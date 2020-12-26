television Jared Padalecki's Walker, Texas Ranger Reboot: An Updated Cast List

Depart a Remark
Of all of the noteworthy revivals, reboots and reunions taking place in tv nowadays, solely one in every of them dares to tackle a task as soon as coveted by world-renowned badass Chuck Norris. I am speaking, in fact, about The CW’s upcoming Walker, a brand new iteration of Norris’ Walker: Texas Ranger, the previous CBS drama that has lived on in syndication ever because it wrapped in 2001. This new model is being dropped at audiences by government producers Anna Fricke and Dan Lin, with former Supernatural star Jared Padalecki within the starring position. (He additionally serves as an EP.)
The Walker reboot will debut on The CW in January, and has been constructing its solid up over the months after filming absolutely acquired underway following pandemic-related delays. We have already gotten an honest take a look at the dust-kicking drama due to the primary trailer, and beneath is a full listing of all of the confirmed collection regulars that audiences can count on to see, in addition to who they’re going to be enjoying within the present. And remember to examine again for updates as they’re introduced!
Jared Padalecki (Cordell Walker)
After spending 15 seasons as one-half of Supernatural‘s monster-hunting Winchester brothers, Jared Padalecki will lastly be the solo lead of his personal TV present due to Walker. Additionally a vet of such tasks as Gilmore Women and 2009’s Friday the thirteenth reboot, Padalecki will likely be taking over the titular position of Cordell Walker. Within the replace, Cordell is a widower and father who makes a long-awaited return to Austin after being on a case for 2 years whereas undercover. Naturally, the morally wavering Ranger finds there isn’t any lack of points to fret about again at house, each on the prison facet of issues, and on the “reconnecting together with his youngsters” facet of issues.M
Lindsey Morgan (Micki Ramirez)
CW viewers and cleaning soap opera followers might already be very conversant in Lindsey Morgan, who principal roles on each Normal Hospital and the not too long ago concluded sci-fi drama The 100. When she exhibits up on Walker, Morgan will likely be enjoying the position of Cordell’s associate, Micki Ramirez, who has the excellence of being one of many first girls to ever maintain rank within the Texas Rangers. In accordance with the early logline, Cordell will discover that he has shares sudden widespread floor with Micki, so maybe she has additionally skilled the demise of a partner. This will likely be a gender-swapped position, kind of, because the authentic TV present featured actor Clarence Gilyard as Walker’s associate and greatest pal Jimmy Trivette, whereas Blood & Treasure‘s Matt Barr will guest-star as Cordell’s present BFF.
Keegan Allen (Liam Walker)
Having most not too long ago taken visitor roles on Netflix’s What/If and Rick and Morty, actor Keegan Allen might be greatest often known as Toby on Fairly Little Liars. It appears he’ll be enjoying a extra morally upstanding citizen on Walker, nonetheless. Allen will play Cordell’s brother Liam, who needed to step up and take cost throughout Cordell’s prolonged absence. Liam is an ADA in Austin, too, so it is greater than doubtless that the brothers’ paths will cross many occasions, each in knowledgeable and familial sense.
Mitch Pileggi (Bonham Walker)
A veteran of The X-Recordsdata and Sons of Anarchy, Mitch Pileggi took a couple of years away from TV following his stint on Dallas – he is apparently keen on Texas-based western dramas – however returned in a giant manner in 2019, showing on exhibits resembling NCIS, Supergirl and The Rookie. In Walker, Pileggi will tackle the position of Cordell’s father Bonham. Whereas not a lot is thought simply but, we do know Bonham is a rancher who lives by conventional means. Which will very properly come into play when Cordell goals to go about one thing in ways in which go in opposition to the grain.
Molly Hagan (Abeline Walker)
TV vet Molly Hagan might be greatest recognized for roles on the sitcoms Herman’s Head and Unfabulous, however she has been popping up in every kind of nice exhibits in recent times, from Legislation & Order: True Crime to Higher Name Saul to The Orville to Narcos: Mexico. Clearly the actress cannot be nailed right down to a single style, and Hagan will dip her toes into Western waters for Walker, the place she’s going to play Cordell’s mom Abeline. So far, Abeline has solely been described as “perceptive,” which doubtless means she will likely be a supply of steering and recommendation for her son, and should function a boundary if sparks are struck between Cordell and his brother or father.
