television Jennifer Aniston: What To Stream If You Love The Friends Star

Friends – HBO Max

Six 20-something pals attempt to navigate life and love whereas dwelling in New York Metropolis. Friends ran for ten seasons, from 1994-2004. It made family names of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox. Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc. It additionally constructed a die-hard fandom that also thrives with reunions, episodes on demand, and new merchandise nonetheless being made practically 30-years after the sequence’ premiere.

Why Jennifer Aniston Followers Will Like It: Friends is the present that launched Aniston’s profession and gained her so many loyal and devoted followers. Probably in case you’re a Jennifer Aniston fan, it’s since you watched Friends. It’s at all times enjoyable to observe Friends as a result of it’s an amazing sitcom but additionally as a result of it’s a good dose of 90s nostalgia.

Stream it on HBO Max right here.