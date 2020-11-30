television 8 Major The Walking Useless: World Beyond Questions We Have After The Season 1 Finale

Major spoilers beneath for the Season 1 finale of The Walking Useless: World Beyond, so be warned!

After going through a months-long delay earlier than lastly debuting in October, AMC’s The Walking Useless: World Beyond confronted just a few rising pains all through its first season, which is unquestionably par for the course with this franchise. Going into the two-part finale, nevertheless, the spinoff discovered its rhythm in laying out character growth, hectic conditions, and game-changing narrative twists. And by the point Episode 10, “In This Life,” had concluded, I so wished the second (and last) season to already be right here to reply all of the questions I now have.