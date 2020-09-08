television Natalia Dyer: 6 Things You Might Not Know About The Stranger Things Star

Like a lot of her now-famous co-stars on Netflix’s immensely well-liked Stranger Things, Natalia Dyer went from being a vivid younger actress to turning into one of many faces behind the most well-liked present in Netflix’s early historical past. That is definitely quite a lot of strain, however it has additionally allowed this up-and-coming expertise to land a couple of thrilling roles. Notably, this 12 months’s Sure, God, Sure, which was an important showcase for this uniquely proficient actress.

Whereas most viewers know her finest as Nancy Wheeler on this in a single day success story of a streaming sequence, the 25-year-old actress has labored her approach in the direction of stardom even from an early age — full with a small function in a outstanding Disney film to discovering fame via Netflix’s enormously well-liked present whereas she was nonetheless a shy-natured faculty lady. If you happen to’re a giant fan of her work, here is what it’s best to learn about Natalia Dyer.