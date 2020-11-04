television 8 Classic Star Wars Characters We Want To See In Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi Show

Luke Skywalker

So I do know what you’re pondering and, no, Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker couldn’t really seem within the sequence, as Luke is barely 8 years previous at this level. Nevertheless, this nonetheless leaves open the likelihood that we may see a youthful iteration of Luke that we’ve by no means seen earlier than. Comedian books have revealed that Luke acquired himself into just a few sticky conditions as a baby, and seeing one or two of them right here may very well be enjoyable.

It will make sense to really characteristic the individual that Obi-Wan is supposed to look at in some unspecified time in the future within the present. Luke’s misadventures would give us a greater thought of what his childhood was like, filling in a beforehand unexplored time in his life within the course of. And naturally, having him on the present would additionally give us a greater thought of how his childhood had been secretly formed by the hermit quickly to be often called Ben Kenobi.