television Superman And Lois: 7 Quick Things We Know About The CW TV Show

November 18, 2020
In October 2019, it was introduced that the Arrowverse’s Clark Kent and Lois Lane had been getting their very own spinoff collection, aptly titled Superman & Lois. Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch are all set to reprise their roles because the titular characters and the pair couldn’t be happier concerning the information of their upcoming superhero collection. Forward of the collection premiere, we have now a couple of issues value realizing about Superman & Lois, together with its launch date, the place The CW TV present will happen, and extra.

Superman & Lois’ first season will include 13 episodes in complete. The freshman collection — the seventh to hitch the ever-expanding Arrowverse — was fortunate sufficient to obtain a straight-to-series order by The CW alongside the Walker, Texas Ranger spinoff in January 2020. The present will probably be set within the aftermath of the “Disaster on Infinite Earths” crossover, which noticed the collapse of the multiverse. Whereas particular plot particulars and character arcs are nonetheless comparatively scarce, listed below are seven fast issues we all know up to now about Superman & Lois.

superman and lois cw show

The Superman & Lois Launch Date Is Set For February 2021

Superman & Lois was initially slated for a fall 2020 premiere. Nonetheless, a whole lot of TV productions shut down in March as a result of ongoing pandemic, delaying The CW collection. When the community introduced that its slate of Arrowverse reveals would return within the winter, Superman & Lois was scheduled to debut sooner or later in January. Filming is lastly underway and the superhero collection now has a concrete collection premiere date. Mark your calendars for Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 9:00 p.m. ET, instantly following The Flash’s Season 7 premiere.

superman and lois sons season 1

Superman And Lois Will Have Two Teenage Sons

Previous to the “Disaster on Infinite Earths” crossover, Lois and Clark solely had one son, an toddler named Jon. As soon as the multiverse was reborn and a number of other earths merged to type Earth Prime, nonetheless, the couple discovered themselves with two youngsters as an alternative. Jonathan and Jordan may have wildly totally different personalities as properly. Throughout the collection’ DC FanDome panel, Todd Helbing revealed why Superman & Lois opted for teen sons as an alternative of a child (by way of Decider):

We took ‘Disaster’ as a chance to age up and actually change issues for them as mother and father… the place issues get actually difficult for fogeys. ‘Disaster’ gave us an actual alternative to start out with a clean slate, and inform the story in a method we couldn’t have in any other case.

superman new suit superman and lois

Superman Will Have A Model New Swimsuit

Tyler Hoechlin has been carrying the Superman swimsuit for fairly a while now. The actor has primarily placed on the well-known crimson and blue costume each time Clark has dropped in in the course of the Arrowverse crossovers. Nonetheless, now that he has his personal present, Superman is upgrading to an entire new supersuit. Based on Todd Helbing, Superman’s earlier swimsuit wasn’t sustainable long-term because it was created to be worn just for the crossovers. Nonetheless, relaxation assured that the brand new swimsuit will certainly be “badass.” What the brand new costume will appear to be hasn’t been revealed but, however we are able to nonetheless count on it to incorporate the superhero’s iconic insignia and cape.

superman and lois set in smallville

Superman And Lois Will Be Set In Smallville

Supergirl established that Clark Kent lived and labored in Metropolis. Nonetheless, in the course of the Arrowverse’s “Elseworlds” crossover, Clark and Lois packed up their luggage and moved to Argo Metropolis, the final remnant of his dwelling planet Krypton. That’s the place they had been settled in for the foreseeable future. Sadly, Argo Metropolis was destroyed throughout “Disaster on Infinite Earths.” The first Superman & Lois teaser hinted on the couple’s return to Clark’s hometown of Smallville. Throughout the present’s panel at DC FanDome, Todd Helbing revealed that the couple was transferring again to Smallville following a tragic occasion. Whereas it is unclear what that tragedy entails, it appears to be the caveat that brings them again to the small Kansas city.

lana lang superman and lois

Lana Lang Will Be A Huge Half Of The Show

Emmanuelle Chriqui was forged within the function of Lana Lang, Clark’s highschool pal and former crush. The function was beforehand performed by Smallville vet Kristin Kruek (who approves of the route Superman & Lois is taking Lana). Whereas everybody left the city behind, Lana determined to remain in Smallville and is now a mortgage officer with the native financial institution. She’s married to firefighter Kyle Cushing and the couple has one daughter collectively. When Clark crosses paths along with her once more, Lana will probably be going by one of many hardest durations in her life so far.

superman and lois writer nadria tucker

One Author Has Already Left Superman And Lois

On November 6, Nadria Tucker (Underground, Krypton) claims she was let go as a author for Superman & Lois. In a Twitter thread, Tucker alleged that her declaring sexism and racism within the scripts went ignored within the writers room. In her phrases:

Some private information: Wednesday I acquired phrase that my contract on Superman and Lois will not be prolonged, my companies not wanted, my define and draft subpar (clearly I disagree with that final bit lol). This, after months of me flagging #metoo jokes in dialogue, of me defending the Bechdel check, of me FIGHTING to make sure the one Black faces on display screen aren’t villains, of me pitching tales for feminine characters (there’s one within the title of the collection!) that went ignored. If I sound bitter, it is as a result of this one stings.

superman and lois love triangle season 1

There Will Be A Love Triangle, However Not The One You Assume

When the Kent household strikes again to Smallville, an surprising love triangle will emerge. Because it seems, Lois and Clark’s sons will each develop a crush on Sarah Cushing, Lana and Kyle’s daughter. That may in all probability create some main battle between Jonathan and Jordan. The Arrowverse reveals have had their justifiable share of affection triangles and romantic stress, however the love triangle being arrange in Superman & Lois will probably be totally different as a result of it entails two brothers. Here is hoping that issues will not less than be amicable between all three characters (despite the fact that these teenage hormones could also be working wild).

Superman & Lois will formally be part of the Arrowverse’s slate of reveals when it premieres on February 23, 2021 at 9:00 p.m. ET on The CW. Keep tuned to CinemaBlend for updates on the present, together with premiere picture pictures, trailer releases, and extra. Within the meantime, make sure to take a look at our 2020 fall TV premiere schedule and our 2021 winter and spring information for extra viewing choices to return.


