television Every Main Titan In Attack On Titan, Ranked on How Terrifying They Are

9. Feminine Titan

We first met the Feminine Titan in Episode 17, however we haven’t seen a lot of her ever since. We now know that it’s Annie Leonhart who took on the Feminine Titan type, however actually, she’s probably not all that scary.

She is quick, although. And one of many highlights of her first look was how she may come out of nowhere and kick the stuffing out of some scouts. Nonetheless, out of the 9 Titans that we’re simply studying about within the new season, she appears to be the least intimidating. No less than on the present that’s. I don’t know what she’s like within the manga.