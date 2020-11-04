television 8 Classic Star Wars Characters We Want To See In Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi Show

Depart a Remark
The Mandalorian is the one live-action Star Wars present on Disney+ in the mean time, however that’s going to alter when the Obi-Wan Kenobi sequence hits the streamer. The restricted sequence will characteristic the return of Ewan McGregor’s titular Jedi and can discover a brand new chapter in his life. Because it was first introduced again in 2019, the present has skilled just a few setbacks, some associated to the worldwide well being disaster and a few not. Fortunately, it now seems like issues are transferring ahead, as manufacturing is ready to start within the spring of 2021. McGregor has even reunited together with his well-known Jedi robes forward of filming. Specifics on the present are restricted, but we do have sufficient to think about the basic characters that might pop up.
The Obi-Wan Kenobi sequence takes place eight years after the occasions of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. It’s throughout this time that Obi-Wan was in exile and watching over younger Luke Skywalker on the planet Tatooine. The desert panorama is stuffed with hazard and unknown territory however can be one of the crucial recognizable places in all of Star Wars canon. This might permit for some acquainted faces to indicate up throughout Obi-Wan’s newest journey – even just a few who aren’t native to the planet. So let’s dive in and focus on the characters who could be excellent for the present:
Owen Lars
Most followers most likely know him as “Uncle Owen” – the stepbrother of Anakin Skywalker and a moisture farmer from Tatooine who turns into the surrogate father of Luke Skywalker. Owen’s position within the authentic Star Wars is comparatively small, on condition that he dies on the finish of the primary act. However years later, a youthful iteration of the character was launched in Assault of the Clones, the place he was performed by Joel Edgerton. And apparently, whereas Edgerton hasn’t confirmed if he’ll reprise his position within the close to future, he additionally didn’t shoot down the concept when requested.
Having Uncle Owen seem within the Obi-Wan sequence simply makes an excessive amount of sense. As Luke’s guardian he would definitely be round. And people who’ve learn latest Star Wars comics seemingly know that he was conscious of Obi-Wan’s presence and angrily suggested him to keep away from the boy. This type of battle could be fascinating to see within the present, and it may assist so as to add layers to a personality that’s been fairly skinny to this point.
Beru Lars
However in fact, how are you going to have Uncle Owen with out Aunt Beru? Like her husband, she was first launched in A New Hope and was tragically murdered by stormtroopers alongside her husband. And like her husband, she was additionally re-introduced within the prequel trilogy, which means Bonnie Piesse may reprise the position.
Beru additionally suffers from a scarcity of true character improvement, and the Disney+ sequence may present a chance to indicate that she’s greater than the soft-spoken maternal determine she’s been portrayed as. Don’t get me incorrect, he real kindness and sincerity are effectively cherished and function a counter to her husband’s gruff demeanor. However nonetheless, you must surprise if she utterly agreed together with her husband’s sentiments about Obi-Wan. I imply did she and Kenobi ever focus on Luke’s future? These are questions the present can reply.
Luke Skywalker
So I do know what you’re pondering and, no, Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker couldn’t really seem within the sequence, as Luke is barely 8 years previous at this level. Nevertheless, this nonetheless leaves open the likelihood that we may see a youthful iteration of Luke that we’ve by no means seen earlier than. Comedian books have revealed that Luke acquired himself into just a few sticky conditions as a baby, and seeing one or two of them right here may very well be enjoyable.
It will make sense to really characteristic the individual that Obi-Wan is supposed to look at in some unspecified time in the future within the present. Luke’s misadventures would give us a greater thought of what his childhood was like, filling in a beforehand unexplored time in his life within the course of. And naturally, having him on the present would additionally give us a greater thought of how his childhood had been secretly formed by the hermit quickly to be often called Ben Kenobi.
Jabba The Hutt
As I discussed earlier than, Tatooine is a really harmful place stuffed with thugs and mercenaries for rent, and lots of of them are there due to Jabba the Hutt. The notorious crime lord guidelines with an iron (or slug-like) fist and has confirmed to be fairly ruthless wherever his felony empire is worried. The character performs an enormous position within the Unique Trilogy and comes into battle with Luke and his allies when he takes possession of the carbonite frozen Han Solo. However in the course of the prequels and the years main as much as A New Hope, he was operating his enterprise as normal.
