television Taylor Swift's Re-Recorded Albums: 9 Major Questions We Have About Them

Taylor Swift’s followers have been eagerly awaiting the re-recordings of her earlier albums since 2019, when she confirmed that she she was allowed to do it beginning in November 2020. Effectively, it is November 2020 and after information broke that the grasp recordings of her first six albums had been bought by Scooter Braun, Taylor Swift shared a press release to her followers, which included an replace on her plans to re-record her older works. It is taking place, Swifties. She’s already within the studio.
The small print concerning the re-recorded albums aren’t plentiful past that. There are six albums that have been owned by Huge Machine Information — Taylor Swift (2006), Fearless (2008), Communicate Now (2010), Pink (2012) 1989 (2014), and Fame (2017) — and from what Rolling Stone reported, it is doubtless that the primary 5 are eligible to be re-recorded beginning this month, however Fame‘s launch could also be too latest to qualify proper now.
In her assertion to followers this week, Taylor Swift mentioned she’s begun re-recording her older music and it is confirmed to be “each thrilling and creatively fulfilling.” She additionally mentioned she has “loads of surprises in retailer.” Little else might’ve eased our frustration over the information that her masters have been as soon as once more bought to not-Taylor Swift higher than that bit of data she gave us, full with a sun shades emoji. With all of that mentioned, I’ve some large questions on Taylor’s plans for the brand new recordings of her first 5 albums. So let’s get to it.
When Will Taylor Swift Launch The New Albums?
What is the launch date for the primary album? There’s been no phrase on once we may count on to listen to any of the re-recorded albums. Taylor Swift hasn’t shared particulars about her intentions for this venture, past that it is taking place and she or he’s engaged on it. So the precise launch date of the primary re-recorded Taylor Swift album is unknown proper now. We can even package deal within the “how” of all of it. Will singles be launched earlier than the complete album? Or will the album arrive abruptly? Will there even be an announcement concerning the launch date, or will it merely arrive when it is completed with little or no discover, as she did with Folklore?
Which Re-Recorded Album Will Taylor Launch First?
The idea is likely to be that the primary re-recorded album to be launched will probably be 2006’s Taylor Swift, the self-titled album that began all of it. And whereas I doubt followers would complain if that is the case, I do not assume we should always rely completely on the plain assumption. What if she decides to offer us Pink first? Taylor’s fourth studio album was a transitional one, providing a mixture of nation and pop songs and proving that this artist was solely simply getting began. Then once more perhaps she’ll begin with 1989 and work her manner backward by way of the years. Or she’ll go so as of launch. We do not know but.
Is It Potential Taylor Swift Will Drop All 5 Albums At As soon as?
This one could also be a long-shot, however with out extra specifics to go on, we most likely should not rule it out fully. I can not assist however surprise, what if the final word plan is to re-record the whole lot over the following few months after which, shock!, 5 Taylor Swift albums filled with acquainted songs redone for us to devour monitor by monitor by monitor. I do not know if this plan is probably going, however it’s potential.
Will She Make Any Major Adjustments To The Music Or Lyrics?
I can not cease eager about the “creatively fulfilling” a part of Taylor Swift’s assertion, which makes me surprise if she’s going to make any minor or main modifications to the music or lyrics of her songs. On one hand, I think about the aim is for these albums to fulfill followers sufficient to supply an up to date various to the grasp recordings she not owns. However alternatively, Taylor Swift may wish to tinker a bit to a few of the music and lyrics, making large or small tweaks she needs she’d labored in on the unique recordings. This is among the extra thrilling unanswered questions that we could not know the reply to till we hear the brand new variations of the songs. And that brings us to our subsequent query…
Will She Document The Longer Model Of All Too Effectively?
Many Swifties have lengthy hoped for Taylor to launch the prolonged model of “All Too Effectively,” the heartbreaking fifth monitor on Pink, which already clocks in at over 5 minutes. Taylor Swift has mentioned that she needed to pare down the unique music for the unique album. So we all know there have been further verses that by no means made it onto the studio recording. We’ve heard the abridged model and it is a masterpiece. We’re prepared to listen to the unabridged model, if she’s able to share it. And what higher time to incorporate that model than when Pink‘s re-recording is completed?
Will The Featured Artists Return For The New Recordings?
On multiple event, Taylor Swift has collaborated with different artists for a monitor on her album. On Pink, she had Gary Lightbody singing together with her for “The Final Time” and Ed Sheeran for “Every little thing Has Modified.” Colbie Caillat sang together with her on Fearless’ “Breathe.” Will these artists be returning to sing the re-recorded songs together with her? If not, will Taylor convey another person in for the monitor, or else change the music to a solo act?
What Will The Album Covers Look Like?
Shamrock Holdings does not simply personal the masters for Taylor Swift’s early albums. In accordance with Swift, additionally they personal the rights to the album artwork and movies, which suggests we should always presumably count on new album covers for every of them once they’re launched. Will Taylor make any main modifications to the look of her albums? That is another thrilling factor to anticipate.
Followers of Taylor Swift’s songwriting know that she has a factor for colours, and the unique album artwork for every of her albums has its personal distinctive coloration scheme, aside from perhaps Folklore and Fame, each of which went with monochrome cowl artwork (although their coloration schemes appear extra obvious within the merch and movies). So she could select to honor the unique coloration schemes, however will she use an up to date photograph for every of the brand new covers? Or will we see a photograph that depicts her on the age she was when the unique launched? We’ll have to attend and see what these new albums appear to be once they’re launched.
Will We Get New Music Movies?
As talked about, per Taylor Swift’s latest assertion, Shamrock now owns the rights to the entire movies from her first six albums. Does Taylor have any plans to make new music movies to go along with a few of her hits? It is unimaginable to think about a brand new model of “Shake it Off,” “Clean House,” “You Belong With Me” and others. And it is completely potential that Swift has no plans to do new music movies for her older songs, however it’s value noting that, since Fame‘s “Delicate,” she’s been directing or co-directing lots of her music movies. With that in thoughts, it is simple to surprise if she has some new concepts brewing for music movies, both for songs which have already had a music video, or perhaps a few of the songs that did not beforehand.
Will This Lead To A Tour?
Bear in mind concert events? In gentle of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, it is laborious to say when it will be secure for us to return to the stadiums to see our favourite mega-artists carry out stay, however ought to that occur within the subsequent yr or two, will Taylor flip these re-recordings right into a theme for a brand new tour?
Technically, Taylor Swift already has two albums which have but to obtain the tour remedy. She was set to do do LoverFest this yr — in Boston and Los Angeles, in addition to venues abroad — however that occasion has been postponed indefinitely. And who is aware of what her plans are for Folklore, if/when stay music occasions are a factor once more. However is she contemplating doing one thing else, both individually or rather than these albums, to have fun the brand new recordings of her previous works? At this level, I am positive I am not alone in not being specific, however the considered a musical occasion that celebrates eight albums value of Taylor Swift’s songs sounds form of wonderful.
These are the most important questions I’ve concerning the re-recordings of Taylor Swift’s early catalog of albums. Regardless of the solutions are, it is thrilling simply to know that she’s engaged on them now.
I am additionally curious to see if these new albums will result in new merch for every of them, however that is a query my pockets does not actually wish to take into consideration proper now.
