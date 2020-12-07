television Netflix's Virgin River Solid: Where You've Seen Them Before

Go away a Remark
Final month, Netflix’s romantic drama Virgin River returned for one more 10-episode season, reuniting TV viewers with the love shared between Jack and Mel, whereas additionally reintroducing audiences to all the opposite characters that populate their quaint, nature-friendly environment. Primarily based on the e-book collection of the identical identify by Robyn Carr, this streaming collection continues to search out its viewers with every consecutive season, although it is nonetheless too early to know if the Canadian program will likely be renewed for a 3rd season. Before we discover out, let’s check out the ensemble that fills out this passionate present.
Should you acknowledge Virgin River‘s solid however you possibly can’t put your finger on the place you have seen these actors earlier than, we’re right here to assist.
Alexandra Breckenridge (Melinda “Mel” Monroe)
As Melinda “Mel” Monore, a nurse practitioner and midwife who just lately moved from Los Angeles to Virgin River, Alexandra Breckenridge performs the lead function on this Netflix romantic drama collection. Exterior of this efficiency, Breckenridge is understood for Filth, That is Us, The Strolling Lifeless, She’s the Man, Large Fats Liar, American Horror Story: Homicide Home, and American Horror Story: Coven. Moreover, the actress voices a number of characters on Household Man. She additionally appeared within the short-lived sitcom, The Ex Record, and he or she performed one of many foremost elements within the NBC comedy collection, Save Me.
A few of Alexandra Breckenridge’s different notable tv credit embody Freaks and Geeks, Undeclared, Dawson’s Creek, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, CSI, JAG, Psych, Life Surprising, True Blood, Franklin & Bash, Medium, and Legislation & Order: SVU. She additionally did voice work for American Dad and he or she starred within the TV movie, Romy and Michele: Within the Starting. Moreover, Breckenridge’s movie credit embody Orange County, D.E.B.S., Zipper, and Damaged Vows. She was final seen in February’s TV film, Love in Retailer.
Martin Henderson (Jack Sheridan)
Within the function of Jack Sheridan, a neighborhood restaurant/bar proprietor and former Marine who suffers from PTSD, Martin Henderson performs the male lead in Netflix’s Virgin River. Most notably, Henderson is understood for Gray’s Anatomy and 2002’s The Ring. He additionally performed a lead in ABC’s short-lived drama collection, Off the Map, and he is remembered for his recurring function within the New Zealand cleaning soap opera, Shortland Road. Moreover, Henderson had foremost solid member elements in Sweat, The Pink Street, Secrets and techniques & Lies, and the Australian collection, Large Sky, whereas he additionally had a recurring function in Dwelling & Away and visitor appearances in Home and Rake. Additionally, earlier this 12 months, Henderson starred within the Stan unique collection, The Gloaming.
Exterior of tv, Martin Henderson starred in Little Fish, Smokin’ Aces, Satan’s Knot, Everest, Miracles from Heaven, The Strangers: Prey at Evening, Bride and Prejudice, and The Second, in addition to Torque, Windtalkers, Kick, Good Opposites, Juveniles, and Skagerrak. He additionally appeared within the music video for Britney Spears’ “Poisonous.”
Colin Lawrence (John ‘Preacher’ Middleton)
As John “Preacher,” Middleton, considered one of Jack’s shut Marine mates who works as a chef at his bar, Colin Lawrence performs a outstanding half in Virgin River. The TV actor is greatest identified for taking part in Lt. Hamish “Skulls” McCall in Battlestar Galactica. Moreover, Lawrence had recurring roles in The Killing, iZombie, Impastor, The L Phrase, The Good Physician, Stargate SG-1, Endgame, and Riverdale. He will also be seen in episodes of Girlfriends’ Information to Divorce, Colony, Rogue, The Man within the Excessive Fort, Supernatural, The 100, Arrow, Fringe, and Smallville, in addition to Jeremiah, Darkish Angel, The X-Information, and The Outer Limits.
Furthermore, Colin Lawrence’s movie credit embody X2: X-Males United, Unbelievable 4 (2005), The sixth Day, Head Over Heels, Dreamcatcher, Slam Dunk Ernest, Home of the Lifeless, Y2K, and Clean Level, in addition to Watchmen (2009), 12 Rounds 2: Reloaded, Fifty Shades Darker, and 2017’s Seashores remake. Moreover, Lawrence starred within the TV film, Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Pleasure. And he’ll quickly be seen in Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing.
Jenny Cooper (Joey Barnes)
Taking part in the a part of Joey Barnes, Melinda’s older sister, Jenny Cooper’s character does not seem in Season 2 as typically as she did within the first season, however Cooper nonetheless stays one of many foremost solid members. Beforehand, the movie and TV actress performed starring roles in Showtime’s Quick Monitor and Open Coronary heart, and he or she had recurring roles in 24, Jake and the Child, Unusual Days on the Blake Holsey Excessive, Legislation & Order True Crime, and International Objects. Moreover, Cooper starred within the mini-series, Feasts of All Saints, and he or she had visitor star appearances on Gray’s Anatomy, CSI: Cyber, Rizzoli & Isles, Bones, Scandal, Ghost Whisperer, Monk, and The Outer Limits.
Exterior of tv, Jenny Cooper additionally starred in Child Blues, Godsend, Shovel Buddies, and final 12 months’s Cross 3. She additionally wrote, co-produced, and starred in 2013’s comedy, I Assume I Do.
