television How Fear The Walking Dead's Negan Callback Gives Dwight A Great Reason To Return To The Walking Dead

November 9, 2020
How Fear The Walking Dead’s Negan Callback Gives Dwight A Great Reason To Return To The Walking Dead

Spoilers beneath for the most recent episode of Fear the Walking Dead, titled “Honey,” so be warned.

Simply as Fear the Walking Dead followers had gotten snug with the completely happy decision for Dwight’s years-long search to search out Sherry, this week’s nickname-eponymous episode got here alongside and disrupted the pair’s establishment over again. (I dare not take into account the identical factor occurring to John Dorie and June so quickly after their reunion, despite the fact that it is most likely inevitable.) Dwight and Sherry’s relationship wasn’t fully shattered by the top of the twisty installment, however Negan’s looming shadow had returned and displaced Dwight’s happiness as soon as extra, which might theoretically arrange a brief return to The Walking Dead correct.

“Honey” revealed to viewers that Christine Evangelista’s Sherry is definitely a part of this season’s thriller group, which was largely made up of former members of Virginia’s neighborhood. After dropping a reference to the Sanctuary earlier within the episode, Sherry tearfully confessed to Austin Amelio’s Dwight that her insistence on taking Virginia down has been instantly tied to Negan, and her regrets over not hurting or killing him when she had the prospect. It was unusual to listen to Negan’s title on Fear the Walking Dead, however it was positively significant for these characters particularly, so let’s speculate about why this may be an awesome set-up for Dwight to return to the flagship drama earlier than it wraps its remaining season.

the walking dead dwight's first episode in the woods

Negan Already Ruined Dwight And Sherry’s Lives Extra Than As soon as

The picture above is an effective reminder that the primary time Walking Dead followers met Dwight and Sherry, they have been making an attempt to make their first escape from Negan and the Saviors after they crossed paths with Daryl. Sadly for them, they have been later found and brought again to the Sanctuary, the place Dwight obtained his face burned and Sherry suffered an existence as certainly one of Negan’s “wives.” And despite the fact that Dwight turned a part of Negan’s inside circle, he was nonetheless handled simply barely higher than grime more often than not, and despite the fact that his double-agent makes an attempt to set Negan up have been finally profitable, a extra private one-on-one revenge is warranted right here.

negan the walking dead after killing alpha

Dwight Deserves A Likelihood To Go Off On Reformed Negan

By sticking Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan in his basement jail cell for nevertheless a few years, The Walking Dead has “confirmed” that Rick’s concept of prisoner rehabilitation completely labored the primary time they tried it, and on one of many greatest antagonists that followers have met on this universe. However for characters like Maggie and Dwight, Negan will possible by no means really end paying for the wrongs he dealt to them. Viewers even have but to see these characters’ reactions to the brand new and improved Negan, and I believe it will solely gasoline their rage much more to see him strolling round as a free citizen, no matter how he’d helped out others within the meantime.

fear the walking dead dwight and sherry hugging

Negan Wants To Die For Dwight And Sherry To Let The Previous Go

Dwight’s emotional state on Fear the Walking Dead has been comparatively nice, peaking on his journey with Maggie Grace’s Al in Episode 3, which led to his reunion with Sherry. However Negan, in addition to the issues Dwight needed to do for him, are at all times behind his thoughts. Sherry hasn’t been as profitable at mentally compartmentalizing these traumatizing recollections, to the purpose the place she’s now set her sights on Virginia as a surrogate goal for Negan. I am positively not judging Sherry for any of that, however I do not suppose both of those characters – amongst others who have been chewed up and spit out by the Sanctuary – will be capable to break away from their histories whereas Negan continues to be residing and respiration.

the walking dead comic dwight pulling gun on pamela

It Might Echo The Walking Dead Comedian In A Cool (Miserable) Approach

The greatest distinction between Dwight’s TV and comedian ebook storyline was his exit, since he went on to grow to be the chief of Rick’s makeshift military within the supply materials. (Which would not have been totally attainable anyway.) If Dwight made the trek again towards Alexandria to kill Negan at a time when he has allies like Carol, it could possibly be a manner for the TV present to remix Dwight’s try to overthrow the Commonwealth’s governor Pamela Milton at gunpoint. Granted, that scenario didn’t go nicely for Dwight in any respect due to Rick’s well-placed bullet, however possibly issues would go in a different way in live-action, and he’d be allowed to lethally cease Negan’s complete comedian ebook story from enjoying out. It would be even higher if Maggie tag-teamed it with him.

Talking realistically, it isn’t altogether possible that the Austin Amelio’s Dwight will really present up on The Walking Dead to kill Negan off at any level, attributable to manufacturing scheduling and Jeffrey Dean Morgan being an enormous draw for a lot of within the Walking Dead fanbase. However it will be a justifiable determination if the artistic groups wished it to occur. The timeline variations would not actually issue into it an excessive amount of, because it might occur at any level down the road. And whereas it will have been a protracted shot a number of years in the past earlier than the crossover tie-ins entered into the tales, it will virtually be commonplace at this level. What would all you readers wish to see occur? Tell us within the ballot beneath.

With extra of a laser give attention to its characters’ tales in Season 6, Fear the Walking Dead airs Sunday nights on AMC at 9:00 p.m. ET, adopted by The Walking Dead: World Past at 10:00 p.m. ET. The Walking Dead is at present in manufacturing on new Season 10 episodes that may premiere on AMC in some unspecified time in the future throughout the early months of 2021, with plans for Season 11 to debut its first batch of episodes in October. Whereas ready for brand spanking new episodes, keep up to date with what’s coming to the small display screen quickly with our Fall TV 2020 premiere schedule.

Ought to Dwight Bounce Again To The Walking Dead To Attempt And Kill Negan Off?

