television Julie And The Phantoms: 7 Reasons To Watch This Whimsical, Wonderful Netflix Musical Series

Julie and the Phantoms is a Netflix unique collection that premiered in Fall 2020. It tells the story of Julie Molina (Madison Reyes) and her ghost band. Julie meets the band after the lack of her mom, and after she decides to surrender music. The band, Sundown Curve, died 25 years in the past. The ghosts of Luke (Charlie Gillespie), Alex (Owen Joyner), and Reggie (Jeremy Shada) assist Julie discover her music once more. Every time they play with Julie, folks can see them, however she’s the one one who can see them after they’re not taking part in music.

Julie and the Phantoms is an enthralling collection that appeals to adults and kids. For those who haven’t streamed this intelligent and enjoyable present, it’s time that you simply do. Let’s dive into a number of the explanation why Netflix’s Julie and the Phantoms is price a watch.