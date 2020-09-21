television If You Like Yellowstone Here Are 10 Other Movies And TV Shows To Watch

Succession – HBO Max

The HBO drama collection Succession facilities across the private {and professional} battles of the ultra-wealthy and dysfunctional Roy household because the patriarch, Logan Roy (Brian Cox) struggles with the choice to interrupt up his massive media empire, Waystar Royco, and divide it amongst his kids.

The setup of the household that is attempting to work via their variations in a wrestle to take management of the household enterprise must be one thing that followers of Yellowstone will discover acquainted, however do not are available anticipating horses and wide-open vistas within the American West, because the Golden Globe-winning Succession is ready within the jungle of New York Metropolis and its surrounding prosperous suburbs. Let’s simply hope they get again to capturing for Season three earlier than too lengthy.

Stream Succession on HBO Max right here.