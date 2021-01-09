television Disney+'s Ahsoka Tano TV Present: 5 Things We Need To See In The Star Wars Series

Depart a Remark
Lucasfilm has massive plans for Star Wars’ future on the small display screen. The Mandalorian has change into a runaway hit, so it was solely pure that the studio would need to convey extra reveals to Disney+. Most of the collection look promising, however one of the vital thrilling one on the large slate is Ahsoka, which is able to see Rosario Dawson’s Jedi Grasp take middle stage. An Ahoska Tano-centric present opens the door to quite a few prospects and, with that in thoughts, there are a number of issues we positively have to see.
Ahsoka Tano has come a great distance since her debut in 2008’s Star Wars: The Clone Wars. She’s had a assorted historical past inside Star Wars lore, so Disney+’s Ahsoka ought to spotlight (and even resolve) key elements of her journey that followers are clamoring to see extra of. And we occur to have a couple of issues in thoughts that ought to positively discover their approach into the present. So with out additional ado, let’s take a look at what we have to see in Ahsoka:
Ahsoka’s Backstory Ought to Be Explored Even Additional
As a result of Ahsoka is ready throughout the timeline of The Mandalorian, the present received’t be an origin story, however why not take the chance to shed extra gentle on the titular hero’s early historical past? Star Wars: The Clone Wars defined when and the way Ahsoka was found by the Jedi Order. We’ve even realized how she acquired her Kyber crystal and constructed her lightsaber. But there are parts of her life which are nonetheless fuzzy, particularly her Jedi coaching forward of assembly Anakin Skywalker.
Ahsoka may present further details about the character’s early years as a Jedi youngling. In the current, Tano is powerful within the Pressure, however countering this with a flashback or two to her earliest experiences with the Pressure could possibly be compelling. It could even be cool to see a scene of her as a younger woman on Shili, earlier than Jedi Grasp Plo Koon discovered her. A fair higher solution to discover her previous could be to in some way take Ahsoka again to her homeworld. Our pasts not often ever depart us, and it will be fascinating to see the Jedi come head to head with hers.
Reminiscences Of Anakin Skywaker Ought to Play A Position In Ahsoka
Talking of the previous, Ahsoka holds the excellence of being the one Jedi to be educated by Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker. Star Wars Rebels confirmed that Ahsoka nonetheless dwelled on her grasp, and he or she was shocked to study that the sort man she as soon as knew grew to become Darth Vader. With Ahsoka happening after the occasions of Return of the Jedi, it’s unclear as as to whether or not her grasp was redeemed. Regardless, it’s honest to imagine Tano nonetheless thinks about Anakin occasionally.
Anakin was a large a part of Ahsoka’s improvement, and their relationship must be acknowledged right here in some kind. The Jedi may seem in a flashback or present up as a Pressure ghost. Both situation would mark the primary time Ahsoka and Anakin have ever appeared collectively in a live-action setting. And including Anakin wouldn’t be unattainable, contemplating that Hayden Christensen is already returning for Obi-Wan Kenobi. It stays to be seen what Ahsoka is aware of of Vader’s sacrifice however, if she’s unaware, there’s a solution to give her closure. However extra on that later.
A Showdown Between Ahsoka And Thrawn
What was in all probability most stunning about Ahsoka Tano’s look on The Mandalorian is that she namedropped Star Wars Rebels villain Grand Admiral Thrawn. The character was final seen being despatched into hyperspace within the Rebels collection finale, although The Mandalorian makes one imagine that he’s in some way resurfaced.
The Mandalorian’s Dave Filoni wouldn’t have thrown within the Thrawn reference with no function, so the percentages are good that he and Ahsoka will cross paths once more sooner or later. In any other case, the namedrop would appear fairly disappointing on reflection. And Thrawn’s return wouldn’t solely add an intriguing plot level to Ahsoka, it may additionally assist wrap up one other lingering storyline.
Ahsoka And Sabine Wren Ought to Lastly Discover Ezra Bridger
When Thrawn was despatched into hyperspace in Rebels, he wasn’t alone. Younger Jedi Ezra Bridger was with him, as he determined to sacrifice himself to make sure Thrawn was faraway from the planet Lothal. The closing moments of Rebels later revealed that Ahsoka and Mandalorian Sabine Wren had been setting off to search for Ezra. Producer Dave Filoni has remained coy concerning whether or not this search begins earlier than or after Ahsoka seems on The Mandalorian however, both approach, the door is lastly open to tie up this unfastened finish.
On the floor, this virtually looks like a certainty, since Ahsoka has been looking for Thrawn. It could make sense that one of many causes she’s in search of the villain is to study of Ezra’s whereabouts. It stays to be seen if issues will end up this manner, however it may possibly’t be denied that the items are actually in place for this huge improvement. On a aspect be aware, who doesn’t need to see Sabine Wren make her live-action debut within the Star Wars universe?
Ahsoka Tano And Luke Skywalker Ought to Lastly Meet
Ahsoka was removed from the one acquainted face followers noticed throughout The Mandalorian Season 2, and the jam-packed season was capped off with an look from Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker. Ahsoka is totally conscious that she’s not the one Jedi nonetheless roaming round, although it’s unclear as as to whether she’s truly crossed paths with the good Luke Skywalker. So why not enable them to lastly meet on this new present?
At this level within the Star Wars timeline, Luke and Ahsoka are arguably probably the most highly effective dwelling Jedi, and so they must have at the least heard about one another in passing. We don’t essentially have to see the 2 be a part of forces or something, it will simply be becoming that the strongest Pressure-wielders of the period meet up indirectly. Such a gathering could be cool to see, nevertheless it may additionally present closure for Ahsoka the place Anakin is anxious, in case she doesn’t know her former grasp was redeemed.
Disney+ has not but introduced a launch date for Ahsoka, so there’s nonetheless loads of time for hypothesis. Nonetheless, one factor that’s sure is that Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau probably have massive plans for Ahsoka Tano’s TV collection.
