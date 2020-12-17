General News

television Dave Bautista And 9 Other WWE Superstars Who Actually Retired And Stayed That Way

December 17, 2020
9 Min Read

Feedback

Depart a Remark

tv

Dave Bautista And 9 Other WWE Superstars Who Actually Retired And Stayed That Way

Dave Bautista on SmackDown

Get The First Month Free
×

These days, it is uncommon to see a WWE celebrity hold up his or her boots and keep retired, particularly after seeing everybody from Edge to Daniel Bryan do this very factor in recent times after stepping away on account of well being considerations. And with the current announcement that The Undertaker was calling it a day after 30 years in a WWE ring, I began to consider the wrestlers who STAYED retired after saying their time had come they usually had been exiting the ring for the ultimate time.

Developing with a listing of wrestlers who’ve introduced their retirement stayed true to their phrase surprisingly took a good period of time to place collectively, however the names that did got here up are value mentioning. From the likes of Dave “Batista” Bautista to “Stone Chilly” Steve Austin to The Iron Sheik, listed here are a couple of of the preferred WWE superstars who truly retired and stayed retired.

Dave Bautista on Monday Night Raw

Dave ‘Batista’ Bautista – 2019

To many of the world, Dave Bautista is greatest recognized for his portrayal of Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy and different films within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, however earlier than the Hollywood motion star discovered success on the massive display screen, he had a number of monster runs in WWE as Batista. “The Animal” as he was known as throughout his wrestling days, debuted with WWE in 2002 however actually discovered his footing the next yr when he joined the “Evolution” faction alongside Ric Aptitude, Randy Orton, and Triple H, the person he would face in his last match at WrestleMania 35 in April 2019. At some point after shedding a heated match in opposition to his former stablemate, Bautista hung up his boots for good and dedicated himself absolutely to films.

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin on Monday Night Raw

‘Stone Chilly’ Steve Austin – 2003

There is no such thing as a getting round it, “Stone Chilly” Steve Austin is without doubt one of the hottest and profitable wrestlers of all time and carried WWE (then WWF) on his shoulders in the course of the top of the Angle Period, even when it meant he needed to work by way of some extreme accidents throughout that point. The damage and tear of years on the highway and within the ring caught up with the “Texas Rattlesnake” within the early 2000s and Austin determined to name it quits and hold up trademark boots and vest following his loss to longtime rival Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at WrestleMania 19 in March 2003. And whereas Austin has come again time and time once more for appearances (each bodily and non-physical), he nonetheless has not wrestled a match since that evening in Seattle.

"Macho Man" Randy Savage at WrestleMania

‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage – 2004

When it comes to continued success over an prolonged time period, there are few that maintain a candle to the greatness that was the late “Macho Man” Randy Savage. By the point Savage joined WWF in 1985, he was already a longtime star having wrested everywhere in the world earlier than becoming a member of up with Vince McMahon. The previous WWF Champion, Intercontinental Champion, and WCW World Heavyweight Champion remained a fixture of the wrestling world up till WWF’s buy of WCW in 2001 at which period the Macho Man took a four-year break from the ring. He would return in a short-lived part-time function for rival promotion TNA Wrestling in 2004, however rapidly left and known as it quits. Sadly, Savage handed away in early 2011.

Bruno Sammartino on Monday Night Raw

Bruno Sammartino – 1987

Again when WWE was nonetheless known as the World Broad Wrestling Federation (WWWF) and led by Vince McMahon Sr., there was one wrestler who was an even bigger title, draw, and champion than Bruno Sammartino. Over the course of his two reigns as WWWF Champion, Sammartino held the belt for greater than 11 years, with a type of reigns lasting a historic 2,803 days. “The Italian Strongman” would find yourself retiring in 1987 after almost 30 years within the business, and in contrast to plenty of those that got here after him, Sammartino remained retired till his loss of life on the age of 82 in April 2018.

Stacy Keibler at the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Stacy Kiebler – 2006

Though recognized extra for her function as a supervisor and a valet in WCW an then WWE, former Dancing with the Stars contestant Stacy Keibler had a short-lived in-ring run within the wrestling business earlier than she stepped away from the career to pursue different alternatives in 2006. Whether or not it’s working with the Dudley Boyz, The Hurricane and Rosey, or Scott Steiner, Kiebler remained one of the vital distinguished figures in WWE within the early 2000s. She final appeared on WWE programming in April 2019, when she inducted Torrie Wilson into the WWE Corridor of Fame.

CM Punk on Monday Night Raw

CM Punk – 2014

Former WWE Champion CM Punk was on high of the world when he shocked wrestling followers together with his sudden departure WWE following the 2014 Royal Rumble. These watching on the time will keep in mind how “CM Punk” chants stuffed the air at each Monday Night time Uncooked, Friday Night time Smackdown, and pay-per-view occasion for months earlier than lastly dying down. Punk appeared to verify that not solely was he achieved with WWE, he was completed with wrestling in Could 2014 when he mentioned it felt good to retire at 35 years outdated. He would not keep out of motion sports activities for too lengthy, nevertheless, as CM Punk has fought, and misplaced, two bouts in UFC since leaving the squared circle.

