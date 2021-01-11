television 90 Day Fiance: 8 Quick Things We Know About The Discovery+ Spinoffs

Love Video games Will Pit 24 {Couples} In opposition to One One other In A New Take On The Newlywed Recreation

The 4 earlier 90 Day Fiancé spinoffs are all presently accessible to stream on Discovery+, however the fifth and remaining new present based mostly on the hit TLC sequence received’t be popping out till later, although it appears like it is going to be well worth the wait. The present is being referred to as Love Video games and might be like a modern-day Newlywed Recreation with an edge within the sense that it’ll characteristic 24 {couples} going head-to-head in competitors. In line with Deadline, Love Video games will see the {couples} sq. off by answering questions starting from their greatest and darkest secrets and techniques to most annoying habits as they attempt to see who is aware of one another the perfect.

There isn’t an excessive amount of time till we’ll all get to see our favourite 90 Day Fiancé solid members sq. off because the present is scheduled to debut on February 8, 2021 on Discovery+. Within the meantime, you possibly can try the Love Video games teaser right here.