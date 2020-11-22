television HBO's Euphoria Season 2: 6 Questions We Have After Season 1

Will Maddy Launch The DVD?

Maddy was chilling in Nate’s room within the Season 1 finale when she occurred to note a DVD simply hanging out. She pops it in, and whereas we do not know for certain, it appears as if she noticed the intercourse tape through which Nate’s father Cal is seen having intercourse with the underage Jules. Have in mind, we do not know if that is what Maddy noticed, although, in the mean time, it is laborious to think about what else there was.

Assuming that’s what Maddy noticed, what would she do in Euphoria Season 2? Maddy has let a few of Nate’s poisonous conduct slide previously, I can not assist however think about she’d preserve no matter horrific stuff she noticed on the DVD beneath wraps for now. After all, ought to Nate step out of line once more all bets are off and Maddy might haul off and put that video on Fb to indicate the world Nate’s father Cal is not the shining beacon on the town some suppose he’s. It is solely a matter of when Maddy and Nate break up once more I would think about, so be sure you regulate whether or not or not the DVD comes up throughout that first large struggle.