television HGTV’s Home City: How To Watch Erin And Ben Napier’s TV Show Streaming

January 11, 2021
Of all the house makeover reveals discovered on HGTV’s expansive lineup, there are a number of which have the center, soul, and attraction of Erin Napier and Ben Napier’s Home City. Over the course of the previous few years, the southern school sweethearts have gone from up-and-comers within the dwelling transforming leisure world to titans of the trade, all with out dropping contact with the individuals and ties to their hometown of Laurel, Mississippi. And whereas the present has a devoted military of followers, newcomers (particularly after the launch of Discovery+) could also be questioning the place they will meet up with the Napiers and watch Home City streaming.

There are literally fairly a number of methods (and streaming companies) to observe Home City, irrespective of if you wish to begin from the couple’s humble beginnings or stream the most recent episodes now that Season 5 has launched. Under is every little thing it is advisable to know to be able to benefit from the HGTV sensation even in the event you miss new episodes on their authentic air date.

The place Is Home City Streaming

Fortunately, there are a number of locations the place you’ll be able to watch Home City streaming lately. If you wish to watch your complete sequence and see the expansion of Erin and Ben Napier’s assortment of restored houses and their very own household, then the brand new Discovery+ streaming service is the best way to go. Not solely does the brand new streaming app provide you with entry to each episode from the present’s first 4 seasons, additionally it is the streaming dwelling of the Home City Season 5, which kicked off with the launch of the streamer in early January 2021. When you have but to subscribe to Discovery+, you’ll be able to presently benefit from a 7-day free trial that provides you entry to every little thing HGTV and different networks within the Discovery umbrella have to supply.

For those who don’t wish to commit to a different streaming service and simply wish to see what Home City is all about, you’ll be able to presently stream the primary season of the HGTV dwelling transform sequence on companies like Hulu and Tubi. Subscribers to cable, satellite tv for pc, and internet-based tv packages also can stream previous and new episodes of Home City by way of companies like DirecTV, Fubio, and YouTube TV. And talking of recent episodes…

When Does Home City Air New Episodes On HGTV

In case you are all caught up on earlier episodes of Home City, you’ll be able to watch new episodes once they air at 8 p.m. ET each Sunday evening (Season 5 kicked off on Sunday, January 3, 2021). The most recent season exhibiting the work and lifetime of Erin and Ben Napier will encompass 16 episodes, which means there can be loads of new renovations and adventures for followers of the present to get pleasure from for weeks to return.

These new episodes will be watched on cable and satellite tv for pc companies (both reside or on demand) in addition to on the Discovery+ app, which options new episodes the identical day they premiere on tv.

Will Home City Be On Netflix?

With the launch of Discovery+ and streaming companies like Hulu solely that includes Home City Season 1 it is vitally unlikely we’ll see the HGTV sequence on Netflix anytime quickly. That being stated, this may be an ideal alternative so that you can check out the brand new Discovery+ app in the event you actually wish to watch Home Once more and different reveals from the Discovery umbrella of channels.

Hopefully that is greater than sufficient that can assist you discover a method to get pleasure from Home City. If you wish to know what else is coming to your tv (and favourite streaming companies) this 12 months, try CinemaBlend’s 2021 Winter/Spring TV Launch information for all the most recent.

