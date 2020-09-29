television All 14 Dancing With The Stars Season 29 Disney Night Costumes, Ranked

Spoilers forward for the Disney Night episode of Dancing With the Stars Season 29 lie forward!

The most magical night time of Dancing With the Stars got here to Season 29 when all 14 remaining celeb dancers hit the dance ground of their Disney greatest alongside their professional companions. Disney Night is all the time a spotlight of a season of Dancing With the Stars, whether or not it is because of an act so nice that you simply wind up rooting for an iconic villain, getting the most effective of the most effective songs caught in your head, or calling shenanigans on some celeb scores. Disney Night in Season 29 went down with out the same old roaring crowd, however Dancing With the Stars nonetheless introduced the Disney magic… and costumes.