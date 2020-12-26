television Jared Padalecki's Walker, Texas Ranger Reboot: An Updated Cast List

Lindsey Morgan (Micki Ramirez)

CW viewers and cleaning soap opera followers might already be very conversant in Lindsey Morgan, who principal roles on each Normal Hospital and the not too long ago concluded sci-fi drama The 100. When she exhibits up on Walker, Morgan will likely be enjoying the position of Cordell’s associate, Micki Ramirez, who has the excellence of being one of many first girls to ever maintain rank within the Texas Rangers. In accordance with the early logline, Cordell will discover that he has shares sudden widespread floor with Micki, so maybe she has additionally skilled the demise of a partner. This will likely be a gender-swapped position, kind of, because the authentic TV present featured actor Clarence Gilyard as Walker’s associate and greatest pal Jimmy Trivette, whereas Blood & Treasure‘s Matt Barr will guest-star as Cordell’s present BFF.