television 8 Major The Walking Useless: World Beyond Questions We Have After The Season 1 Finale

Major spoilers beneath for the Season 1 finale of The Walking Useless: World Beyond, so be warned!
After going through a months-long delay earlier than lastly debuting in October, AMC’s The Walking Useless: World Beyond confronted just a few rising pains all through its first season, which is unquestionably par for the course with this franchise. Going into the two-part finale, nevertheless, the spinoff discovered its rhythm in laying out character growth, hectic conditions, and game-changing narrative twists. And by the point Episode 10, “In This Life,” had concluded, I so wished the second (and last) season to already be right here to reply all of the questions I now have.
Whereas a few of the story specified by these last two episodes was comparatively easy, corresponding to Elton’s psychological break, showrunner Matt Negrete and his artistic staff gave viewers quite a bit to mull over whereas ready for brand spanking new episodes to reach in 2021. So let’s placed on our considering caps, our hypothesis gloves and our pondering footwear as we lay out the largest questions from The Walking Useless: World Beyond‘s Season 1 finale.
Is There Extra To Hope Than Simply Her Tremendous-Smarts?
With a mind for science, math, patterns and extra, Alexa Mansour’s Hope is clearly a chip off the previous block by the use of her father Leo. However is her inherent genius actually all that Julia Ormond’s Elizabeth and the CRM are hoping to take advantage of? I am unable to think about that there can be THIS a lot secrecy concerned if the group merely wished to make use of Hope for her psychological abilities. Is it attainable she’s “particular” for another cause? Might or not it’s that her blood is probably the important thing to creating a treatment (even when the treatment in all probability will not be very profitable)? I am very suspicious.
What Is CRM Elizabeth’s Overarching Objective?
As hinted at within the query above, Elizabeth’s ways fo getting Hope to her father’s lab have been extraordinarily sketchy, because it would not have been that arduous to switch Hope with out putting the “expendable” label on Iris, Felix, Elton and Silas. Or with out wiping out the whole Campus Colony. Or any of her different hardcore antagonistic actions. Somebody fascinated with additional the way forward for civilization should not be that invested in eliminating a lot of it, so what are Elizabeth’s endgame plans right here, and are her motivations truly reflective of everybody else at CRM?
What Does Felix Be taught From Will’s Group?
Actually, the ultimate scene in Episode 10 was slightly maddening, and never in the perfect of how. By some means, in the midst of a random wooded space, Felix and Hope managed to cross paths with a masked (?) group led by Jelani Alladin’s Will Campbell, Felix’s former lover who left with Leo to hitch CRM’s safety element. (Even when Will was particularly in search of Felix and/or Hope, that was WAY too coincidental a meet-up for my tastes.) And slightly than providing up any concrete info, Will merely mentioned “We’ve bought quite a bit to atone for,” earlier than the credit rolled. Certain, he in all probability had an excessive amount of data to share in such a short while, however something would have been higher than nothing.
What Occurred To Silas After He Was Taken Away?
Fortunately, The Walking Useless: World Beyond revealed that Drunk Silas was not accountable for murdering Scott Adsit’s Tony, as Huck was responsible for that and Percy’s gunshot wound. That revelation had a wierd impact on Silas, who selected to not preserve trekking with Elton and Percy, and as a substitute allowed himself to be caught by the CRM squad that was on the prowl after seeing the fireplace he’d began. However what truly occurred to him after that? Will he be in custody when Season 2 kicks off, maybe resulting in additional hyperlinks to Andrew Lincoln’s Rick and different franchise characters related to the CRM?
How Many Extra Secrets and techniques Is Huck Hiding?
Viewers are properly conscious that the apple did not fall removed from the tree the place Huck and Elizabeth are involved, contemplating Huck killed off her navy unit in the identical approach Elizabeth took out so many different folks. So it made macabre sense to be taught that they have been certainly associated. However was her and mum’s massive plan the ultimate secret in Huck’s psychological lockbox, or does she produce other heinous transgressions which can be but to be revealed to viewers? I suppose she may also have some secrets and techniques which can be constructive in nature – corresponding to hoarding an enormous provide of Mountain Dew – however I doubt it.
How Will Leo React To Hope And Iris’ Conditions?
After being proven in flashbacks earlier in The Walking Useless: World Beyond‘s first season, Joe Holt’s Leo Bennett confirmed up within the present timeline, the place he was confirmed to be in a smoochy-smoochy relationship with fellow CRM scientist Lyla (Natalie Gold), who appears to be extra firmly aligned with Elizabeth. The truth that they are hiding their Hope plans from him would not bode properly. I am certain he’ll be ostensibly happy to know he’ll see considered one of his daughters quickly, and can in all probability have equally sturdy emotions about Iris being thought-about non-essential, although on the other finish of the emotional spectrum.
Is Percy Sticking With The Group In Season 2?
Ted Sutherland’s Percy was form of a dick when viewers first met him, and he was quite a bit simpler to take heed to after Elton discovered him unconscious. In any case, the injured Percy revealed Huck’s guilt in his uncle’s dying, which was necessary, after which he seemingly caught with Elton after Silas was apprehended. So does that imply he’ll nonetheless be round as a part of the core group in Season 2, or will he have already struck out on his personal by the point the present returns in 2021?
The place Is Rick Grimes?
To make sure, each Worry the Walking Useless and The Walking Useless: World Beyond have offered fascinating updates and subtext for the CRM, which existed in The Walking Useless correct as “that mysterious helicopter group.” However although viewers have seen inside at the least one of many group’s analysis amenities, and it has been confirmed the CRM has been working analysis assessments on walkers, we nonetheless technically do not know something extra in regards to the particular whereabouts of Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes forward of the deliberate movies. I assume that is not too shocking, however I actually did count on a post-credits sequence to tip a (cowboy) hat to Rick’s story.
Realistically, I even have some questions on what Lyla has been as much as, and whether or not or not Percy and Elton might probably survive on their very own for very lengthy, however these weren’t fairly as pertinent as those above. Hopefully the showrunner and solid supply up some extra clues in the course of the winter hiatus to clue followers in on what’s coming subsequent in Season 2.
The Walking Useless franchise is now all wrapped up on AMC till subsequent 12 months, at which level followers will get to observe the ultimate six episodes of The Walking Useless Season 10, the again 9 episodes of Worry the Walking Useless Season 6, and Season 2 of World Beyond. Whereas ready, head to our Fall 2020 TV premiere schedule and our Winter and Spring 2021 TV information to maintain observe of all the massive exhibits coming sooner or later.
