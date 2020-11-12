television Community Ending Defined: What Occurred, And How A Movie Could Wrap It Up

It’s now been greater than 5 years since Season 6 of Group got here to an finish, but it surely most undoubtedly has not light from followers’ ideas. Not solely have audiences continued to precise love for the present, however its existence on numerous streaming companies have allowed it to be found by individuals who by no means watched a single episode when it was on the air. The need to see the “Movie” a part of #SixSeasonsAndAMovie remains to be very actual, and based mostly on data that has come out of assorted interviews, the potential for seeing it occur can be very actual.

With that in thoughts now we have put collectively this function, with the intention being to each look again at how Group ended, and what might occur within the close to future. There’s loads of potential, pleasure, and materials to replicate on, so let’s dive in!