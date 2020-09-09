television 8 Locke And Key Questions Season 2 Needs To Answer

Depart a Remark
So far as first seasons go, Joe Hill’s Locke and Key does a terrific job answering lots of questions over the course of the season. I really feel like I’ve a good grasp of the mythology, the keys, and the characters. However, after that insane finale, there’s a ton of questions I nonetheless have in regards to the present. Fortunately, with the announcement that Season 2 is on the way in which at Netflix, these questions will not die with Season 1. So, with that in thoughts, let’s dive into among the questions Season 2 must reply.
Heavy spoilers forward.
What’s The Deal With Chamberlain Locke?
In Episode 3—Head Video games, Bode makes use of the Ghost Key to fly across the Key Home property and runs into the ghost of his great-great-grandfather Chamberlain Locke at a graveyard. Chamberlain Locke determined to remain on the property quite than move on. Chamberlain Locke, although, comes throughout as considerably ominous and their temporary interplay raises questions on why Chamberlain Locke determined to remain behind, what he is aware of in regards to the keys, and what he is aware of about Rendell Locke and his brother. I feel it’s possible Season 2 would revisit this, contemplating he could be an excellent supply of knowledge the Lockes may faucet into in regards to the keys.
What Different Recollections Did They Steal From Duncan Locke?
Kinsey and Tyler used the Plant Key in Episode 5—Household Tree to retrieve the recollections of their uncle, Duncan Locke. In fact, they didn’t comprehend it on the time. There have been a ton of recollections that had been taken from Duncan, form of like Dumbledore’s recollections in Harry Potter. We noticed a number of of his recollections, together with Rendell Locke as a ghost, using the Identification Key, and Rendell killing Lucas. However, what different recollections did they take from Duncan and what significance have they got?
You’d assume the Lockes would scour all of his recollections to seek out clues and solutions in regards to the keys, to not point out keys they may not have discovered but. The opposite difficulty is whether or not or not Duncan can get his recollections again as soon as they’re taken away. When he noticed the recollections within the jar, he was clearly disturbed by them. Would giving him the recollections again make issues worse?
How Had been The Keys Made In The First Place?
There’s quite a bit we nonetheless don’t know in regards to the keys. They’re extremely highly effective and have sure guidelines, like how nobody can take the keys from the Lockes unwillingly. However how did that begin? The place did they arrive from, why had been they made, and the way did they get their magical powers? These are just some of the questions surrounding the mysterious keys. I’ve little doubt the comedian e-book supply materials dives into these questions. The extra the Locke youngsters know, the higher geared up they’ll be towards Dodge. So, it could most likely be good if Season 2 may begin shedding extra gentle on the keys, and a terrific place to start out is their origin story.
How Is Dodge In a position To Converse By Footage?
All through Locke and Key, the one method anybody can carry out magic is thru the keys. However, Dodge, it appears, can talk throughout far distances by way of an image hanging on Rendell Locke’s workplace wall. So far as we all know, on the time Dodge spoke to Sam Lesser by way of the image, Dodge solely had the Identification Key. So, except Dodge has a key that we don’t find out about, Dodge can talk by way of footage, or at the very least the image hanging on Rendell Locke’s wall. How can Dodge do that and might Dodge do different magical issues with out the keys?
The place Did Dodge And The Different Demons Come From?
I do know, I do know, you’ll say, “the demons come from the Black Door!” However, that’s not ok for me; it’s too obscure. What’s past the Black Door? Is that place only a non secular realm of damnation? Is it hell? Or is there extra to the Black Door that we simply don’t know but? Positive, the writers of Locke and Key may go away it unexplained and a thriller, ala. Misplaced, boiling it all the way down to the door that spits out fiery demons. However I feel extra must be defined in regards to the demons, what they’re doing in there, and what all of it means for Key Home and the Lockes. Since Dodge remained largely a thriller in Season 1, I guess they’ll reveal a bit extra in regards to the nefarious demon in Season 2.
Can People Escape The Black Door?
Within the last episode, the Lockes thought they returned Dodge again into the chasm whence he got here however, as a substitute, probably dedicated Ellie Whedon into everlasting damnation. However that raises the query, can people escape the Black Door after they’ve been thrown into it? Clearly, Dodge and the demon that possessed Eden Hawkins escaped. They proved it’s potential, at the very least in demon kind. So, can people escape the door, too, and in that case, how? This could possibly be an vital plot level for Season 2. As soon as the Lockes uncover they’ve despatched Ellie Whedon into the Black Door, they could wish to discover a strategy to retrieve her.
Will The Lockes Strive To Free Erin Voss?
As you might recall, Erin Voss is the lady within the wheelchair on the psychiatric hospital. She was Rendell Locke’s love curiosity prior to now and helped him with the keys. In Episode 8, Dodge enters Erin Voss’ thoughts and finds that she’s been trapped inside her personal head all this time. So, how did that occur, however extra importantly will the Lockes attempt to free her with the Head Key? With Ellie Whedon gone, the Lockes are going to want all the assistance they will get towards Dodge. So, it could make sense for them to free Erin Voss from her personal thoughts in Season 2.
Will The Lockes Be Compelled To Kill Eden Hawkins?
Within the finale, we realized {that a} new demon possessed Eden Hawkins, and eliminating these demons proves troublesome. We all know you may’t kill Dodge with bullets after Ellie Whedon tried to shoot the echo of Lucas Caravaggio. So, the one strategy to do away with Dodge is both locking him again within the effectively or sending him again by way of the Black Door. However, Eden Hawkins is one other story; she’s nonetheless a human and might be killed, very similar to how Lucas Caravaggio was killed by Rendell Locke. Which begs the query, will the Lockes be compelled to kill Eden Hawkins?
There doesn’t appear to be an excellent finish for her any method you shake it, truthfully. They should both kill her, and hope nobody brings her again as an echo, or ship her again into the Black Door. Both method, Eden Hawkins dies. Might there be one other strategy to rid her of the demon? That is perhaps one other query Season 2 ought to attempt to reply.
The primary season of Locke and Key did an excellent job introducing us to Key Home and the mythology round it, however in Season 2, they positively want to elucidate a number of issues additional. These are just some questions we hope Season 2 will sort out, however what did we miss? What questions would you like Season 2 to reply? Tell us within the feedback!
