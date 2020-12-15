General News

television Selena's Christian Serratos: Where You've Seen Her Before

December 15, 2020
8 Min Read

Feedback

Go away a Remark

tv

Selena’s Christian Serratos: Where You have Seen Her Before

Christian Serratos in Selena

Christian Serratos stars as Selena within the newest Netflix Unique collection. The title Christian Serratos could not make bells go off in your head simply but however her profession is on the rise, and the discharge of Selena and the upcoming half two will enhance her profession much more.

For some, Selena is your first publicity to Serratos, however the actress has been showing in collection and flicks for almost 20 years. She could have even appeared in a few of your favourite reveals and movies. Christian Serratos has appeared in main collection like American Horror Story, The Strolling Useless, and the Twilight motion pictures. Let’s take a look at the foremost tasks that Serratos has been concerned in previous to Selena.

Christian Serratos as Rosita in The Walking Dead

The Strolling Useless (2010-Current)

The Strolling Useless is a collection in regards to the zombie apocalypse and those that try to outlive it. Christian Serratos performs Rosita Espinosa. She’s launched within the fourth season, and continues to be one of many survivors. Rosita begins the collection as Abraham Ford’s (Michael Cudlitz) girlfriend and one among his companions.

Rosita is hard, resourceful, and one of many ever-enduring characters on The Strolling Useless. The collection is a good paranormal drama that makes you see the darkness that may exist inside humanity, whereas additionally exhibiting that hope can nonetheless exist on the finish of the world. The Strolling Useless might be ending quickly, so it’s the right time to catch up. The collection is on the market to stream on Netflix. 

Stream it right here.

Christian Serratos as Angela in Twilight

The Twilight Saga (2008-2012)

The Twilight Saga is the story of Bella (Kristen Stewart) and Edward (Robert Pattinson), a human and a vampire who fall in love. Christian Serratos performs Angela, one among Bella’s human pals and a really type woman.

Angela finally turns into one among Bella’s greatest pals and one of many few people that she’ll miss when she turns into a vampire. Twilight is Serratos’s first main movie credit score. To me, as somebody who learn the books and noticed the movies, I believe Serratos does a very good job, within the few scenes that we get with Angela, of bringing the guide character to life. Amazon Prime Video has all 5 Twilight motion pictures obtainable to stream. 

Stream The Twilight motion pictures right here: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5

Christian Serratos as Suzie Crabgrass in Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide

Ned’s Declassified College Survival Information (2004-2007)

Ned’s Declassified College Survival Information was a Nickelodeon collection that aired from 2004 to 2007. It adopted Ned Bigby (Devon Werkheiser) and his greatest pals Moze (Lindsey Shaw) and Cookie (Daniel Curtis Lee) as they shared ideas and methods to make it by way of center faculty and junior highschool.

Christian Serratos performed Suzie Crabgrass all through the collection. She begins the collection as Moze’s sports activities rival and Ned’s crush. She finally turns into his girlfriend and Moze’s pal. Suzie Crabgrass is likely one of the principal recurring characters throughout Ned’s Declassified College Survival Information. This collection was one among Serratos’s first display performing roles. Ned’s Declassified College Survival Information is on the market to stream on CBS: All Entry. 

Stream it right here.

Christian Serratos in The Secret Life of The American Teenager

The Secret Life Of The American Teenager (Raven)

The Secret Lifetime of the American Teenager begins with Amy Juergens (Shailene Woodley) turning into a teen mother after hooking up with Ricky (Daren Kagasoff). The collection then follows Amy, Ricky, their households, and some different college students as they cope with life and relationships. Christian Serratos appeared within the fourth and fifth seasons of the collection.

She had a recurring position as Raven. Raven is one other one of many meddlers and troublemakers in The Secret Lifetime of the American Teenager. She’s primarily concerned in Jack (Greg Finley), Grace (Megan Park), and Ben (Ken Baumann)’s storylines. When you take pleasure in moral-driven teen dramas, then this Freeform collection could also be successful with you. The Secret Lifetime of the American Teenager is on the market to stream on Freeform. 

Stream it right here.

Christian Serratos as Heather in Cow Belles

Cow Belles (2006)

Cow Belles is a Disney Channel Unique Film starring real-life sister duo Alyson “Aly” Michalka and Amanda “AJ” Michalka. They play spoiled sisters whose father owns a thriving dairy farm. To show the women some duty, he makes them work in his dairy manufacturing facility

Christian Serratos has a small half as Heather Perez, Courtney’s (Amanda Michalka) shut pal and infrequently accomplice in spending and scheming. It’s one among Serratos’s first film roles, so is likely to be a very good film to take a look at if you wish to see her performing and profession transition. In 2019, Aly and AJ revealed that they need to develop a Cow Belles sequel, so Serratos may perhaps reprise her position as Heather sooner or later. Cow Belles is on the market to stream on Disney+. 

Stream it right here.

