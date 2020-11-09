television How Fear The Walking Dead's Negan Callback Gives Dwight A Great Reason To Return To The Walking Dead

Spoilers beneath for the most recent episode of Fear the Walking Dead, titled “Honey,” so be warned.

Simply as Fear the Walking Dead followers had gotten snug with the completely happy decision for Dwight’s years-long search to search out Sherry, this week’s nickname-eponymous episode got here alongside and disrupted the pair’s establishment over again. (I dare not take into account the identical factor occurring to John Dorie and June so quickly after their reunion, despite the fact that it is most likely inevitable.) Dwight and Sherry’s relationship wasn’t fully shattered by the top of the twisty installment, however Negan’s looming shadow had returned and displaced Dwight’s happiness as soon as extra, which might theoretically arrange a brief return to The Walking Dead correct.