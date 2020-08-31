television 8 Times Letterkenny Took Shots At Pop Culture

Relationship Apps – Season 1, Episode 1

The very first episode of Letterkenny made it clear how far the collection was prepared to go for the sake of ridicule with this bit that feedback on the oversaturation of on-line courting in a risqué trend.

Daryl takes the not too long ago dumped Wayne to a singles perform on the native church the place they run into religious Christian Margaret (Kelly Lamb), to whom Daryl explains that Wayne has been spending a variety of time on Tinder. Margaret, underneath the impression that Tinder is simply homosexual courting app Grindr in disguise, condemns the usage of such know-how with an unnecessarily in-depth description of its customers’ actions, additionally introducing the collection’ trope of aspect characters who are usually somewhat too open about their close-mindedness.