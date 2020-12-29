television How His Dark Materials Season 2 Finale Endings And Post-Credits Scene Set Up Season 3

MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD for the Season 2 finale of His Dark Materials on HBO, and e-book spoilers by way of the early chapters of Philip Pullman’s The Amber Spyglass.

The second season of His Dark Materials has come to an finish with a doozy of a finale that killed off a few key characters, break up up the younger heroes, set the stage for a a lot bigger battle than only a battle towards the Magisterium, and introduced again someone who wasn’t anticipated to return till Season 3. And, if all of these weren’t sufficient, the episode included a post-credits scene that does not bode effectively for poor Lyra!