television Selena Season 2: 5 Quick Things We Know About Part 2 Of The Netflix Series

It has been greater than 1 / 4 century for the reason that tragic loss of life of Tejano singer Selena simply as she was turning into a global celebrity, however the life and legacy of the Mexican-American icon continues to be as cherished now because it within the early Nineties, if no more. The love of the slain crossover artist was lately reignited with the December 2020 launch of the Netflix biographical drama Selena: The Series. However after binging the primary a part of the brand new sequence, some could also be questioning what is going on on with Selena Season 2, or “Part 2” of the sequence.
Effectively, longtime and up to date followers of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez might be glad to listen to that no time is being wasted and the second a part of the Netflix sequence is already within the works, that means we can’t have to attend too lengthy earlier than we see the following chapter within the iconic singer’s story, one marked by tragedy and triumph within the last years of Selena’s life. Listed here are 5 fast issues we all know concerning the subsequent a part of the Netflix sequence.
Christian Serratos Has Already Completed Filming Selena Part 2
Anybody stressing out about an prolonged break between the manufacturing of the primary and second seasons of Selena: The Series can set free a sigh of aid as a result of not solely has principal pictures has not solely began on Part 2, however star Christian Serratos had already fulfilled her obligations for the present earlier than Part 1 premiered on Netflix in December 2020. In an intensive interview with the Los Angeles Instances revealed a number of days earlier than the present debuted, the star of The Strolling Lifeless instructed the publication she had lately wrapped filming of Selena: The Series Season 2. And people diehard Selena followers who wished there was extra of Christian Serratos’ portrayal of the late singer might be completely satisfied to see her return for the second a part of the sequence.
Selena Season 2 Will Focus Extra On Selena The Icon As She Turns into A Star
Numerous Selena: The Series Season 1 centered on the late singer’s childhood, familial relationships, and the beginnings of her legendary profession, however Season 2 of the Netflix present will see Selena as she turns into one of the vital profitable performers each north and south of the American-Mexican border. Throughout a December 2020 interview with Oprah Journal, Christian Serratos stated there can be much more of Selena, the Icon, stating:
Our second half, we’ll see much more of the icon. I had much more to base the efficiency on — nevertheless it was nerve-racking as a result of individuals know that Selena so nicely. There was added strain.
Selena: The Series Season 1 ended with Abraham Quintanilla (Gabriel Chavarria) kicking his daughter’s guitarist and future husband, Chris Pérez (Jesse Posey), out of the band and on his personal at a gasoline station in the course of the night time. And for the reason that present relies on the lifetime of the late singer, Season 2 can even have a ton of private stuff alongside along with her rise to fame.
Selena Season 2 Will Dive Into The Late Singer’s Marriage, In Addition To Her Rise To Fame
The first season of Selena: The Series instructed an amazing, empowering story of a household making their mark on the music business, nevertheless it additionally handled the interpersonal relationships of the household, the band, and a sure love curiosity of the up-and-coming singer. Throughout a dialog with Leisure Tonight, author and govt producer Moisés Zamora defined that the second a part of the Netflix sequence will see how Selena grows as a performer, but in addition as an individual, stating:
When placing this collectively, I noticed Selena in three elements. You have got like, one and a half right here, with the early household struggles and the way she will get on the highway and she or he’s coming of age. After which it is the large large selection that’s having this relationship and selecting love, maybe on the expense of her profession and the household. So, we wished to finish the season with a fork within the highway and learn how how all of them come to phrases with making her personal selections.
The later half is as she good points her personal independence and she or he’s empowered to turn out to be a star. I do see that that evolution for her, and … the intention is for extra episodes to come back, and to point out that trajectory of Selena as she basically is a married girl and begins her journey as a crossover artist.
If Selena: The Series Part 2 covers the late singer’s last years, there might be so much to cowl, together with her elopement to Chris Pérez in 1992, the discharge of her third album “Entre a Mi Mundo,” and the occasions resulting in the homicide in March 1995.
We Will Be Seeing Extra Of Natasha Perez’s Yolanda Saldivar
We solely obtained to briefly see Natasha Perez’s portrayal of Yolanda Saldivar, the Selena Fan Membership president and boutique supervisor who would ultimately homicide the singer on the Days Inn motel in Corpus Christi, Texas, in Selena: The Series Part 1, however anybody accustomed to the story is aware of that she might be a significant participant when the present returns. In an interview with Leisure Weekly on the day of the present’s Netflix debut, Perez defined that she went to nice lengths to greatest put together for the position, together with initially looking for permission to fulfill the real-life Saldivar, who’s serving life in jail. When these plans did not pan out, Perez did as a lot analysis as she might to greatest perceive the lady behind the crime and make her portrayal as genuine as doable resulting in the following season.
Christian Serratos Did Her Personal Make-up For Selena Season 2
One factor that Christian Serratos actually wished to do to make her portrayal of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez as genuine as doable was to do her personal make-up, much like how the late singer did all these years earlier. In the identical Los Angeles Instances interview talked about earlier, the Netflix star revealed one key method she higher linked with the character throughout manufacturing of Season 2. For the second half of Selena: The Series, Serratos instructed the producers that she wished to do her personal make-up every day since that was one thing Selena did when she was rising to the highest of the pop world.
When Will Selena Season 2 Premiere On Netflix?
The greatest query that comes up with regard to Selena: The Series is when will we get to see Season 2 on Netflix. And whereas the streaming large has but to disclose when Part 2 will drop, it ought to be sooner moderately than later contemplating principal pictures has already been accomplished. If the present finally ends up being a giant hit on Netflix, we might hopefully see the brand new set of episodes drop in some unspecified time in the future in 2021. Ideally, it could be good to see the second season premiere on April 16, which occurs to be Selena Day in honor of the late singer’s birthday, however we’ll have to attend and see.
That about catches us up with what we find out about Selena: The Series Season 2. Be certain to test again for any future updates relating to the present. Additionally, remember to take a look at CinemaBlend’s 2021 Winter and Spring TV Schedule when you’re at it.
