television One Chicago: All The Fireplace, Med, And P.D. Relationship Statuses After The Premiere Time Jumps

Atwater And Rojas (Chicago P.D.)

Regardless of all indicators pointing towards Atwater lastly getting some romance within the type of Vanessa Rojas, the departure of Lisseth Chavez over hiatus and due to this fact Rojas over the time soar signifies that poor Atwater but once more does not have a love curiosity. After all, Atwater has bigger considerations for the time being because of the racist mates of the not-so-dearly departed Doyle who’re doing their finest to wreck him, each bodily and professionally, for the reason that finish of Season 7. The man wants a break greater than he wants a love curiosity for the time being, in my e book, however I am going to nonetheless miss the Rowater that by no means was.