television Dash And Lily: 7 Questions We have After Season 1

Netflix’s newest authentic collection Sprint and Lily follows two teenagers who meet once they begin speaking by way of a pink journal. The journal forces them to problem themselves, one another, and their notion of Christmas. Sprint and Lily is an lovable collection that makes you’re feeling heat and fuzzy inside. It’s the right vacation romantic film escape. Sprint and Lily Season 1 supplied a reasonably satisfying conclusion to the season, and probably the collection, however I would like extra.
Although Sprint and Lily wrapped up lots of the important items of season one, it added some new threads that will be enjoyable to discover in season two. Let’s have a look at among the questions we nonetheless have after Sprint and Lily Season 1.
Warning: Spoilers about Sprint and Lily Season 1 forward. Flip again when you do not need to be spoiled.
What Occurs Subsequent For Sprint And Lily?
We bought our huge romantic ending with Lily (Midori Francis) and Sprint (Austin Abrams) lastly attending to kiss and be collectively. They met in particular person, overcame their romantic obstacles, and even spent the brand new 12 months in New York collectively. It was the romantic ending that all of us needed. Nonetheless, is it actually fortunately ever after for Sprint and Lily?
As we noticed all through Sprint and Lily, they’re two very totally different individuals. All the first season managed to go by with out a lot face-to-face interplay between them, so we don’t actually know the way they match collectively in the actual world.
Viewers did get to see Sprint and Lily work together at a celebration, and it appeared like they naturally labored, even with the social pressures of their friends, however what occurs when Lily’s quirky persona spends various minutes in Sprint’s cool New York life. We noticed all through Sprint and Lily Season 1 that they modify to raised variations of themselves due to one another’s affect, but it surely’s solely a matter of time earlier than outdated (and a few unhealthy) habits begin to resurface.
Moreover, I feel most of us simply need to see extra of Sprint and Lily collectively and watch them overcome any obstacles, as a result of let’s face it, we’re hopeless romantics.
Will Benny And Langston’s Relationship Survive Puerto Rico?
The second greatest romance in Sprint and Lily was after all between Langston (Troy Iwata) and Benny (Diego Guevara). Simply as Lily was exploring her romantic future with Sprint, Langston breaks up with Benny as a result of he didn’t need to do a long-distance relationship.
We came upon in direction of the top of the season that Benny was solely leaving for Puerto Rico for a brief period of time, and Langston was being dramatic. Langston got here to his senses a the top of Sprint and Lily Season 1 and stood exterior Benny’s window with a blue notebook–reminiscent of one other well-known standing exterior the window scene. If Sprint and Lily obtain a Season 2 order, I’m curious to see if Benny and Langston are fortunately collectively or if we’ll get an replace and they’ll have, actually, damaged up due to Puerto Rico.
I feel it may very well be fascinating if the collection begins Season 2 with them damaged up, and we get to see Langston with a brand new love curiosity, or him making an attempt to win Benny again.
What’s Subsequent For Boomer And Sofia?
Sofia (Keana Marie) and Boomer (Dante Brown) had very minimal interplay in Sprint and Lily Season 1, however from their few encounters, it appeared just like the collection hinted in direction of potential romantic emotions present between them.
My suspicions have been confirmed proper when Sofia and Boomer have been seen on the finish of Season 1 holding arms. This was an anticipated improvement however not this quickly. I anticipated to see them begin to discover their emotions for one another in Season 2, not within the Season 1 finale. We solely noticed Sofia and Boomer maintain arms, generally buddies maintain arms? It regarded fairly romantic to me, however perhaps Boomer and Sofia received’t fairly be a factor but if Sprint and Lily Season 2 occurs. As a substitute, we’d nonetheless see their relationship develop in that course.
And How Will Sprint Really feel About His Greatest Good friend Relationship His Ex-Girlfriend?
If Boomer and Sofia are a pair within the second season, I hope it performs out in a sensible means. All the pieces we find out about Sprint doesn’t make me assume that he’ll be excited to see his ex-girlfriend and greatest good friend relationship. He was fairly heartbroken over Sofia, and if Sprint takes a cynical street, Boomer encouraging him to not reignite their relationship could look like a ploy to steal his ex-girlfriend.
I feel we must always see Sprint somewhat jealous and mistrustful of Boomer. I imply Boomer has been sneaky at instances, like simply holding Lily’s id a secret from Sprint. I don’t need the most effective buddies to go full Dawson’s Creek feud degree, particularly as a result of Sprint is proud of Lily, however I feel there ought to be some battle there. Possibly Sprint is somewhat damage and jealous at first however later involves be extra supportive of their romance.
How Will Lily Modify To Life With Grandpa And Mrs. Basil E?
Sprint and Lily got an opportunity to be collectively when Lily’s grandpa (James Saito) and his sister, nicknamed Mrs. Basil E (Jodi Lengthy) agreed to let her stay with them in New York, whereas her dad and mom moved to Fiji. Grandpa will probably be Lily’s guardian, whereas Mrs. Basil E will step in when he’s in Florida visiting his girlfriend.
This looks as if the right answer for Lily however we’re positive it received’t be simple dwelling with grandpa or Mrs. Basil E. Grandpa appears strict, so he’ll in all probability be way more stern with Lily, particularly now that she has a boyfriend.
Basil E looks as if the fun-loving one, however maybe her free-spirited nature will probably be too free-spirited and make Lily yearn for construction. It’ll be fascinating to see these utterly totally different personalities attempt to handle Lily, particularly together with her new thirst for journey.
Will Mrs. Basil E And Grandpa Restore Their Relationship?
Mrs. Basil E and grandpa are estranged siblings. We noticed them all through Sprint and Lily Season 1 making an attempt to compromise and reconcile however then getting again right into a struggle and a cycle of not talking. They’ll be co-parenting Lily, so that they’ll be compelled to work together extra.
I want to see Mrs. Basil E and grandpa lastly forgive previous errors and study to be a household once more. It might be a pleasant further storyline so as to add to the wholesomeness of Sprint and Lily.
How Will The Crimson Journal Play A Half In Sprint And Lily Season 2?
Sprint and Lily don’t actually need the pink journal now that they’ll be seeing one another face-to-face, but it surely was an essential a part of their love story, so I consider it is going to discover a new strategy to resurface in Sprint and Lily Season 2. Possibly, we’ll see a brand new set of individuals utilizing it to attach, like Boomer and Sofia, or Edgar (Glenn McCuen) and somebody.
There’s additionally a risk that Sprint and Lily might find yourself separated once more for the vacations like perhaps Lily spending Christmas in Fiji together with her dad and mom or Sprint’s dad and mom lastly taking an curiosity and flying him off someplace for Christmas.
Sprint and Lily is at present in Netflix renewed or canceled limbo, however I hope it will get one other season. The season resulted in a means that followers of the collection ought to be proud of how all the things turned out, however I would like extra. This was such a healthful and jolly collection that I’d like to have a couple of extra Sprint and Lily seasons round Christmas time for the following few years. Sprint and Lily Season 1 is obtainable on Netflix. Stream it right here.
