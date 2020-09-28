television HBO's Lovecraft Nation: 8 Biggest WTF Moments From Episode 7

Some actually baffling spoilers are beneath for anybody who hasn’t but watched Episode 7 of Lovecraft Nation.

After six episodes that embraced all method of horror – from Ruby and Christina’s physique gore to lethal legendary monsters to Ji-Ah’s interior demons – Lovecraft Nation actually tapped into the cosmic aspect of H.P. Lovecraft’s oeuvre with “I Am.” Clearly, it additionally tapped into plenty of different head-scratching and eye-popping and soul-empowering parts all through its runtime, and we’re right here to have a good time not solely these moments, but in addition Aunjanue Ellis and her more and more creating Hippolyta.