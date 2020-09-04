television High Rating: The Coolest Video Game Facts We Learned On The Netflix Series

The First Video Game Cartridge Ever Was Created By A Black Man

Wow, now this one actually blew me away since I all the time affiliate the primary cartridges with Atari. However in the identical episode, “Increase and Bust,” I realized that the very first online game cartridge system, The Channel F, was created by a black man named Jerry Lawson.

My solely query is that this: Why don’t they train you that throughout Black Historical past Month? I imply, sure, after all we must be studying about Harriet Tubman, Martin Luther King, Frederick Douglas, and many others. But when I knew that the very first cartridge-based system ever created was by a black man, then it will have blown my thoughts again after I was a child. I’m actually glad this documentary determined to spotlight Mr. Lawson, since I possible would have gone my entire life not understanding about him.