television SNL's 10 Best Presidential Impressions, Ranked

8. Dana Carvey – Jimmy Carter

Let it’s mentioned right here and now: Dana Carvey is without doubt one of the best impersonators Saturday Night time Stay has ever had. It is by no means a query of whether or not or not he can do an impression, however a query of whether or not or not if it stands with one of the best he can do. Carvey’s Jimmy Carter is strong sufficient to outrank some others on the checklist, however removed from one of the best impression he has carried out of a President of the USA. Carvey’s Carter continues to be higher than Dan Aykroyd’s however virtually feels only a bit too cartoony in comparison with others.