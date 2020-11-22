television HBO's Euphoria Season 2: 6 Questions We Have After Season 1

Depart a Remark
HBO is bringing Euphoria Season 2 to followers in 2021, however 2020 will definitely have at the very least one if not two extra episodes developing in December. That is not lengthy for followers to attend for brand spanking new episodes, and hopefully, some solutions will arrive with these new episodes.
For anybody experiencing mind fog because of the quantity of tv and life they’ve skilled since Euphoria Season 1, that is the place to be. Listed here are a number of the greatest questions I used to be left questioning after Season 1, and a few hypothesis as to how or whether or not or not they will be addressed in Season 2.
Did Rue Die?
In what might have been the saddest however predictable finish to Season 1, Rue turned overwhelmed by dropping Jules and turned again to laborious medicine. Euphoria performed up the second dramatically, which included a choreographed dance quantity and scenes through which Rue reconnected together with her useless father. After the credit rolled, some followers puzzled if it was only a stylistic option to characterize Rue’s relapse, or a hallucination as a result of Rue overdosed when she took the medicine.
Euphoria Season 2’s solid and crew will not say a technique or one other, nevertheless it’s laborious for me to think about the HBO drama killed off its lead Emmy-winning actress Zendaya after one season. With that being stated it is very doable Rue “died” and shall be revived by paramedics within the two interim episodes forward of Season 2. I additionally consider that Euphoria is a really stylized present, and whereas the dance quantity was a bit excessive in comparison with what we might seen in Season 1, it could have simply been a elaborate technique to present Rue’s relapse in a extra inventive means than simply quietly laying in mattress barely responsive.
Will Jules Return Dwelling?
Jules Vaughn had a number of stress on her shoulders in Season 1, what with juggling a brand new relationship with Rue, in addition to her ongoing feud with Nate and Cal Jacobs. All of it turned an excessive amount of to bear, and within the penultimate episode of Season 1, Jules determined to make a run for it. Rue and Jules get able to make a break for a brand new metropolis and a brand new life, however Rue backs out final minute. Jules units off on her personal and based mostly on what little we see from a visit she takes to go to a good friend earlier within the season, issues might go rather well for her.
So effectively, in truth, that I legitimately query whether or not she’ll return for Euphoria Season 2. On one hand, I perceive the thought that Jules would wish to rush again to be with Rue, however I additionally suppose again to Rue being a part of the explanation why she left. Jules felt obligated to stick with Rue romantically as a result of Rue leaned on her to remain sober. Listening to one thing occurred to Rue as a relapse would positively make Jules feels some guilt, and probably strengthen her resolve to not return dwelling. Then again, she additionally has her father nonetheless at dwelling, so perhaps Jules could have a change of coronary heart and return dwelling nonetheless.
Will Maddy Launch The DVD?
Maddy was chilling in Nate’s room within the Season 1 finale when she occurred to note a DVD simply hanging out. She pops it in, and whereas we do not know for certain, it appears as if she noticed the intercourse tape through which Nate’s father Cal is seen having intercourse with the underage Jules. Have in mind, we do not know if that is what Maddy noticed, although, in the mean time, it is laborious to think about what else there was.
Assuming that’s what Maddy noticed, what would she do in Euphoria Season 2? Maddy has let a few of Nate’s poisonous conduct slide previously, I can not assist however think about she’d preserve no matter horrific stuff she noticed on the DVD beneath wraps for now. After all, ought to Nate step out of line once more all bets are off and Maddy might haul off and put that video on Fb to indicate the world Nate’s father Cal is not the shining beacon on the town some suppose he’s. It is solely a matter of when Maddy and Nate break up once more I would think about, so be sure you regulate whether or not or not the DVD comes up throughout that first large struggle.
Is Fezco Toast?
Euphoria‘s resident drug seller was arguably within the worst spot on the finish of Season 1, as he was on the road to a harmful drug lord for a big chunk of cash. Fez ended up getting the cash after robbing a health care provider, nevertheless it was up within the air whether or not or not Mouse was going to let him slide. After all, Mouse has proven he isn’t somebody to be performed with earlier within the season when he pressured Rue into taking Fentanyl, so Fez may additionally be killed proper as Season 2 kicks off.
Fez actor Angus St. Cloud revealed when Euphoria Season 2 was supposed to return into manufacturing, which appears to suggest he shall be concerned in Season 2 in a roundabout way. With that stated, he might simply return for his loss of life scene, or some flashback episodes that reveal his backstory or connection to Rue. Personally, I am rooting for him to outlive the encounter
Will Cassie And McKay Get On Higher Phrases?
Cassie and McKay began out as probably the most secure relationships on Euphoria, however as Season 1 progressed, it turned one of many worst. McKay could not deal with the claims of his mates who thought Cassie had a fame for sleeping round, and Cassie felt she was being unfairly judged for a previous she could not change. The couple appeared to succeed in an understanding, however when Cassie was pressured into an abortion, the couple actually simply fell aside.
It was a disgrace to see, however maybe we’ll see in Euphoria Season 2 it was for the very best. After all, Cassie would not should be beholden to McKay’s needs of how she ought to act, And if McKay desires a girl with completely different persona and values, that is not essentially a foul factor both. Not all relationships are supposed to be, although we all know the truth that some individuals regularly attempt to make it work anyway. We’ll see if these two are a kind of {couples}, and contemplating how a lot toxicity there already is with Maddy and Nate, I am hoping they are not.
Is Gia In Hazard Of Repeating Rue’s Errors?
Rue’s little sister Gia appeared very anti-drugs when Euphoria Season 1 began, principally as a result of she bore witness to the way it affected her sister. It is later proven that Gia might not have realized sufficient in regards to the risks of medication after we see her experimenting with them later on the college carnival. Gia might simply go down the identical path of her sister, with the large situation being that she will not be seen as shortly.
With Rue and Gia’s father dying and Rue’s excessive drug habit, Gia positively light into the background. Euphoria Season 2 might positively see Rue’s mom focusing extra on the daughter she is aware of has issues, and letting Gia simply fade again into the background. Euphoria Season 2 will present extra of Gia’s story, so followers will get a solution both means.
Euphoria returns to HBO for a vacation particular Sunday, December 6, and the opposite but to be given a launch date. Proceed to stay with CinemaBlend for extra on the collection, and for the newest information occurring in tv and films.