Lauren Hammersley (Charmaine Roberts)
As Charmaine Roberts, Jack’s good friend with advantages, Lauren Hammersley performs an attractive character in Virgin River. Previous to her half on this streaming unique, Hammersley had a recurring function in Orphan Black. Moreover, she performed one of many foremost characters in CDC’s sitcom, Mr. D. The actress will also be seen in episodes of John Doe, Single White Spenny, and Saving Hope. Her movie credit embody Bloody Mary and Stag, in addition to Harland Williams’ comedy particular, Youngster Wild.
Annette O’Toole (Hope McCrea)
Within the function of Hope McCrea, the mayor of Virgin River, Annette O’Toole performs a large half on this romantic Netflix drama collection. Usually seen on screens each large and small, O’Toole is mostly related along with her performances in Superman III, Smallville, Cross My Coronary heart, Nash Bridges, 48 Hrs., Temptation, and 1990’s IT mini-series, the place she performed Grownup Beverly. Her different notable movie and TV credit embody Cat Individuals, Right here on Earth, Girls Who Kill, A Futile and Silly Gesture, Andre, Foolin’ Round, One on One, The Huntress, Halt and Catch Fireplace, and Netflix’s The Punisher, in addition to visitor appearances in Gray’s Anatomy, Personal Apply, Legislation & Order, Boy Meets World, The Partridge Household, and 11.22.63.
Earlier this 12 months, Annette O’Toole starred in Blow the Man Down and The Incoherents. She additionally guest-starred in episodes of The Good Physician, Search Celebration, and Kidding. Exterior of her varied appearing roles, O’Toole can also be a singer-songwriter. Notably, she co-wrote songs for A Mighty Wind, together with “A Kiss on the Finish of the Rainbow,” which was Oscar-nominated.
Tim Matheson (Vernon ‘Doc’ Mullins)
As Vernon Mullins, often known as “Doc,” the native doctor, Tim Matheson is without doubt one of the foremost solid members in Netflix’s Virgin River. He additionally directed a pair episodes in each seasons. Most notably, the movie and TV actor is greatest identified for The West Wing, for which he was nominated for 2 Emmy awards, and Nationwide Lampoon’s Animal Home, the place he performed Eric “Otter” Stratton. He will also be seen in films and reveals like Van Wilder, Hart of Dixie, Burn Discover, She’s All That, The Legend of Calamity Jane, Black Sheep, and Fletch. Moreover, Matheson voiced the titular character in Jonny Quest and starred within the 2019 TV film, Killing Reagan, within the title function of President Ronald Reagan.
His different notable appearing credit embody Kid’s Play (2019), That is Us, Madam Secretary, The Good Combat, The Affair, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, CSI, No Strings Hooked up, Wolf Lake, and Charlie Hoover. He additionally appeared in Drop Lifeless Fred, To Be or Not To Be, Bonanza, The Virginian, and 1941.
Benjamin Hollingsworth (Dan Brady)
Taking part in the function of Dan Brady, a fellow veteran who served with Jack and struggles to re-adjust to widespread society, Benjamin Hollingsworth turned a bigger a part of Virgin River in Season 2. Exterior of this efficiency, Hollingsworth is greatest identified for his work in CBS’ Code Black and his recurring function in Fits. His different tv credit embody a collection common half in The Lovely Life, his recurring roles in Cult and The Tomorrow Individuals, and his visitor star appearances in As soon as Upon a Time, Degrassi: The Subsequent Era, Backstrom, and CSI: Miami. Additionally, Hollingsworth may be seen in TV films like The Chopping Edge: Chasing the Dream, Cannot Purchase My Love, 2003’s The Music Man, and A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love.
Exterior of tv, Benjamin Hollingsworth’s movie credit embody The Joneses, Diary of a Wimpy Child: Roderick Guidelines, Pleasure Experience 3: Roadkill, Vendetta, Chilly Pursuit, and Rabid. Additionally, earlier this 12 months, Hollingsworth starred within the TV film, Love Below the Olive Tree.
Grayson Gurnsey (Ricky)
Within the function of Ricky, a younger go-getter who works at Jack’s Bar and needs to hitch the Marines, Grayson Gurnsey had an expanded function in Virgin River Season 2. Previous to this collection, the TV actor starred in Sport On and Saints, whereas additionally making visitor star appearances in Impastor, Timeless, Wayward Pines, iZombie, and Van Helsing. Moreover, his movie credit embody Marvel, 2014’s Godzilla, The Unauthorized Saved by the Bell Story, and The Artwork of Racing within the Rain.
Along with his appearing credit, Grayson Gurnsey can also be the director of a pair of 2014 brief movies, The Relationship Journal and Found. He was additionally a contributing director on 2013’s Lord of the Guys.
Sarah Dugdale (Lizzie)
A newcomer to this Netflix unique, Sarah Dugdale joined Virgin River Season 2 within the function of Lizzie, Connie’s niece based mostly in Los Angeles. Previous to her look on this streaming collection, Dugdale was seen in reveals like R.L. Stine’s The Haunting Hour, Arrow, The Secret Circle, Supernatural, Thriller 101, and Ice. Moreover, her movie credit embody Netflix’s Within the Shadow of the Moon, Phil, The Age of Adulting, Hole within the Land, and final 12 months’s Lifetime film, The School Admissions Scandal. Subsequent 12 months, Dugdale stars within the upcoming horror-thriller, There’s Somebody Inside Your Home.
Did you’re keen on Virgin River Season 2? Who’s your favourite character? Tell us within the remark part! It’s also possible to meet up with the collection on the hyperlink offered right here.