Jeff Pierre (Trey Barnett)
With notable previous roles on exhibits resembling Shameless and As soon as Upon a Time, actor Jeff Pierre popped up on TV a handful of occasions in 2020 due to roles on Tacoma FD and The Rookie. On Walker, Pierre will sustain his streak of public service roles, as he’ll play an Military medic named Trey Barnett, who has not too long ago returned to the States after his most up-to-date deployment. Whereas adjusting again to civilian life is not simple for Trey, he can undoubtedly discover consolation in his robust and reliable relationship with Micki.
Coby Bell (Captain Larry James)
An actor whose profession was spent virtually completely on the small display screen, Coby Bell might be greatest often known as a lead on Third Watch, The Sport, and Burn Discover. After spending latest years trying to find mutants and navy criminals on The Gifted and SEAL Workforce, respectively, Bell is heading to Walker in one other authoritative position. Certainly one of Cordell’s former colleagues, Bell’s character Larry James is now Cordell’s boss as a Captain throughout the Texas Rangers. One can assume their friendship will override any points they face, however that doubtless will not maintain true for your complete collection.
Violet Brinson (Stella Walker)
As one of many youthful stars becoming a member of the Walker reboot, actress Violet Brinson would not boast as lengthy a resume as a few of her co-stars. However those that watched HBO’s Sharp Objects and Showtime’s The Comey Rule will doubtless acknowledge her. Understandably, Brinson is not enjoying one in every of Cordell’s fellow Rangers, however somewhat the character’s daughter, Stella Walker. It would not sound just like the apple fell removed from the Texas tree on this case, as Stella will likely be a stubbornly assured and mildly rebellious teen who little question went by some feelings with out her father round for 2 years.
Kale Culley (Arlo Walker)
One other Walker star whose profession is but to completely flourish, Kale Culley – whose identify will at all times deliver Child Cudi to my thoughts – has appeared in exhibits resembling black-ish, Contemporary Off the Boat and NCIS, together with his most up-to-date position coming within the Disney Channel sitcom Sydney to the Max. For Walker, Culley will likely be performed Cordell’s son and Stella’s brother Arlo Walker. The youthful sibling is extra on the considerate and artistic facet of issues, so it will be fascinating to see how he elements into the storylines.
Genevieve Padalecki (Emily Walker)
The actual-life spouse of Walker‘s lead actor, Genevieve Padalecki had solely only in the near past joined hubby Jared on display screen for Supernatural‘s remaining season, the place she reprised her former position Ruby. The actress went into quasi-retirement in 2012 after giving beginning to their first of three youngsters, however she’ll make her second return to the small display screen for Walker for a visitor spot because the late Emily Walker. The small print surrounding Emily’s demise come into query upon Cordell’s return to Austin, and he begins to suspect that the small print surrounding her demise do not add up.
Odette Annable (Geri)
The second Supergirl alum to pop up right here, Odette Annable performed the Woman of Metal’s worldkiller Reign, and can also be recognized for roles on Inform Me a Story, Banshee and Home. Although not a principal character on Walker, Annable’s Geri seems like she might nonetheless be an vital presence. Geri serves up drinks on the native bar The Aspect Step, and is an previous pal of Cordell and Emily’s. Although she hadn’t seen Walker since Emily’s funeral, they finally reconnect over their previous friendship and shared tragedy.
Walker will even boast different recurring actors resembling Gray’s Anatomy‘s Alex Landi, Atypical‘s Gabriela Flores and new-to-TV actor Chris Labadie. You’ll be able to take a look at everybody in motion when Walker makes its debut on The CW on Thursday, January 21, at 8:00 p.m ET. Whereas ready for it to reach, take a look at our Winter and Spring 2021 TV premiere schedule to see all the opposite new and returning exhibits on the best way within the new yr.
