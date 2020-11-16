television Fear The Walking Useless: 6 Wildest Character Decisions From That Grey's Anatomy-ish Episode

Depart a Remark
Spoiler warning for anybody who hasn’t but watched the newest episode of Concern the Walking Useless!
With the sixth episode of its sixth season, Concern the Walking Useless pulled its character-specific focus in on Jenna Elfman’s June and her dauntless efforts to make the world a greater place along with her medical skillset. Even, because it turned out, on the expense of her most essential relationship with Garret Dillahunt’s John Dorie. The episode principally labored like an “Occasion Episode” of a medical drama like Gray’s Anatomy or ER, with a significant catastrophe testing everybody’s bodily and psychological mettle.
Given the stress concerned, “Bury Her Subsequent to Jasper’s Leg” featured fairly a number of wild character decisions and reactions to conditions that we now have to speak about. The most comprehensible response within the episode? Sarah’s genuinely touching response to Daryl Mitchell’s return as her brother Wendell, which Mo Collins nailed 3 times over. Now let’s get into the weirder moments!
Paige Taking Herself Out
Concern the Walking Useless‘s chilly open is the place the episode title’s Jasper got here up, and it additionally featured a compressed curler coaster of decisions for the short-lived insurgent Paige. Injured and in slight hazard, Ellen Locy’s Paige is outed by Virginia as being a part of the “Finish is the Starting” group, performs harmless, will get snappy, takes one of many Pioneers’ weapons, makes an ominous menace, and eventually blows her personal head off to keep away from going again with Virginia. It was fairly strong foreshadowing to how the group performed into the episode’s massive inciting incident, which remains to be one thing of a query mark, in addition to dodging Virginia’s torturous interrogation techniques.
June Making an attempt To Save Malcolm
It is a zombie apocalypse, June, identical to it has been for fairly some time now. Clearly it sucks to lose a affected person, however let’s act like we have been right here earlier than. That stated, jeebus cripes, Malcolm became a walker with WTF velocity, so it is not all on June.
Virginia Torturing Wes
As a villain with a vengeance, Virginia’s decision-making expertise are on a narrower path than most. However even she needed to notice how goddamned silly it was to hold on an interrogation session in the course of such an explosive scenario. As if she could not have painfully extracted info from Wes whereas transporting him to a unique location. In the long term, I do not assume she would have saved very a lot time by taking him and leaving, nevertheless it’s the precept!
Virginia’s Response To Being Bitten
For a franchise that hangs a lot of its drama on folks dying and getting bitten, there have been comparatively few scenes by which characters are allowed to react to their potential doom with full-on panicked dread. If I might be scripting this present, actually each episode would function not less than one character saying “No..no..no, no! No! No!” So Virginia’s response itself wasn’t as wild because it being utilized within the first place.
June Saving Virginia’s Life
Sure, I perceive June has a sort and ethical soul that was wooed by the concept of getting a hospital, however she might have simply began a hospital with Virginia useless. It could not have been too arduous to kill Virginia in order that she became a walker, which might permit June a self-defense excuse to present to Virginia’s loyal followers. It could have been difficult, certain, however actually not as difficult as having to justify permitting Virginia’s dictatorship to proceed, or dropping John.
John Driving Off With out June
Whereas there’s wiggle room for John to be taking a detour to choose one thing up earlier than catching again up with the truck, the apprehensive look on his face made it fairly clear that he opted to make his escape with out June by his facet. I imply, he additionally made it very, very clear earlier that he wished to get away from Virginia’s communities it doesn’t matter what, however June has clearly been his anchor, and he straight up lied to her so arduous. Possibly he can go begin up that spinoff concept that I might be super-interested in.
So are the “Finish Is the Starting” members solely all in favour of taking out Virginia’s communities, or have they got secondary motives? Are any of those folks in cahoots with Lauren Cohan’s Maggie and Jayne Atkinson’s Georgie from The Walking Useless? Does John truly assume he can presumably steer clear of June for longer than, like, two episodes? So many questions, a lot oil wasted.
New episodes of Concern the Walking Useless air Sunday nights on AMC at 9:00 p.m. ET, adopted by new episodes of The Walking Useless: World Past. Whereas ready to see what’s going to occur subsequent, preserve present with our Fall TV 2020 premiere schedule to see the most important exhibits nonetheless on the best way.
Add Comment