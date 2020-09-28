television Showtime's The Comey Rule: Where You've Seen The Cast Before

Michael Hyatt

After which there’s Michael Hyatt, who takes on the position of former legal professional normal Loretta Lynch. Hyatt might be finest recognized for her tackle Brianna Barksdale within the first 4 seasons of the hit HBO crime sequence. Hyatt additionally stars as Cissy Saint on the FX sequence Snowfall. Different credit embrace The West Wing, Oz, Veronica Mars, Dexter, and Glee.

Nicely, that is the central solid of The Comey Rule and locations the place they’ve proven up up to now. For those who’re on the lookout for extra exhibits to observe take a look at the CinemaBlend Fall 2020 TV Premiere Schedule for all the newest info.