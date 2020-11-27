television Does The Mandalorian’s Big [Spoiler] Reference Mean An Ahsoka Tano Spinoff Is On The Approach?

Go away a Remark
The following incorporates MASSIVE SPOILERS for The Mandalorian Chapter 13. Significantly. I am not kidding. Spoilers do not get a lot larger than this. Are you prepared for this? Are you positive? Okay, let’s go.
We knew from casting bulletins earlier than Season 2 of The Mandalorian ever landed that this season was going to tie in very strongly to the Star Wars animated collection The Clone Wars and Rebels. Characters who had by no means appeared in live-action earlier than, equivalent to Bo-Katan Kryze and Ahsoka Tano, have been coming to life earlier than our eyes. A few episodes in the past, it was Katee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan who set our hero on a quest for that different large Star Wars identify. And now, with Episode 13, Ahsoka’s arrival revealed one other large character namecheck, and it has even larger potential for the way forward for Star Wars spinoffs than we would have beforehand thought.
Chapter 13, dubbed “The Jedi” after its iconic new character, was preceded by loads of pomp and circumstance, together with followers quietly, and never so quietly, dropping their minds over the concept of Rosario Dawson making her debut on The Mandalorian as Ahsoka Tano. Had she merely appeared within the episode for a last-second cliffhanger, it most likely would have been sufficient, however Ahsoka amazingly answered loads of questions that we have had about a few of these characters since mainly the start. It was what she did on the finish of the episode, nonetheless, that blew the doorways off the spinoff hypothesis, so let’s discuss some Thrawn, lets?
How Ahsoka Tano Was Utilized In “The Jedi”
The episode opens not with The Mandalorian, however with Ahsoka Tano herself. She was on the “forest planet” of Corvis – strip-mined planet is extra prefer it – being hunted by troopers. She dispatched them with a chilly effectivity that made her look extra just like the villain in a slasher film than a Jedi, however taking out the troopers was only the start. She was after the feminine Justice of the Peace of a walled metropolis, as that lady has data that Ahsoka was in search of, although it wasn’t made clear at first what data was up for grabs.
Finally, she met up with The Mandalorian and casually gave audiences and Mando a spotlight abstract of The Kid’s backstory, together with his identify. She then teamed up with him to take down the Justice of the Peace in change for Ahsoka agreeing to coach The Baby in methods of The Pressure. (If you would like extra on that spoiler, go right here). In the long run, that does not truly occur, however Ahsoka does get her one-on-one faceoff with the Justice of the Peace, at which level we be taught who the lady is working for. And when you thought Child Yoda’s actual identify was an enormous deal, this extra acquainted identify represented a much more large bombshell.
Who Ahsoka Tano Is Trying For
With the purpose of her lightsaber on the Justice of the Peace’s neck, Ahsoka Tano requested for the placement of 1 Grand Admiral Thrawn. This was the purpose when followers of the Star Wars: Rebels animated collection (together with different tasks each canonical and non-) most likely began to go barely mad. Grand Admiral Thrawn was one of many main antagonists of the Rebels collection. In truth, the final time we noticed Ahsoka, within the finale of that collection, she was heading off into the galaxy to search for a good friend, a younger Jedi named Ezra Bridger, who had final been seen flying off into components unknown with Thrawn.
If the Justice of the Peace is working for Thrawn, then that would appear to point that Thrawn has returned to recognized area. And if that is the case, then it opens up plenty of different questions. If Thrawn has returned, then did Ezra additionally make it again? Did Ahsoka discover the latter? Is Ahsoka on the lookout for Thrawn in an effort to be taught what occurred to Ezra? The place is Sabine Wren, the younger Mandalorian who was touring with Ahsoka on the finish of Rebels? After all, there’s one other large query we’ve got popping out of this episode which is, did the Justice of the Peace disclose any particulars? We do not truly know if Ahsoka obtained the data she was on the lookout for or not, although we will solely hope that is the case.
Will Ahsoka Tano Be Getting Her Personal Collection?
There are such a lot of questions on Ahsoka popping out of this Mandalorian episode that one has to marvel if what we simply noticed was primarily a backdoor pilot to a possible Ahsoka Tano collection. Such issues have been rumored beforehand, although with so many rumors at present on the market about potential Disney+ Star Wars collection, it is tough to understand how legit any of them are. However “The Jedi” ended with Mando and The Baby heading off to a different planet that, so far as we will inform, will put them on a very totally different narrative path than Ahsoka. Nonetheless, one doesn’t merely identify drop Grand Admiral Thrawn like that with out planning to observe up not directly.
Thus, if Ahsoka’s story is supposed to proceed from right here, however The Mandalorian will proceed following Mando’s journey to assist the Baby, probably the most wise factor for Disney+ and Lucasfilm to do could be to log out on a brand new spinoff collection starring Rosario Dawson, which might observe Ahsoka’s makes an attempt to trace down Grand Admiral Thrawn. It is exhausting to not need precisely that after watching this episode of The Mandalorian. Because the director for this chapter, Dave Filoni efficiently made his creation from the animated collection look unbelievable, and practically each shot of her inside the episode may very well be a poster. Who would not wish to see extra of that?
It is actually doable that each one of those story threads may nonetheless come collectively in future episodes of The Mandalorian. As an example, maybe Moff Gideon and Grand Admiral Thrawn are working collectively and so all these protagonists – Mando, Ahsoka, Bo-Katan – will discover themselves converging on the identical location down the road. However The Mandalorian is not about these different characters, because the journey of Mando and The Baby is a novel one, and it ought to stay that method. This duo has their very own quest, and they need to be given the liberty to go on it with out being beholden to finishing tales that aren’t their very own. And on the flip facet, Ahsoka Tano is deserving of lastly getting her personal collection.
I for one will surely like to see a brand new collection for Ahsoka. Her live-action debut was all the things followers dreamed of, and the questions this episode introduced up should be addressed. Now that is we have seen live-action Ahsoka, who does not wish to see live-action Grand Admiral Thrawn? Whereas ready to see the place issues go from right here, keep in mind that new Mandalorian episodes hit Disney+ each Friday, and our Fall 2020 TV premiere schedule and 2021 Winter and Spring TV information will preserve you knowledgeable on all the things else debuting on the small display quickly.
