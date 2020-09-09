television 8 Locke And Key Questions Season 2 Needs To Answer

What Different Recollections Did They Steal From Duncan Locke?

Kinsey and Tyler used the Plant Key in Episode 5—Household Tree to retrieve the recollections of their uncle, Duncan Locke. In fact, they didn’t comprehend it on the time. There have been a ton of recollections that had been taken from Duncan, form of like Dumbledore’s recollections in Harry Potter. We noticed a number of of his recollections, together with Rendell Locke as a ghost, using the Identification Key, and Rendell killing Lucas. However, what different recollections did they take from Duncan and what significance have they got?

You’d assume the Lockes would scour all of his recollections to seek out clues and solutions in regards to the keys, to not point out keys they may not have discovered but. The opposite difficulty is whether or not or not Duncan can get his recollections again as soon as they’re taken away. When he noticed the recollections within the jar, he was clearly disturbed by them. Would giving him the recollections again make issues worse?