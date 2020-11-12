television Community Ending Defined: What Occurred, And How A Movie Could Wrap It Up

Depart a Remark
It’s now been greater than 5 years since Season 6 of Group got here to an finish, but it surely most undoubtedly has not light from followers’ ideas. Not solely have audiences continued to precise love for the present, however its existence on numerous streaming companies have allowed it to be found by individuals who by no means watched a single episode when it was on the air. The need to see the “Movie” a part of #SixSeasonsAndAMovie remains to be very actual, and based mostly on data that has come out of assorted interviews, the potential for seeing it occur can be very actual.
With that in thoughts now we have put collectively this function, with the intention being to each look again at how Group ended, and what might occur within the close to future. There’s loads of potential, pleasure, and materials to replicate on, so let’s dive in!
What Occurs In The Final Episode Of Group
After years and years of dwelling on the proverbial bubble, Group obtained the chance to exit its personal means with the thirteenth episode of its sixth season, titled “Emotional Penalties Of Broadcast Tv.” The college 12 months ends and the Save Greendale Committee is as soon as once more disbanded for the summer season, leaving its members to go to a neighborhood bar to have a good time.
Influenced by Abed, they start to look forward and speculate what a “Season 7” could be, and every take turns pitching their concepts for what their futures might seem like. The ideas get a bit outlandish (with approaches like Greendale turning into its personal nation, and the group including an animated character), however the undercurrent realization – principally emanating from Jeff – is that their respective plans don’t preserve them collectively as a gaggle. After years of being depending on each other, they’re prepared to maneuver on and start their lives, and that is significantly pushed residence with the bulletins that each Annie and Abed are leaving Colorado for job provides.
Jeff is unable to take the emotional overload of the second and returns to protected haven, a.okay.a. the classroom. Annie finds him first, and so they have an trustworthy dialog that results in a kiss – and they’re practically found by the remainder of the group, who all are available in for a gaggle hug. The episode concludes with a montage of the characters saying their goodbyes as they begin their lives aside.
It’s a candy, fantastic conclusion to a rare present, and it companies each the characters and all the numerous themes. However is there room for the story to proceed? The reply is a particular “sure.”
The place The Group Finale Leaves Its Foremost Characters
Whereas there’s hope for the way forward for Group (extra on that in a minute), the finale does present a beautiful dose of closure for all the characters who followers liked watching over the course of six seasons.
Jeff Winger
By the tip of Group’s collection finale, Jeff is pressured to confront his worst concern – seeing people who he loves transfer on with out him – however he does so with maturity and beauty (nicely, principally… it relies on how you are feeling about his relationship with Annie and the ultimate kiss they share). He appears comparatively completely happy as a Greendale professor, however a return to working towards regulation doesn’t seem to be it’s completely off the desk.
Britta Perry
Britta is perpetually her personal worst enemy, and by the tip of Season 6 she undoubtedly reveals some development, but additionally nonetheless has loads of work to do. The finale doesn’t give her a particular journey prefer it does for among the different characters who might be mentioned, however possibly sooner or later she’ll really handle to grow to be an actual therapist and legitimately assist folks (after performing some severe work to assist herself, after all).
Abed Nadir
Whereas Greendale Group Faculty clearly doesn’t have a very good monitor document relating to graduate success tales, Abed on the very least does pursue a profession in his subject of examine. One of many massive shocks of the collection finale is the revelation that he’s shifting to Los Angeles to take a job as a manufacturing assistant on a brand new Fox collection. Could it really result in a severe profession within the movie enterprise?
Annie Edison
Annie spent her first few years at Greendale finding out hospital administration, however after Season 4 she pivoted to forensic criminology, and on the finish of the finale she is all set to fly to Washington DC for a summer season internship program with the FBI. It’s straightforward to think about her being profitable, as she is one in all tv historical past’s most pushed characters, however how issues actually prove is unknown.
Shirley Bennett
Of all of the post-Greendale tales, Shirley’s is by far the strangest. As a consequence of her father falling sick, she makes the choice to maneuver to Atlanta, and whereas there she takes a job as a private chef for a disabled non-public investigator. Clearly it’s designed as a joke about community spin-offs, but it surely’s undoubtedly canon, and that simply makes us marvel about all the loopy adventures that she has quietly been as much as within the years since we final noticed her.
Troy Barnes
We sadly didn’t see the return of Troy within the Group finale, but it surely’s most likely for the perfect when you think about the sendoff that the present gave him in Season 5. Having him set sail with LeVar Burton aboard the Infantile Tycoon made for a candy goodbye, and there’s even a pleasant thriller left hanging due to a tv chyron in “Evaluation of Cork-Primarily based Networking” revealing that his boat was captured by pirates within the Gulf of Mexico.
Ben Chang
Being a ridiculously chaotic particular person, Ben Chang is a personality about whom now we have many, many questions… however we’ll simply stick along with his unusual remaining second within the collection finale through which he confesses whereas crying that he’s homosexual. Could this little bit of self-actualization maybe be the important thing that places him on an actual path in direction of sanity? We wouldn’t precisely wager on it, but it surely’s one thing to think about.
Craig Pelton
Is Craig Pelton a very good dean? Most undoubtedly not. However he does handle to maintain Greendale Group Faculty functioning and standing, and it’s the job he’ll most likely do till the day he dies (which can or might not be the day that the school stops functioning and collapses on him whereas he’s inside). Possibly he’ll sometime be capable to flip the place round and set up it as a revered faculty, however, once more, we wouldn’t wager on it.
Could We See A Group Movie?
Presumably with the understanding {that a} Group film would wish a little bit of distance from the present in an effort to be actually profitable, chatter concerning the potential mission died down a bit within the years instantly following the sixth season – however issues have most undoubtedly began heating up within the final 12 months and a half.
In June 2019, Alison Brie went on the document saying that she would like to see a Group film occur at Netflix, and whereas that originally appeared to simply be an extension of her long-standing relationship with the streaming service, the thought gained much more weight within the first half of 2020. After a substantial period of time as a Hulu unique, Netflix began internet hosting the present in April, and it uncovered its awesomeness to an entire new viewers. This elevated curiosity caught the eye of Joel McHale, who acknowledged publically that the eye might improve the possibilities of us seeing a function, and creator Dan Harmon has acknowledged that the behind-the-scenes dialog isn’t only a fantasy.
Harmon, who has seen his recognition skyrocket within the post-Group years due to having co-created Rick & Morty, was requested concerning the potential for a film in Might 2020, and he defined,
When {the marketplace} will get affected, conversations occur. And when conversations occur, issues occur. I imply, whenever you’re a part of the Group household, you be taught by no means to boost expectations, preserve ‘em good and low after which be pleasantly shocked. So I can say that there are conversations taking place that folks would wish to be taking place and that I’m very, very excited concerning the coming months.
So for now we proceed to play the ready sport, however there’s undoubtedly a purpose for Group followers to be not less than considerably optimistic.
