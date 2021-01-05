television FX’s Alien: 9 Questions We Have About The Recently Announced Horror Sci-Fi Series

Depart a Remark
After just about a 12 months going by with little to no bulletins regarding the way forward for Disney and its library of manufacturers, the Home of Mouse got here out swinging on the Investor Day occasion in December 2020, revealing a staggering variety of new movie and tv tasks, together with extra Star Wars and Marvel content material than anybody ever thought was doable. One factor that appears to have slipped between the cracks, nevertheless, is the upcoming FX Alien collection based mostly on the franchise kickstarted by screenwriter Dan O’Bannon and director Ridley Scott greater than 40 years in the past.
So, what’s the cope with the Alien tv collection, and what can we anticipate from this thrilling and probably universe-expanding horror collection? Properly, we already know that Legion and Fargo creator Noah Hawley is spearheading the challenge and that it’ll finally air on FX (and Hulu via that incredible setup), however when within the timeline will it happen, will the Xenomorphs play into the present, and can Ellen Ripley (or a relative of some type) be concerned ultimately. These are all of the questions that now we have been excited about because the huge reveal.
Will The Alien TV Series Be A Prequel To The Film Franchise?
When the Alien FX collection was first introduced in December 2020, the official Disney Twitter account posted a message containing the present’s title card and a really temporary description that mainly mentioned the present could be set not too far sooner or later and would happen on Earth. That doesn’t actually give us a lot to work with, nevertheless it does give us almost countless prospects by way of once they present will happen and if it would function a prequel to the movie franchise.
Going off of CinemaBlend’s Alien timeline, 2012’s Prometheus (the primary film chronologically) takes place beginning in 2089 with the invention of a star map that finally takes the crew of the ill-fated ship off into the far reaches of area. The new FX collection might very properly happen previous to the invention of that map and the area journey challenge orchestrated by the Weyland Company. And, if that’s the case, the present might deal with the company, which was based in 2012 (within the franchise’s timeline, anyway).
Will The Xenomorphs Play Into The Present?
Certain, the Xenomorphs are an important part of all of the Alien films (even Prometheus), however will they really play into the occasions of the FX collection? If we’re going with the “set not too far sooner or later” angle teased within the Disney tweet, it might meant that the occasions of the present would all happen a long time previous to the crew of the Prometheus discovering life on LV-223 and the Nostromo and most of its crew assembly their deaths on LV-426. What if the present truly focuses on the Engineers as an alternative of the Xenomorphs this time round?
Will The Series Focus Extra On Horror Or Motion?
The Alien franchise has been everywhere by way of tone all through its historical past, with all the pieces from traditional horror (1979’s Alien) to over-the-top motion (1986’s Aliens) being featured at one level or one other. That being mentioned, will the brand new FX collection lean extra in direction of the traditional monster angle of Ridley Scott’s imaginative and prescient or the high-octane James Cameron mannequin? There’s a case to be made for each, contemplating the road on the finish of the Disney tweet studying “scary thrill experience,” however what precisely does that imply? It may very well be a mix of the 2, and contemplating Noah Hawley’s work on Legion that very properly may very well be a risk transferring ahead.
What Makes The Present Any Totally different From The Alien Vs. Predator Motion pictures?
With speak of Alien films being set on Earth in a not far off future, it begins to sound so much just like the Alien vs. Predator films launched within the early years of the twenty first Century. So, what concerning the FX collection will make it totally different from these two motion flicks? Will it’s extra much like the opposite films outdoors of these two and keep away from among the extra over-the-top motion sequences and play extra like a horror movie? There’s one huge distinction, nevertheless, and that’s the lack of predators as seen in that pair of flicks. Wait, the present doesn’t function predators…proper?
How Many Episodes Will Make Up The First Season?
There’s a legitimate query to be requested concerning the complete variety of episodes that shall be featured within the first season of the Alien FX collection (or everything of the present if its a restricted collection), and we are able to look again on the variety of episodes which have made up the varied seasons of exhibits of Noah Hawley’s like Legion and Fargo. Every of the primary three seasons of Fargo consisted of 10 episodes, whereas the fourth season got here in at 11. Legion, then again, had two seasons consisting of eight episodes apiece (Season 1, Season 3) with the second season having 11 episodes.
Taking these numbers into consideration, we might most likely see anyplace from eight to 10 episodes of the Alien present, which actually could be the right quantity to inform a well-crafted and paced story.
Will Ridley Scott Direct Any Of The Episodes?
When the Alien FX collection was first introduced, Selection reported that Ridley Scott (whose profession is sort of tied to the franchise at this level) could be serving as one of many present’s govt producers alongside Noah Hawley. However what if that is extra than simply one other govt producer credit score subsequent to Scott’s title? Might he be approaching to direct an episode or two? It might make sense contemplating the truth that Scott directed the primary two episodes of the HBO Max unique sci-fi drama Raised by Wolves. Talking off which…
Might Alien Ever Cross Over With Raised By Wolves?
This one is extraordinarily on the market (even when listed amongst questions on a collection based mostly on a far-reaching sci-fi horror franchise), however let’s get into it. Is there a risk that the Alien present has some type of cross over with Raised by Wolves? In an interview with SyFy.com, Aaron Guzikowski, the creator and lead author of the HBO Max unique collection, defined that the present is a “shut cousin” of Alien however that the mythologies don’t hyperlink up. You may argue that Guzikowski is shutting down fan theories that the properties are linked, however the Alien franchise is commonly a spot with altering tunes.
Will Any Of The Characters From The Motion pictures Present Up?
What about any of the characters featured in any of the earlier Alien films? Will they be featured or no less than make a cameo in some unspecified time in the future within the new present? Relying on when the collection takes place, we might probably see anybody from Peter Weyland all the best way to Ellen Ripley, although that might be stretching the “not to this point future” as talked about within the Disney tweet from when the present was introduced. Ideally, it will be good to have the primary deal with new characters from throughout the Alien universe, however who is aware of, a collection based mostly on the exploits of Paul Reiser’s Carter J. Burke from Aliens wouldn’t be the worst factor to occur.
Is Alien The Present’s Remaining Title?
After which, lastly, what concerning the title? Will it stay so simple as Alien or will Noah Hawley and Ridley Scott provide you with a subtitle to foreshadow what’s going to occur all through the collection? It might definitely make it simpler to speak concerning the present and unique film with out turning into a complicated mess, however we’re speaking a few franchise that (at occasions) has discovered itself turning into a complicated mess of convoluted dialogue and storytelling. They may go together with one thing like Alien: The TV Present, however that doesn’t actually have a pleasant ring to it.
These are among the questions now we have regarding the Alien tv collection. What are your ideas on the present and do you might have comparable questions? Be sure to hold forth within the feedback beneath, and don’t overlook to take a look at CinemaBlend’s Winter/Spring 2021 TV Launch information for all the newest on new and upcoming exhibits.
