless flies, and that Mando feels so comfy taking it into area and is not out there for a brand new ship. I imply, yet one more malfunction and he may very well be despatched into the chilly vacuum of area in moments, and in contrast to Leia Organa, he cannot use the Drive to drag himself again inside it. I simply discover it so unusual that he is so hooked up to it and is not not less than out there for a brand new ship.