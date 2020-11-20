television Julie And The Phantoms: 7 Reasons To Watch This Whimsical, Wonderful Netflix Musical Series

Go away a Remark
Julie and the Phantoms is a Netflix unique collection that premiered in Fall 2020. It tells the story of Julie Molina (Madison Reyes) and her ghost band. Julie meets the band after the lack of her mom, and after she decides to surrender music. The band, Sundown Curve, died 25 years in the past. The ghosts of Luke (Charlie Gillespie), Alex (Owen Joyner), and Reggie (Jeremy Shada) assist Julie discover her music once more. Every time they play with Julie, folks can see them, however she’s the one one who can see them after they’re not taking part in music.
Julie and the Phantoms is an enthralling collection that appeals to adults and kids. For those who haven’t streamed this intelligent and enjoyable present, it’s time that you simply do. Let’s dive into a number of the explanation why Netflix’s Julie and the Phantoms is price a watch.
The Catchy Music In Julie And The Phantoms
Kenny Ortega acts as govt producer and director of Julia and the Phantoms. Ortega already has a powerful historical past with musicals. He’s the person behind Excessive College Musical and The Descendants. Ortega is aware of the best way to make a catchy tune, and he took it a step additional when creating the soundtrack for Julie and the Phantoms.
In an interview with Leisure Weekly, Kenny Ortega mentioned the method of making the band and music for Julie and the Phantoms. He spoke about having a big group of writers making the music, and he even talked about having the principle 4 actors work with writing mentors to write down potential songs for season two. It was additionally essential for Ortega and the crew to discover a band with real chemistry and musical expertise.
Ortega and group clearly put a number of effort into the fifteen songs that seem on the Julie and the Phantoms Season 1 soundtrack, and it paid off. Every tune from the collection will get caught in your head. These songs don’t simply really feel like songs from a tv collection, however songs you would simply hear performed on the radio. “Wake Up” is a good tune to introduce viewers to Madison Reyes’s lovely voice. She may simply be a part of the league of pop divas like Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift. Whereas “Unsaid Emily” provides the emotional punch it wants.
Every tune brings out extra traits of the characters and helps outline the Julie and the Phantoms band, their sound, and message. Netflix knew they’d some hit songs within the making, so that they launched the soundtrack the identical day because the episodes turned obtainable to stream.
The Extraordinarily Proficient Solid, Particularly Madison Reyes
Julie and the Phantoms forged is stuffed with gifted newcomers, like Charlie Gillespie who performs Luke, Owen Joyner who performs Alex, Jeremy Shada who performs Reggie, and Reyes as Julie. They could have had previous movie and TV credit, however Julie and the Phantoms will certainly make them family names, particularly Reyes.
Reyes is vocally very proficient, however she additionally has a pure charisma that makes Julie relatable and rootable. She looks like a teen woman that many different teen ladies may befriend or see components of their persona in her.
Together with the newcomers, Julie and the Phantoms additionally consists of some veteran actors. Booboo Stewart performs Willie, Alex’s love curiosity, and his ghost mentor. Many will acknowledge Stewart from the Twilight Saga, X-Males: Days of Future Previous, and the Descendants motion pictures.
Singer and actor Carlos Ponce performs Julie’s father Ray Molina. With Ponce additionally being a singer, it’s only a matter of time earlier than we hear him singing on Julie and the Phantoms, proper? Cheyenne Jackson performs magician and sort-of underworld character Caleb. Jackson will get to showcase his many skills within the collection, together with performing, dancing, and singing.
Julie And The Phantoms Is Household-Pleasant Programming
Julie and the Phantoms is a collection that folks and their kids can watch collectively. It’s additionally a collection that 20, 30, 40, and whatever-somethings can watch and never really feel awkward about having fun with. It’s family-friendly with out playing around. Some family-friendly exhibits dumb themselves down a lot that it simply turns into so foolish that solely these under-5 can take pleasure in it.
Julie and the Phantoms is tame and healthful sufficient that almost all kids (perhaps 10 and up) can take pleasure in it with out dad and mom worrying about graphic content material, nevertheless it has sufficient emotional depth that it could actually join with an older viewers.
The Thriller Of How Sundown Curve Died
We all know Sundown Curve died from consuming some dangerous hotdogs, however there appears to be much more to the story. We be taught that somebody from their previous could have benefited from their loss of life. That undoubtedly makes that character a chief suspect of their loss of life. Then we’ve Caleb, who we don’t know a lot about, however he appears highly effective sufficient that he may have set their deaths in movement.
Julia and the Phantoms Season 1 gave us no solutions on Sundown Curve’s loss of life, nevertheless it laid the inspiration to discover how and why they died in season two and past.
The Variety And Inclusivity In Julie And The Phantoms
I recognize a present that makes variety and inclusivity a precedence. It’s apparent Kenny Ortega had that in thoughts when casting this collection. It’s a collection with a Latinx teen and her household on the heart. Her greatest buddy Flynn (Jadah Marie) is African American. Carrie (Savannah Lee Might)’s group Soiled Sweet can be fairly numerous, with many alternative races and ethnicities represented in it. Julie and the Phantoms additionally consists of an LGBTQ+ predominant character with Alex.
Reyes spoke concerning the collection variety and Netflix’s goal to showcase illustration.
Even earlier than I bought into Netflix, I did see a number of illustration and thought it was actually cool. I by no means thought I’d be an inspirational a part of it. Illustration is essential, it’s one thing I’ve labored on in my life to deliver significance to, so to use it to my platform now and be capable of be that [representative] for another person is actually cool.
The variety of Julie and the Phantoms could permit kids and younger adults to really feel represented and seen, and it may additionally open the door for storylines associated to id, race, gender norms, LGBTQ+ rights, and different subjects that begin discussions.
The Budding Romances
I’m a sucker for a tv present with an fascinating romantic storyline. Julie and the Phantoms has that with Julie and Luke. It’s clear that they each like one another, however they’ve the tiny downside of 1 being alive and the opposite being lifeless. The collection established that they’ve a romantic curiosity in one another, however didn’t actually discover how a possible romance may (or couldn’t) work between them. It’s undoubtedly one thing the collection will seemingly discover extra in future seasons.
The second main romance was between Alex and Willie. Additionally they each like one another, they usually’re each ghosts, so that they don’t have that impediment to cease them. We’ll have to attend till Julie and the Phantoms Season 2 a minimum of to see in the event that they act on their emotions. I may additionally simply see the collection even presumably exploring a romance between Reggie and Flynn, or Reggie and Carrie. Julie and the Phantoms has loads of romance for individuals who take pleasure in somewhat romance with their TV exhibits.
The Attract Of Cheyenne Jackson’s Devious Caleb
I feel Cheyenne Jackson’s Caleb could also be probably the most fascinating characters within the collection. Jackson does job of taking part in a enjoyable villain. He’s evil, however not in a terrifying method, extra in a sly, manipulative, and conniving method. We don’t know a lot about Caleb but nevertheless it’ll be fascinating to get his full backstory and be taught extra about his ghost powers.
Julie and the Phantoms arrange an amazing foe with Caleb, and Season 1 arrange cliffhanger involving him that we will’t wait to see play out in Season 2.
Julie and the Phantoms is a collection that’s jolly, cleverly written, and straightforward to binge and need extra. It’s personally certainly one of my favourite new collection from 2020 and I hope Netflix renews it for a Season 2. Julie and the Phantoms is offered to stream on Netflix. Stream it right here.
