television Star Trek Discovery: 9 Things To Remember Before Season 3 On CBS All Access

Saru Underwent A Drastic Change

Saru spent a bulk of Star Trek: Discovery‘s run so far as a cautious and considerably worrisome character. In Season 2 it was revealed that was resulting from ganglia on his neck, and that after it had fallen off, he was now not a personality consumed by concern. It was information to Saru, whose species had been groomed to consider Kelpians died when their ganglia had been eliminated, and we noticed a little bit of a special facet of him. Saru is among the quickest and strongest folks on the ship, so it is going to be attention-grabbing to see if he makes use of that now that he isn’t held hostage by his concern.