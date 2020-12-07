television Netflix's Virgin River Solid: Where You've Seen Them Before

Final month, Netflix’s romantic drama Virgin River returned for one more 10-episode season, reuniting TV viewers with the love shared between Jack and Mel, whereas additionally reintroducing audiences to all the opposite characters that populate their quaint, nature-friendly environment. Primarily based on the e-book collection of the identical identify by Robyn Carr, this streaming collection continues to search out its viewers with every consecutive season, although it is nonetheless too early to know if the Canadian program will likely be renewed for a 3rd season. Before we discover out, let’s check out the ensemble that fills out this passionate present.

Should you acknowledge Virgin River‘s solid however you possibly can’t put your finger on the place you have seen these actors earlier than, we’re right here to assist.