Christian Serratos and Bianca Lawson in American Horror Story

American Horror Story (2011-Current)

American Horror Story: Homicide Home is the primary season of American Horror Story. It’s in regards to the Harmon household and the ghosts that torment them of their new dwelling. Christian Serratos appeared within the pilot episode. She’s one among a trio of women who confront Violet (Taissa Farmiga) in her new faculty.

They hound Violet about smoking within the faculty. A seemingly small battle escalates to Violet being threatened with violence from one of many ladies, as the opposite two ladies watch in horror. That is one other very small half for Serratos. She solely seems on this episode, however horror followers could take pleasure in watching American Horror Story, regardless of Serratos’s very temporary look. 

Stream it on Hulu right here.

Christian Serratos in Pop Star

Pop Star (2013)

Pop Star might be a movie that you simply’ve by no means heard of, as a result of no it’s not Popstar: By no means Cease By no means Stopping. That is an indie dramedy a couple of singer who has her voice stolen by a actuality star and her producer. She sings for the producer and agrees to let him use her voice as a spotlight for the fact star turned singer, however Roxie quickly learns that her voice might be handed off as the fact star’s voice.

Serratos is the lead on this movie, as Roxie Santos, and it’s one among her first lead roles. The efficiency sequences seemingly helped ready her for her future position as Selena. It’s a very good movie to observe if you wish to see a few of Serratos’s early works.

Christian Serratos in Hannah Montana

Hannah Montana (2006-2011)

Hannah Montana is a collection a couple of woman named Miley (Miley Cyrus) who moonlights as a pop star named Hannah Montana. Christian Serratos solely appeared in a single scene in Hannah Montana Season 1, Episode 24, “The Idol Aspect of Me.” She seems to ask Amber (Shanica Knowles) to come back to her celebration, however Amber denies her request as a result of she desires to observe singing for a contest.

This look isn’t a significant observe in Serratos’s performing profession, however in the event you’re an enormous Hannah Montana fan, chances are you’ll acknowledge her from this episode. The episode could also be value testing in the event you’re already a Hannah Montana or Miley Cyrus fan. The complete Hannah Montana collection is on the market to stream on Disney. Stream it right here.

Catch Christian Serratos’s transformation into Selena on Netflix’s _Selena. _

Stream Selena The Sequence right here.

Extra From This Creator
    • Jerrica Tisdale
      Jerrica Tisdale

      View Profile

      Spent most of my life in numerous elements of Illinois, together with attending school in Evanston. I’ve been a life lengthy lover of popular culture, particularly tv, turned that keenness into writing about all issues leisure associated. Once I’m not writing about popular culture, I could be discovered channeling Gordon Ramsay by kicking individuals out the kitchen.


Walking Dead Boss Finally Has An Update On The Rick Grimes Movie


information


1d


Strolling Useless Boss Lastly Has An Replace On The Rick Grimes Film


Carlie Hoke



Why Twilight Fans Are Living For Taylor Swift's Willow Music Video


information


4d


Why Twilight Followers Are Dwelling For Taylor Swift’s Willow Music Video


Sarah El-Mahmoud



A Twilight Fan On TikTok Has Helped A Deleted Scene With Kristen Stewart Go Viral


information


5d


A Twilight Fan On TikTok Has Helped A Deleted Scene With Kristen Stewart Go Viral


Sarah El-Mahmoud

Trending Films


Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula


Aug 21, 2020


Practice To Busan Presents: Peninsula


Score TBD



The King's Man


Mar 12, 2021


The King’s Man


Score TBD



Morbius


Mar 19, 2021


Morbius


Score TBD



The Suicide Squad


Aug 6, 2021


The Suicide Squad


Score TBD



Wonder Woman 1984


Dec 25, 2020


Marvel Lady 1984


9


Why The Bachelorette’s Tell All Episode Was ‘Better’ Without All The Men, According To Chris Harrison


TBD


Why The Bachelorette’s Inform All Episode Was ‘Higher’ With out All The Males, In accordance To Chris Harrison


Score TBD



Watch Wonder Woman 1984's Opening Scene Now For A Glimpse Into The Amazon Olympics


TBD


Watch Marvel Lady 1984’s Opening Scene Now For A Glimpse Into The Amazon Olympics


Score TBD



Why The Voice's John Holiday Felt 'Privileged' To Bring Solace To John Legend After Emotional Performance


TBD


Why The Voice’s John Vacation Felt ‘Privileged’ To Convey Solace To John Legend After Emotional Efficiency


Score TBD



Taika Waititi’s Latest Response To His New Star Wars Movie Is Hilariously On Brand


TBD


Taika Waititi’s Newest Response To His New Star Wars Film Is Hilariously On Model


Score TBD



Stephen King's Thoughts On Under The Dome's TV Show Remain Hilarious (And Not Exactly Wrong)


TBD


Stephen King’s Ideas On Below The Dome’s TV Present Stay Hilarious (And Not Precisely Improper)


Score TBD

View Extra

Feedback

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.