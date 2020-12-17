television Dave Bautista And 9 Other WWE Superstars Who Actually Retired And Stayed That Way

Depart a Remark
These days, it is uncommon to see a WWE celebrity hold up his or her boots and keep retired, particularly after seeing everybody from Edge to Daniel Bryan do this very factor in recent times after stepping away on account of well being considerations. And with the current announcement that The Undertaker was calling it a day after 30 years in a WWE ring, I began to consider the wrestlers who STAYED retired after saying their time had come they usually had been exiting the ring for the ultimate time.
Developing with a listing of wrestlers who’ve introduced their retirement stayed true to their phrase surprisingly took a good period of time to place collectively, however the names that did got here up are value mentioning. From the likes of Dave “Batista” Bautista to “Stone Chilly” Steve Austin to The Iron Sheik, listed here are a couple of of the preferred WWE superstars who truly retired and stayed retired.
Dave ‘Batista’ Bautista – 2019
To many of the world, Dave Bautista is greatest recognized for his portrayal of Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy and different films within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, however earlier than the Hollywood motion star discovered success on the massive display screen, he had a number of monster runs in WWE as Batista. “The Animal” as he was known as throughout his wrestling days, debuted with WWE in 2002 however actually discovered his footing the next yr when he joined the “Evolution” faction alongside Ric Aptitude, Randy Orton, and Triple H, the person he would face in his last match at WrestleMania 35 in April 2019. At some point after shedding a heated match in opposition to his former stablemate, Bautista hung up his boots for good and dedicated himself absolutely to films.
‘Stone Chilly’ Steve Austin – 2003
There is no such thing as a getting round it, “Stone Chilly” Steve Austin is without doubt one of the hottest and profitable wrestlers of all time and carried WWE (then WWF) on his shoulders in the course of the top of the Angle Period, even when it meant he needed to work by way of some extreme accidents throughout that point. The damage and tear of years on the highway and within the ring caught up with the “Texas Rattlesnake” within the early 2000s and Austin determined to name it quits and hold up trademark boots and vest following his loss to longtime rival Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at WrestleMania 19 in March 2003. And whereas Austin has come again time and time once more for appearances (each bodily and non-physical), he nonetheless has not wrestled a match since that evening in Seattle.
‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage – 2004
When it comes to continued success over an prolonged time period, there are few that maintain a candle to the greatness that was the late “Macho Man” Randy Savage. By the point Savage joined WWF in 1985, he was already a longtime star having wrested everywhere in the world earlier than becoming a member of up with Vince McMahon. The previous WWF Champion, Intercontinental Champion, and WCW World Heavyweight Champion remained a fixture of the wrestling world up till WWF’s buy of WCW in 2001 at which period the Macho Man took a four-year break from the ring. He would return in a short-lived part-time function for rival promotion TNA Wrestling in 2004, however rapidly left and known as it quits. Sadly, Savage handed away in early 2011.
Bruno Sammartino – 1987
Again when WWE was nonetheless known as the World Broad Wrestling Federation (WWWF) and led by Vince McMahon Sr., there was one wrestler who was an even bigger title, draw, and champion than Bruno Sammartino. Over the course of his two reigns as WWWF Champion, Sammartino held the belt for greater than 11 years, with a type of reigns lasting a historic 2,803 days. “The Italian Strongman” would find yourself retiring in 1987 after almost 30 years within the business, and in contrast to plenty of those that got here after him, Sammartino remained retired till his loss of life on the age of 82 in April 2018.
Stacy Kiebler – 2006
Though recognized extra for her function as a supervisor and a valet in WCW an then WWE, former Dancing with the Stars contestant Stacy Keibler had a short-lived in-ring run within the wrestling business earlier than she stepped away from the career to pursue different alternatives in 2006. Whether or not it’s working with the Dudley Boyz, The Hurricane and Rosey, or Scott Steiner, Kiebler remained one of the vital distinguished figures in WWE within the early 2000s. She final appeared on WWE programming in April 2019, when she inducted Torrie Wilson into the WWE Corridor of Fame.
CM Punk – 2014
Former WWE Champion CM Punk was on high of the world when he shocked wrestling followers together with his sudden departure WWE following the 2014 Royal Rumble. These watching on the time will keep in mind how “CM Punk” chants stuffed the air at each Monday Night time Uncooked, Friday Night time Smackdown, and pay-per-view occasion for months earlier than lastly dying down. Punk appeared to verify that not solely was he achieved with WWE, he was completed with wrestling in Could 2014 when he mentioned it felt good to retire at 35 years outdated. He would not keep out of motion sports activities for too lengthy, nevertheless, as CM Punk has fought, and misplaced, two bouts in UFC since leaving the squared circle.
AJ Lee – 2015
In the course of the time of “Divas” in WWE, there was some counter-programming within the type of AJ Lee, the multi-time WWE Divas Champion who walked everywhere in the competitors throughout her temporary but monumental run with the corporate. The true-life spouse of CM Punk who would stick round for a few yr after he husband’s departure, and ultimately retired from skilled wrestling in April 2015. She has since turned her focus to a writing profession rather than wrestling day-in and day-out.
The Iron Sheik – 2010
The Iron Sheik might be higher recognized for his insane Twitter account today, however again in his prime, the Iranian heel was one of the vital fearsome and formidable villains within the WWF. A one-time WWE Champion and WWF Tag Workforce Champion, The Iron Sheik supplied for a few of the greatest matches within the early days of Hulkamania and even misplaced the belt to the rising Hulk Hogan within the mid-Eighties. He would stick across the firm for plenty of years, and even win the Gimmick Battle Royal at WrestleMania 17 in April 2001 and ultimately name it quits for good in 2010.
Ron Simmons – 2010
Some of the dominant wrestlers of his time, and the primary African-American WCW Champion, Ron Simmons’ profession is one in every of many chapters, with every being extra profitable than the final. Often called Faarooq for a lot of his time in WWE, Simmons was the chief of the Nation of Domination steady that gave The Rock a spot to shine in his early days after which shaped a tag group with John Bradshaw Layfield generally known as The Acolytes earlier than changing into The APA (Acolytes Safety Company). Simmons began to step away from the ring within the early 2000s and ultimately formally retired in 2010.
John Bradshaw Layfield – 2009
Ron Simmons’ long-time tag-team associate (and associate in crime) John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) continued wrestling and even had a profitable singles run following the departure of his outdated pal, however time caught up with him and he known as it quits following a stunning loss at WrestleMania 25 in 2009. JBL spent a considerable period of time as a WWE commentator following his retirement, however stepped away from that in 2017. The previous WWE Champion continues to work with WWE, nevertheless, and final appeared at The Undertaker’s retirement particular in November 2020.
These are simply 10 former WWE superstars who retired from skilled wrestling and truly stayed retired. I supposed on together with Sting on this checklist particularly after sustaining a career-ending damage in 2015, however the 61-year-old former WCW icon shocked the world in early December 2020 and debuted on WWE-competitor AEW for one last run.
