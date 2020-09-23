television Ashley Tisdale: 6 Things You Might Not Know About The High School Musical Star

Greatest identified for her function as Sharpay Evans in Disney’s High School Musical films, Ashley Tisdale has been an expert performer for many of her life, working as a singer, actress, and public character from childhood up. It is a credit score to her persistence and abilities as a performer that she continues to seek out her place in Hollywood as an actress, producer, and entrepreneur, although it is potential that followers who’re typically solely accustomed to her work on this Disney Channel productions may not know the complete extent of Tisdale’s profession ambitions.

From her magnificence line to her function in FX’s Sons of Anarchy, Ashley Tisdale has branched out extensively prior to now decade-plus, and we’re right here to give you some data you may not know concerning the former little one star. When you take into account your self a fan of Ashley Tisdale, listed below are just a few trivia info value realizing concerning the actress.