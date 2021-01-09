television Disney+'s Ahsoka Tano TV Present: 5 Things We Need To See In The Star Wars Series

Lucasfilm has massive plans for Star Wars’ future on the small display screen. The Mandalorian has change into a runaway hit, so it was solely pure that the studio would need to convey extra reveals to Disney+. Most of the collection look promising, however one of the vital thrilling one on the large slate is Ahsoka, which is able to see Rosario Dawson’s Jedi Grasp take middle stage. An Ahoska Tano-centric present opens the door to quite a few prospects and, with that in thoughts, there are a number of issues we positively have to see.

Ahsoka Tano has come a great distance since her debut in 2008’s Star Wars: The Clone Wars. She’s had a assorted historical past inside Star Wars lore, so Disney+’s Ahsoka ought to spotlight (and even resolve) key elements of her journey that followers are clamoring to see extra of. And we occur to have a couple of issues in thoughts that ought to positively discover their approach into the present. So with out additional ado, let’s take a look at what we have to see in Ahsoka: