television FX’s Alien: 9 Questions We Have About The Recently Announced Horror Sci-Fi Series

How Many Episodes Will Make Up The First Season?

There’s a legitimate query to be requested concerning the complete variety of episodes that shall be featured within the first season of the Alien FX collection (or everything of the present if its a restricted collection), and we are able to look again on the variety of episodes which have made up the varied seasons of exhibits of Noah Hawley’s like Legion and Fargo. Every of the primary three seasons of Fargo consisted of 10 episodes, whereas the fourth season got here in at 11. Legion, then again, had two seasons consisting of eight episodes apiece (Season 1, Season 3) with the second season having 11 episodes.

Taking these numbers into consideration, we might most likely see anyplace from eight to 10 episodes of the Alien present, which actually could be the right quantity to inform a well-crafted and paced story.