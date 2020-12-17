television Selena Quintanilla And Chris Perez: 7 Things To Know About Their Love Story

Depart a Remark
Lately, Netflix launched Selena: The Sequence. This Netflix unique TV present focuses on the life and legacy of mega celebrity Selena Quintanilla (ultimately Selena Quintanilla Perez). The streaming service determined to launch the collection in two elements. The primary half primarily offers with Selena and her household’s early years touring and making a reputation for themselves within the music world, particularly the Tejano music scene. The top of Selena: The Sequence Half 1 began to point out the event of Selena and Chris Perez’s relationship. The second half ought to deal much more with their love story.
Chris and Selena’s relationship is a major a part of her story. It’s such a good looking and tragic romance that many followers could also be anxious to see how Netflix and the actors enjoying Chris (Jesse Posey) and Selena (Christian Serratos) depict their story. Fortunately, there have been loads of books, articles, and movies written and made about Selena, so it’s straightforward to see the accuracy of their model. For these new to Chris and Selena’s story, let’s check out some fascinating info about their timeless love story.
Chris And Selena Had been Opposites
Chris Perez wrote all about his relationship with Selena in his guide To Selena, with Love. He mentions within the guide that Selena and he have been “polar opposites.” He then expanded by saying how she was outgoing and the focus, whereas he was quiet and watched what was occurring round him. He even talked about that Selena teased him about being too laid-back. In an interview with Houston Life, Perez additionally additional defined that he was very introverted at the moment, however Selena was all the time outgoing.
Selena and Chris additionally initially began off as having an reverse tastes in music. Chris aspired to play rock music, and initially had no intention of enjoying Tejano music. His favourite artists have been bands like Alice in Chains, Pearl Jam, and Inexperienced Day. Selena beloved Tejano music and pop artists like Whitney Houston and Janet Jackson.
Most Of Selena And Chris’s Shut Mates And Household Knew About Their Relationship Earlier than Abraham Quintanilla
Chris and Selena’s relationship was a public secret amongst their shut mates and bandmates. To Selena, With Love explains that Selena was very affectionate with Chris once they have been with the band and collectively on dates, however their relationship was saved secret from Selena’s father. Everybody knew he wouldn’t approve of Selena courting Chris.
Chris even launched Selena to his dad and mom lengthy earlier than Abraham came upon. Selena’s mom, Marcella Quintanilla, even knew earlier than Abraham. Abraham grew to become conscious of their secret relationship when Suzette, Selena’s sister, in anger, sooner or later simply informed him. Abraham wouldn’t be taught the extent of their love and relationship till they have been married.
Chris And Selena Had been Married In Their Early 20s
Chris and Selena have been the youngest members of Selena Y Los Dinos, so it didn’t shock anybody once they developed a bond, nevertheless it stunned many once they ran off and bought married earlier than Selena was even 21 and Chris was solely 22. The 2 wed on April 2, 1992, just a few weeks earlier than Selena’s twenty first birthday.
In To Selena, With Love, Chris particulars the way it all occurred. Selena’s father was doing every thing in his energy to maintain them aside, however they continued to see one another secretly. On April 2, 1992, Selena got here to see Chris at his resort. She was fed up with Abraham making an attempt to maintain them aside and thought the one approach for them to really be collectively was in the event that they married.
They then secretly eloped at a courthouse. Inside the hour, Abraham and Selena’s household knew of the wedding, as a result of gossip mill. Abraham was pressured to simply accept Chris into the household.
The Track ‘Extra Than Phrases’ By Excessive Performed A Function In Chris And Selena’s Romance
In Selena: The Sequence, there’s a scene the place Selena and Chris are singing “Extra Than Phrases” by Excessive. It’s a cute second within the collection that has some real-life significance. In To Selena, With Love, Chris particulars a reminiscence he has with Selena and the tune:
As we sat there, Selena put her head on my shoulder and began softly singing considered one of my favourite songs, “Greater than Phrases,” by an outstanding band referred to as Excessive that I’d launched to her not lengthy earlier than. These lyrics appeared to explain our emotions for each other completely.
In an interview on WFAA’s website, Chris shared much more in regards to the significance of the tune for the couple:
We used to hearken to ‘Extra Than Phrases’ from Excessive fairly a bit, and there was a second again within the day the place she really, we really sat down and performed it collectively whereas I used to be on the guitar. She sang the vocal elements, so that may all the time be a particular tune for me.
Chris additionally shared in his guide that after Selena’s dying, Excessive got here to Corpus Christi, the place Selena spent nearly all of her life. They performed the tune and devoted it to her.
Chris And Selena First Stated I Love You In A Pizza Hut
In To Selena, With Love, Chris gave an anecdote in regards to the first time Selena and he stated I really like you. The band was hungry and Selena’s favourite meals was pizza with further pepperoni. Chris and Selena observed a Pizza Hut close by, in order that they determined to go there alone. Then they started discussing their relationship and its future. Chris poured his coronary heart out to Selena about how a lot he cared for her. He additionally shared how he was in agony about retaining their relationship a secret from her father.
After Chris completed speaking, Selena responded by saying “I really like you.” He echoed her sentiment by saying it too.
Selena And Chris Owned Many Pets
In one of many funniest chapters of To Selena, With Love, Chris particulars how Selena and he obtained all of their pets. It began with plans for just a few fishes and ended with a python who ate their pet mouse, Bugsy.
The chapter talks about how they bought every of their 5 canine: Pebbles, Jax, Taylor, Winnie, and Andre. Selena appeared to be unable to withstand these furry faces. Every time they got here in touch with a brand new pet, Selena appeared to need it. Chris additionally talks a few comic story involving their escaped python and Selena’s horror when it was discovered.
Chris Nonetheless Has A Exhausting Time Listening to Selena’s Track ‘Dreaming Of You’
In an interview with Ken5, Chris Perez was requested about which tune he nonetheless had problem listening to, and he shared that he nonetheless has a tough time listening to “Dreaming of You,” due to the story behind it. In To Selena, With Love, he tells that story.
On the time, Chris was serving to an artist for who he was writing music and determined to not accompany Selena on the recording studio. She referred to as him later that day to ask him to come back to hearken to her sing “Dreaming of You,” however he declined as a result of he was busy with the artist. He talked about regretting that second as a result of it could be considered one of his final possibilities to listen to her sing.
You may catch Jesse Posey and Christian Serratos convey Selena Quintanilla Perez and Chris Perez to life on Selena: The Sequence at present streaming on Netflix (and half 2 coming quickly), or you may get their story straight from Chris by shopping for his guide, To Selena, With Love, which is obtainable wherever books are bought.