AJ Lee on Monday Night Raw

AJ Lee – 2015

In the course of the time of “Divas” in WWE, there was some counter-programming within the type of AJ Lee, the multi-time WWE Divas Champion who walked everywhere in the competitors throughout her temporary but monumental run with the corporate. The true-life spouse of CM Punk who would stick round for a few yr after he husband’s departure, and ultimately retired from skilled wrestling in April 2015. She has since turned her focus to a writing profession rather than wrestling day-in and day-out.

The Iron Sheik and Hulk Hogan at a WWE House Show

The Iron Sheik – 2010

The Iron Sheik might be higher recognized for his insane Twitter account today, however again in his prime, the Iranian heel was one of the vital fearsome and formidable villains within the WWF. A one-time WWE Champion and WWF Tag Workforce Champion, The Iron Sheik supplied for a few of the greatest matches within the early days of Hulkamania and even misplaced the belt to the rising Hulk Hogan within the mid-Eighties. He would stick across the firm for plenty of years, and even win the Gimmick Battle Royal at WrestleMania 17 in April 2001 and ultimately name it quits for good in 2010.

Ron Simmons on SmackDown

Ron Simmons – 2010

Some of the dominant wrestlers of his time, and the primary African-American WCW Champion, Ron Simmons’ profession is one in every of many chapters, with every being extra profitable than the final. Often called Faarooq for a lot of his time in WWE, Simmons was the chief of the Nation of Domination steady that gave The Rock a spot to shine in his early days after which shaped a tag group with John Bradshaw Layfield generally known as The Acolytes earlier than changing into The APA (Acolytes Safety Company). Simmons began to step away from the ring within the early 2000s and ultimately formally retired in 2010.

John Bradshaw Layfield on Monday Night Raw

John Bradshaw Layfield – 2009

Ron Simmons’ long-time tag-team associate (and associate in crime) John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) continued wrestling and even had a profitable singles run following the departure of his outdated pal, however time caught up with him and he known as it quits following a stunning loss at WrestleMania 25 in 2009. JBL spent a considerable period of time as a WWE commentator following his retirement, however stepped away from that in 2017. The previous WWE Champion continues to work with WWE, nevertheless, and final appeared at The Undertaker’s retirement particular in November 2020.

These are simply 10 former WWE superstars who retired from skilled wrestling and truly stayed retired. I supposed on together with Sting on this checklist particularly after sustaining a career-ending damage in 2015, however the 61-year-old former WCW icon shocked the world in early December 2020 and debuted on WWE-competitor AEW for one last run.

Extra From This Writer
    • Philip Sledge
      Philip Sledge

      View Profile

      Philip grew up in Louisiana (not New Orleans) earlier than shifting to St. Louis after graduating from Louisiana State College-Shreveport. When he isn’t writing about films or tv, Philip could be discovered being chased by his three youngsters, telling his canines to cease yelling on the mailman, or yelling about skilled wrestling to his spouse. If the celebs correctly align, he’ll speak about For Love Of The Sport being the perfect baseball film of all time.

(*9*)


Guardians Of The Galaxy's Dave Bautista Addresses Possible Story Changes For Vol. 3


information


6d


Guardians Of The Galaxy’s Dave Bautista Addresses Potential Story Modifications For Vol. 3


Corey Chichizola



No Big Deal, Just Dune Stars Jason Momoa And Dave Bautista Doing Nice Things For Each Other Off Set


information


2w


No Large Deal, Simply Dune Stars Jason Momoa And Dave Bautista Doing Good Issues For Every Other Off Set


Adam Holmes



Hispanic Heritage Month: Looking Back At The Most Influential Hispanic WWE Superstars


tv


2M


Hispanic Heritage Month: Wanting Again At The Most Influential Hispanic WWE Superstars


Philip Sledge

Trending Motion pictures


The Princess Switch: Switched Again


Nov 19, 2020



The Princess Swap: Switched Once more


5



The Christmas Chronicles 2


Nov 25, 2020


The Christmas Chronicles 2


8



Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula


Aug 21, 2020


Practice To Busan Presents: Peninsula


Score TBD



Morbius


Mar 19, 2021


Morbius


Score TBD



A Quiet Place: Part II


Apr 23, 2021


A Quiet Place: Half II


Score TBD


6 Superhero TV Spinoffs We Want To See In 2021


TBD


6 Superhero TV Spinoffs We Need To See In 2021


Score TBD



The Stand: 8 Differences Between The Book And The Show After Episode 1


TBD


The Stand: 8 Variations Between The Ebook And The Present After Episode 1


Score TBD



Finally, HBO Max Is Hitting Roku Devices Ahead Of Wonder Woman 1984 Debut


TBD


Lastly, HBO Max Is Hitting Roku Units Forward Of Surprise Lady 1984 Debut


Score TBD



When SEAL Team Will Be Back After The Intense Fall Finale Cliffhanger


TBD


When SEAL Workforce Will Be Again After The Intense Fall Finale Cliffhanger


Score TBD



The Masked Singer's Season 4 Winner Has Been Revealed And Already Deserves A Comeback


TBD


The Masked Singer’s Season 4 Winner Has Been Revealed And Already Deserves A Comeback


Score TBD

View Extra

Feedback

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.