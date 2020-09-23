television The 10 Best Dawson’s Creek Episodes, Ranked

8. Choices, Season 1, Episode 13

Joey is given the chance of a lifetime to spend a while in Paris, however she isn’t positive what she desires to do. In the meantime, Dawson has lastly realized that he loves Joey and doesn’t need her to go. Joey additionally should resolve if she desires to go to her father in jail.

“Choices” focuses loads on the way forward for Joey and Dawson. Will they lastly make the transfer that takes them from buddies to relationship? We get a giant declaration of affection by the tip of the episode, however that’s not solely why it is a good episode. It’s additionally a really emotional one as Joey lastly confronts her father, Mike (Gareth Williams), about his previous and the way he betrayed his household. Joey opening up these wounds permits her to start out a brand new relationship with him, which finally results in extra heartache in season two.