television Marvel's Echo: Everything You Need To Know About Disney+'s Hawkeye Character

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate applications with numerous firms. We could earn a fee if you click on on or make purchases through hyperlinks.

In December, it was introduced that Disney+’s Marvel Cinematic Universe spin-off collection, Hawkeye, will function the small-screen introduction to Echo, a deaf Native American superheroine who has labored with the title character previously. Performed by Alaqua Cox, this character will hopefully function one other technique to deliver illustration into the always-expanding MCU, whereas additionally giving a terrific platform for this up-and-coming expertise on this main new collection.

Launched again in 1999, Echo’s profile continues to rise, and Disney+’s Hawkeye will deliver extra consideration to the comedian character. If you wish to study extra about Echo and her backstory, we’re right here to assist. This is what it is best to learn about Marvel’s Echo.