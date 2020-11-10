television Netflix's Blood Of Zeus: 9 Questions We Have After Season 1

Go away a Remark
Netflix’s Blood of Zeus shouldn’t be the typical anime, with a give attention to historic Greek delusion somewhat than tremendous robust college kids, a man with a pocket book that kills individuals, or one thing else slightly more strange. The shorter however visually beautiful collection left an awesome impression on me, and I am actually hoping Netflix decides to choose up the collection for Season 2.
If it does not, I could by no means get solutions to among the questions on Blood of Zeus I had throughout my binge by means of Season 1. Ought to this anime return for one more season or extra, listed below are among the questions I hope the collection will reply after this primary set of episodes.
What Are Hades’ Plans For Seraphim?
Hades solely seems proper on the finish of Blood of Zeus, although it is attainable he had some function in Season 1 from the shadows. He appears able to make some kind of transfer, as he provided Seraphim a ticket out of hell if he swore to serve him. The transfer enraged Seraphim contemplating he had solely simply escaped Hera’s grasp, however when the opposite choice is everlasting struggling past your wildest creativeness, you are taking no matter out you will get. My assumption is Seraphim will act as an enforcer for Hades’ plans, and that no matter Hades is planning is not good.
Are Zeus And Hera Actually Lifeless?
Maybe the most important shock of Blood Of Zeus was the obvious deaths of two of the present’s strongest gods: Hera and Zeus. The 2 fell attempting to tackle one of many Titans, who was solely defeated when the 2 mixed their talents for an enormous explosion. Once more although, these two are the cream of the crop regarding the Greek pantheon, so I refuse to consider they’re merely lifeless and gone eternally. Zeus already had one fake-out demise in Season 1; I do not suppose it is loopy he’d have one other.
What Are Heron’s Demigod Skills?
Heron’s skill to combat amongst the gods was well-demonstrated by the tip of Blood of Zeus Season 1, however it wasn’t solely clear what his powers have been. He appeared to have some measure of energy and sturdiness to outlive the improved energy of demons, and we briefly noticed him channel some electrical energy like his father Zeus. Heron had solely simply begun to channel his talents, so I ponder if his ceiling is far larger than it could appear. I imply, his half-brothers are Apollo, Ares, and Hermes, who regarded way more highly effective compared. I would not be shocked if he is simply as robust, although as Zeus mentioned, being the kid of a god does not instantly grant somebody powers.
Who Runs Olympus Now?
Zeus and Hera aren’t round, and by all accounts, it appeared like they have been those operating Olympus. If Blood of Zeus returns, will the gods act independently of one another, or will one other rise as much as take cost of the realm? I believe by way of energy Poseidon can be probably the most worthy candidate, however I would suppose he’d desire to remain within the ocean. If he is out, will this create an influence vacuum that solely creates extra chaos amongst the gods?
Is There A Budding Romance Between Heron And Alexia?
From the second Heron and Alexia met within the first episode, I simply had that feeling the 2 have been going to have some kind of romance happening. So think about my shock once we get all over Season 1, and it does not seem to be the 2 have been any nearer to revealing any romantic emotions for each other. I would prefer to say this can be a case the place two individuals of the alternative intercourse are shut confidants and simply platonic pals, however c’mon, “transport” is an undeniably large a part of anime. I would be actually impressed if these two do not grow to be a factor sooner or later, and would commend Blood of Zeus for bucking the pattern.
What About Kofi And Evios?
Perhaps it was the shortage of chemistry between Heron and Alexia, however I could not assist however suppose there was some potential romance occurring between Kofi and Evios. That is actually only a shot at midnight as a result of I do know these two had a historical past earlier than they met up with Heron, however they do appear to have an awfully shut bond. I would not be in the least shocked if there was some romance storyline between them, although I may be getting the fallacious vibes on what may simply be a strong bromance.
What Will Be Executed With The Titans’ Our bodies?
The Titans have been defeated as soon as once more with their souls being sucked from their our bodies and locked away. Nonetheless, I’ve to ask: why aren’t the our bodies destroyed? These giants have already come again to their corpses as soon as, so it appears somewhat silly simply to let the our bodies fall into the ocean once more and permit for extra demons to be created by consuming their flesh. If there’s even an opportunity these creatures might return, why not destroy them in any method attainable whenever you get the possibility?
Which Gods Might Get A Greater Highlight Going Ahead?
Blood of Zeus featured numerous gods in Season 1, however the story primarily revolved round Zeus and Hera. Whereas Hermes, Apollo, and Ares additionally received some strong chunks of display time, their roles within the season have been comparatively skinny compared to Heron or different primary characters. With Zeus and Hera probably lifeless, there can be a gap in a possible Season 2 for extra gods to be showcased. Maybe we may even see some gods who weren’t featured, equivalent to Aphrodite and Artemis.
Will Netflix Give Blood Of Zeus A Renewal?
Season 1 has come and gone, and as of writing, Netflix has but to present Blood of Zeus a renewal. Showrunners Charley and Vlas Parlapanides do have plans for future seasons and have acknowledged they’ve sufficient materials for a five-season arc. Netflix has been finicky on which exhibits have it has renewed and which of them it hasn’t these days. Blood of Zeus did spend a while after its launch on Netflix’s High 10 exhibits checklist, however even recognition doesn’t assure renewal. Basically, followers can solely wait and hope we see extra seasons!
Blood of Zeus Season 1 is presently accessible to stream on Netflix proper now. Proceed to stay with CinemaBlend for extra occurring with streaming, and for extra information occurring in tv and flicks.
