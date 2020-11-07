television Could The Blacklist's Red Be Killed Off In Season 8?

The Blacklist’s government producer has teased that Katarina has some revelations about Red prepared for Season 8. Hopefully, one in all them consists of that she has found a treatment for no matter ails him. The Blacklist is getting on within the years, and now shouldn’t be the time to lose one in all its most enduring facets: Raymond Reddington. Sure, even when he isn’t actually Raymond Reddington and a yet-to-be-revealed imposter.