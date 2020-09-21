television Letterkenny Season 9: 7 Big Questions We Have About The New Season

Will There Be A New Vacation Particular?

For the reason that launch of “St. Excellent’s Day” between the second and third season, Letterkenny has put out 5 holiday-themed episodes, the final being “Valentime’s Day” after Season 6. Contemplating we weren’t handled with a particular between the seventh and eight seasons, we might hope that Season 9 might reignite that custom with an episode that exhibits us how the Hicks wish to rejoice New 12 months’s Eve or Thanksgiving, that are among the many few main holidays nationally acknowledged in Canada that they’ve but to the touch. Heck, even when the subsequent particular delves into a vacation American audiences gained’t know squat about, we might nonetheless be recreation.