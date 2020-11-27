television Does The Mandalorian’s Big [Spoiler] Reference Mean An Ahsoka Tano Spinoff Is On The Approach?

The following incorporates MASSIVE SPOILERS for The Mandalorian Chapter 13. Significantly. I am not kidding. Spoilers do not get a lot larger than this. Are you prepared for this? Are you positive? Okay, let’s go.

We knew from casting bulletins earlier than Season 2 of The Mandalorian ever landed that this season was going to tie in very strongly to the Star Wars animated collection The Clone Wars and Rebels. Characters who had by no means appeared in live-action earlier than, equivalent to Bo-Katan Kryze and Ahsoka Tano, have been coming to life earlier than our eyes. A few episodes in the past, it was Katee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan who set our hero on a quest for that different large Star Wars identify. And now, with Episode 13, Ahsoka’s arrival revealed one other large character namecheck, and it has even larger potential for the way forward for Star Wars spinoffs than we would have beforehand thought.