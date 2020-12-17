television Dave Bautista And 9 Other WWE Superstars Who Actually Retired And Stayed That Way

These days, it is uncommon to see a WWE celebrity hold up his or her boots and keep retired, particularly after seeing everybody from Edge to Daniel Bryan do this very factor in recent times after stepping away on account of well being considerations. And with the current announcement that The Undertaker was calling it a day after 30 years in a WWE ring, I began to consider the wrestlers who STAYED retired after saying their time had come they usually had been exiting the ring for the ultimate time.

Developing with a listing of wrestlers who’ve introduced their retirement stayed true to their phrase surprisingly took a good period of time to place collectively, however the names that did got here up are value mentioning. From the likes of Dave “Batista” Bautista to “Stone Chilly” Steve Austin to The Iron Sheik, listed here are a couple of of the preferred WWE superstars who truly retired and stayed retired.