television Meet Teyonah Parris: 7 Things To Know About The Upcoming WandaVision Actress

By way of her robust performances in films like Pricey White Folks, If Beale Road Might Discuss, and Chi-Raq and exhibits like Mad Males and Survivor’s Regret, Teyonah Parris is shortly proving herself to be an distinctive up-and-coming actress with a profession value following. Fortunately, that will not be a problem, as she has various high-profile initiatives within the works. Along with starring in 2021’s much-anticipated Candyman, Parris will play an grownup model of Captain Marvel‘s Monica Rambeau in Disney+’s WandaVision. The peculiar sitcom-esque Marvel Cinematic Universe extension is proving to be an intriguing addition to the ever-expanding cinematic world. And it ought to hopefully proceed to bolster the promising actress’s establishing profile.

If you happen to’re curious to be taught extra concerning the gifted performer, listed below are seven intriguing information value understanding about Teyonah Parris.