television Star Wars Fans Might Hate Kylo Ren A Lot More After The Mandalorian Season Finale

The following comprises main spoilers for the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian.

The ultimate episode of the second season of Disney+’s The Mandalorian provides us quite a bit to unpack. There’s rather a lot that occurs, and much more that hints at the place the way forward for this sequence, and probably a number of others, may go. Nonetheless, if there was one main query that I used to be struck by whereas watching the brand new episode, titled “The Rescue,” it has to do with one thing in Star Wars‘ previous, not less than from our perspective. The place that The Mandalorian leaves The Youngster on the finish of that episode probably teases a reasonably horrific destiny for everyone’s favourite Child Yoda. The query must be requested. Does Kylo Ren kill Grogu?