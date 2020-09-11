television After Cobra Kai: 7 Other 80s Movies That Should Get A TV Show Sequel

Go away a Remark
Late in August, to huge success, Netflix debuted the primary two seasons of YouTube Premium’s Cobra Kai on its platform. Whereas the sequel sequence — a decades-later continuation of 1984’s The Karate Child — discovered an viewers on its unique platform, it exploded upon its Netflix debut. It is also additional proof that there is a substantial market of nostalgic viewers clamoring for TV or streaming reveals centered round their 1980s favorites.
Although it wasn’t the primary present to do this format, as seen with Ash vs. Evil Lifeless and The Darkish Crystal: Age of Resistance (additionally on Netflix), this streaming present has exceeded expectations, making its third season much more anticipated. With Cobra Kai kicking butt on Netflix, is there room for extra ’80s motion pictures in serialized type? What different ’80s movies are expandable to a sequel sequence/mini-series? We have got recommendations.
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
We solely adopted the antics of Ferris Bueller for one wonderful day in his rambunctious teenage years. However what’s life like for Bueller after that? It is exhausting to consider his days obtained any higher. In reality, he in all probability peaked in highschool. In that sense, what if we adopted Bueller greater than 30 years later? He hates his life. He hates his job. He is presumably even divorced, or in a wedding he detests. He wants an escape to resume his freedom. Life strikes fairly quick, as he as soon as stated. That’s when his pal Cameron Frye re-enters.
When these two buddies reunite, very similar to Cobra Kai, what if their roles had been reversed? What if Cameron is now the cooler, extra adventurous character whereas Ferris is the one who settled? Collectively, they struggle reclaiming their youth — even of their mid-to-late 50s.
The Breakfast Membership
Whereas this concept may work higher as a mini-series than as a steady narrative, the Breakfast Membership within the current day could be an intriguing idea to discover in a hypothetical sequel. Particularly, the thought of our titular membership reunited years after for a highschool reunion. These misfit delinquents are again collectively below the identical roof once more, solely time has modified them. Some for the higher, others for the more serious. With many years of life expertise now discovered between them, on this new cultural panorama, their views will not be the identical as they had been of their teenage years.
Plus, these one-time excessive schoolers might need kids of their very own now, a few of whom are presumably the identical age as they had been that fateful Saturday morning in detention. Whereas the Breakfast Membership would nonetheless have many considerate conversations, their particular person outlooks — and presumably their personalities — could be notably totally different.
WarGames
Whereas its dated high-grade expertise makes it a product of its time, WarGames stays commendably gripping and thrilling, notably with its still-timely concern of nuclear apocalypse on the introduction of a 3rd World Conflict. Contemplating how these fears have not dissipated through the years however fairly accelerated, it might be fascinating to see what a sequel to this ’80s favourite would appear like with a contemporary lens. Mixing ’80s nostalgia with a extra current take a look at our cultural world political panorama, this up to date sequel/revival may observe the movie’s lead characters recruiting a brand new age of video gamer nerds to as soon as once more deal with the upcoming menace of nuclear fallout.
Whereas there’s one thing enjoyably enjoyable (not less than, in my view) about WarGames‘ era-based cheesiness, this new sequel sequence may carry extra modernized legitimacy to its warnings of nationwide and world disaster, whereas additionally reflecting on our technology-advanced age and fashionable social/political worldview.
Gremlins
Whereas there has usually been discuss of a 3rd movie or probably a reboot, we nonetheless have not gotten a direct continuation to Joe Dante’s Gremlins and Gremlins 2: The New Batch. It is exhausting to know whether or not or not that is for the perfect, particularly since it could be exhausting to prime the utter zaniness of the second film, nevertheless it’s clear that Zach Galligan and folks concerned with the unique motion pictures wish to see it occur.
Properly, if it is not meant to be a film, may it work as a present?
It would not be straightforward to maintain the wackiness going for an entire new film, not to mention a sequence with probably a number of seasons. But when the third film hasn’t discovered a lot traction, it would not harm to strive increasing it right into a sequence as a substitute. There isn’t any assure it could work, nevertheless it may definitely be a variety of enjoyable.
Large
What occurs when the boy who briefly grew to become an grownup truly turns into an grownup?
It is an intriguing thought — one which might be fascinating for a sequel sequence. It is exhausting to think about he’ll be dwelling a traditional life, having beforehand gotten a glimpse into his future. Whereas it might be exhausting to carry Tom Hanks again to the position, notably for a present, it might be enjoyable to discover the ripple impact of such an occasion, notably when he is into his grownup years and a father himself. Although, naturally, it would not contain Hanks however fairly David Moscow, who as soon as performed younger Josh, and the way his life and worldview shifted — particularly if he has a son now. As Moscow could be properly into his 40s, a full decade-or-two away from Hanks’ age in Large, this middle-aged reflection might be an fascinating approach for this property to develop up.
Spaceballs
Moreover, this one would in all probability work higher as a film sequel. But when, say, Netflix forked up the cash, it might be a enjoyable sequence or, not less than, mini-series.
With Disney’s latest Star Wars sequel trilogy lately concluded, is it time to make a proper-and-true Spaceballs 2? Very like The Drive Awakens, The Final Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker, this sequel focuses on the newcomers to the Spaceballs galaxy whereas a few of our favourite characters from the unique, together with Invoice Pullman’s Lone Starr and Daphne Zuniga’s Princess Vespa, reprise their roles as mentors. It would be a strategy to pay homage to the unique spoof whereas not essentially stepping on its toes. Mel Brooks is open to the thought of a sequel, too. Plus, clearly, it was proposed within the unique as Spaceballs 2: The Search For Extra Cash. Would Disney permit it, although? It is exhausting to say.
The Neverending Story
I imply, it is proper there within the title. The Neverending Story made a promise to audiences again in 1984 that the story would merely not finish. Regardless that we got two sequels in 1990 and 1994, respectively, the story has, certainly, come to a detailed since then. However it does not have to finish there.
Maybe now’s the best time to honor the title of this fantasy epic and maintain the story going. Plus, contemplating how the flicks strayed away from the supply materials written by Michael Ende, possibly a sequel sequence may honor the nostalgic film whereas additionally offering extra direct parallels to the fabric. Plus, with up to date visible wizardry, The Neverending Story would look beautiful — as long as they maintain the puppetry. Giving us a correct continuation whereas additionally servicing the intent of the film and e book looks as if a win-win. The tip shall not be nigh!
These are just a few we had in thoughts. There’s additionally room to discover what occurred after the occasions of This Is Spinal Faucet, The Goonies, Meatballs, Beetlejuice, Lifeless Poets Society, Labyrinth, or Splash. What concerning the continued adventures of Fletch? Or a reunion of The Misplaced Boys? The extra you consider it, the extra prospects appear limitless. However now, we wish to hear from you. What are another ’80s motion pictures that deserve or warrant a sequel like Cobra Kai? Please tell us within the remark part!
Add Comment