Obi-Wan isn’t one to stroll away if he sees injustice, and Star Wars comics revealed that he as soon as got here into battle with Jabba and his thugs throughout his exile on Tatooine. Seeing this battle proceed into the live-action medium may very well be thrilling and set up extra historical past between the Jedi and the big-time gangster.
Boba Fett
Earlier than he was lurking within the shadows in The Mandalorian and lengthy after he was dwelling on Kamino together with his father Jango, Boba Fett had dealings with Jabba the Hutt. He most famously delivered Han Solo to Hutt after the smuggler was frozen in carbonite on the finish of The Empire Strikes Again. In the 1997 Particular Version of the unique Star Wars, Fett was superimposed right into a key scene, proving that he had dealings with Jabba previous to Empire. So who’s to say Jabba didn’t ever contemplate calling upon Fett to eradicate a pesky Jedi?
This may occasionally sound like only a fan’s loopy dream, however I’d like to see Obi-Wan Kenobi and Boba Fett face off. Such a combat sequence may very well be completely entertaining and likewise poetic on condition that Kenobi additionally briefly battled Jango Fett in Episode II as a younger Boba watched on. Temuera Morrison is again within the Star Wars fold as Boba Fett, and this may be one other nice method to make the most of him.
Qui-Gon Jinn
Obi-Wan Kenobi wasn’t solely watching over younger Luke Skywalker throughout his exile in Tatooine, he was additionally getting in tune with the Power. Close to the top of Revenge of the Sith, Grasp Yoda revealed to Kenobi {that a} Jedi had discovered the trail to immortality – Qui-Gon Jinn, Obi-Wan’s deceased former grasp. Yoda promised to show Obi-Wan to speak with him. Now, now we have a chance to be taught extra about his doable education on this space of the Power.
Obi-Wan is just about alone throughout his time on Tatooine, although he seemingly finds solace within the Power, which may embody occasional chats together with his late mentor. Qui-Gon is such an integral a part of Obi-Wan’s story that it is solely pure he would issue into the story someway. And even when he doesn’t present up as a Power ghost, he may nonetheless seem in flashbacks or dream sequences. Liam Neeson has performed coy concerning whether or not he would return to play Qui-Gon, however I can say it will be a pleasure to see each him and Ewan McGregor collectively on display once more for a sentimental scene or two.
Yoda
Qui-Gon might not be the one Jedi that Obi-Wan may communicate with throughout his Tatooine years. He may additionally talk with good friend and Jedi Grasp Yoda. At this time limit, Yoda is serving an exile of his personal on Dagobah however, via different types of Star Wars media (significantly Rebels), we be taught that Yoda continued to make use of the Power to look at over surviving Jedi scattered throughout the galaxy. And that is how he can come into play on the Obi-Wan present.
Like Qui-Gon, Yoda may function a supply of steerage and assist for Obi-Wan, who is probably going weary from spending years of isolation within the desert. The 2 Jedi grew to become nearer because the Prequel Trilogy progressed, and having them join via the Power could be a pure extension of that. Any potential look from the character wouldn’t should be, as even a short cameo would go a great distance.
Anakin Skywalker
As he enters this new present, Obi-Wan is bringing in some severe baggage. It’s honest to say that he’ll be haunted by just a few issues just like the Nice Jedi Purge. However the one factor (or individual) that’s seemingly haunting him essentially the most is his fallen apprentice – Anakin Skywalker. Kenobi views Anakin’s fall to the Darkish Aspect as considered one of his best failures, and people emotions of failure and remorse don’t fade in a single day.
There have been rumors that the Obi-Wan present may carry again Hayden Christensen to reprise the position of Anakin Skywalker and, if that is true, he may very well be used to nice impact. The apparent method to incorporate him into the story could be via flashbacks. Nevertheless, it will be fascinating if Obi-Wan had been struggling frequent hallucinations of Anakin, who even taunts him about his efforts to maintain Luke protected. This leans into some severe psychological territory, however it will function a pleasant psychological impediment for Kenobi to face after we see him once more. Let’s hope Christensen will get the prospect to play the position as soon as extra.
So would you wish to see any of those basic Star Wars characters return for Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi present? Are there any that you just assume ought to have been on this listing? Tell us within the feedback! And make sure you hold it tuned to CInemaBlend for updates on the present’s standing and for extra TV and film information.
Add Comment