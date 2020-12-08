television Call Me Kat: 7 Quick Things We Know About Mayim Bialik's New Sitcom

It has already been greater than a yr because the world mentioned goodbye to The Huge Bang Idea, however Mayim Bialik, who performed Amy Farrah Fowler all these years, hasn’t wasted any time getting the ball rolling on her subsequent mission: Name Me Kat. Followers of the long-running CBS sitcom (and Bialik’s quintessential ’90s present, Blossom) are in all probability questioning proper now what the upcoming Fox comedy is about and what all they will count on when the present premieres early subsequent yr.

Fortunately for these followers, and everybody else displaying an curiosity in Name Me Kat, we right here at CinemaBlend have put collectively a fast rundown of seven issues we all know in regards to the feline-friendly present a few lady who comes up with one hell of a enterprise concept. With out additional ado, here is some data to get you began.