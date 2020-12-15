television Selena's Christian Serratos: Where You've Seen Her Before

Christian Serratos stars as Selena within the newest Netflix Unique collection. The title Christian Serratos could not make bells go off in your head simply but however her profession is on the rise, and the discharge of Selena and the upcoming half two will enhance her profession much more.

For some, Selena is your first publicity to Serratos, however the actress has been showing in collection and flicks for almost 20 years. She could have even appeared in a few of your favourite reveals and movies. Christian Serratos has appeared in main collection like American Horror Story, The Strolling Useless, and the Twilight motion pictures. Let’s take a look at the foremost tasks that Serratos has been concerned in previous to Selena.