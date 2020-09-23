television The 10 Best Dawson’s Creek Episodes, Ranked

Depart a Remark
Dawson’s Creek was a success WB collection that aired from 1998 to 2003 and adopted Capeside youngsters Dawson Leery (James Van Der Beek), Joey Potter (Katie Holmes), Pacey Witter (Joshua Jackson), and Jen Lindley (Michelle Wiliams) as they handled raging hormones, sexuality, friendship, love, and rising up in a small city. The perfect episodes of Dawson’s Creek had been heartfelt, trustworthy, and a bit tacky.
Dawson’s Creek was a defining a part of my youthful days. I grew up watching the present and it helped outline my over-the-top romantic fantasies, like having a wall rented for me. Pacey and Joey are my all-time favourite TV couple, however for this checklist, I attempted to take an goal take a look at the perfect episodes and never simply choose Joey and Pacey second ones. This checklist does comprise loads of these, however that’s primarily as a result of I imagine the collection’ had a few of its finest moments when writing in regards to the limitless triangle.
Let’s make a journey again to Capeside and rank the highest ten finest episodes of Dawson’s Creek.
10. Detention, Season 1, Episode 7
Every member of the core crew, Dawson, Joey, Pacey, and Jen, discover themselves having Saturday detention for varied misconducts. Additionally they find yourself there with Capeside Excessive’s infamous Abby Morgan (Monica Keena). A cool factor in regards to the early seasons of Dawson’s Creek was that it was filled with film references and parody fashion episodes. This was Dawson’s Creek’s try at The Breakfast Membership.
The “Detention” episode is filled with Creek firsts, like Dawson and Joey’s official first kiss and the primary episode that includes Abby Morgan, who later turns into an important recurring character. It’s a really entertaining episode with the same old detention hijinks and even a humorous point out of Emilio Estevez and The Mighty Duck franchise, which Joshua Jackson starred in for the primary three movies. The episode additionally has every character enjoying into their major character flaw from Season 1: Jen’s dedication to not conform to Capeside requirements, Joey’s powerful girl-no nonsense demeanor, Pacey’s hypersexual nature, and Dawson’s insecurities.
9. The Scare, Season 1, Episode 11
“The Scare” is Dawson’s Creek’s try at a horror film-themed episode. Dawson continues his yearly Friday the thirteenth antics by attempting to scare Joey and Pacey. Jen feels just a little omitted as a result of he makes no makes an attempt to scare her, and he or she worries that he could not wish to be buddies after their breakup.
Enjoyable reality for many who aren’t big Dawson’s Creek and Scream followers, the collection creator, Kevin Williamson, wrote the screenplay for 3 out of the 4, quickly to be 5, Scream films, together with Scream and Scream 2. This episode options plenty of enjoyable nods to the Scream franchise, which had already launched the primary two films by the point this episode aired. Williamson additionally wrote I Know What You Did Final Summer season, which can also be referenced on this episode. “The Scare” features a visitor look by Scott Foley, who would later seem in Scream 3 and develop into a part of one other hit WB collection, Felicity. This episode is simply a kind of very self-aware ones that’s heavy on popular culture references in a manner that reveals the collection’ appreciation for the movie geek fandom, particularly the horror geek one.
8. Choices, Season 1, Episode 13
Joey is given the chance of a lifetime to spend a while in Paris, however she isn’t positive what she desires to do. In the meantime, Dawson has lastly realized that he loves Joey and doesn’t need her to go. Joey additionally should resolve if she desires to go to her father in jail.
“Choices” focuses loads on the way forward for Joey and Dawson. Will they lastly make the transfer that takes them from buddies to relationship? We get a giant declaration of affection by the tip of the episode, however that’s not solely why it is a good episode. It’s additionally a really emotional one as Joey lastly confronts her father, Mike (Gareth Williams), about his previous and the way he betrayed his household. Joey opening up these wounds permits her to start out a brand new relationship with him, which finally results in extra heartache in season two.
7. The Lengthy Goodbye, Season 5, Episode 4
Main Spoiler Alert should you haven’t seen Dawson’s Creek, that is the episode the place everybody says goodbye to Mitch Leery (John Wesley Shipp). Mitch’s loss of life is such an sudden second in Dawson and his pal’s world that every take care of his loss of life in their very own unhappy manner. Dawson takes the numb strategy to issues till the flood gates open.
Structurally, “The Lengthy Goodbye” is in contrast to another Dawson’s Creek episode. It takes on a play-like high quality with every of the unique major characters and Dawson’s mother, Gail (Mary-Margaret Humes), remembering moments with Mitch. As a substitute of truly doing flashbacks, the present has Mitch seem to their present selves however you may inform by the best way the second is described that it exists prior to now, like Dawson remembering receiving his first video digital camera from his father on his twelfth birthday. It’s a somber episode however executed very properly.
6. Stolen Kisses, Season 3, Episode 19
Dawson, Joey, Andie (Meredith Monroe), Pacey, and his pal Will Krudski (Rodney Scott) go on a visit to see Dawson’s aunt Gwen (Julie Bowen). It turns into a visit down reminiscence lane for Dawson and Joey, however it’s filled with stress as Pacey and Joey attempt to neglect their secret kiss and simply be buddies.
This is a crucial Dawson’s Creek episode as a result of it introduces Will, who was used to start out the Dawson’s Creek spin-off collection Younger People, which additionally starred Ian Somerhalder, Katherine Moennig, and Kate Bosworth. However the true cause this is a crucial episode is it ends with Joey and Pacey confessing their true emotions for one another and deciding to behave on them, setting the present down a totally new path.
5. True Love, Season 3, Episode 23
Pacey has determined to set sail this summer season and go away Capeside behind for a number of months. Joey now should resolve to ask him to remain and attempt to make a relationship work–hence choosing him over Dawson–or to only play it secure and keep issues with Dawson.
“True Love” gave us the notorious Dawson cry face gif, so for that alone, this episode deserves to be within the episode corridor of fame. Your complete third season of the collection leads as much as this second the place Joey should make this choice and both launch her fears and take an opportunity with Pacey, even when it means ceaselessly fracturing her friendship with Dawson, or play it secure. Teen me cheered so laborious (internally) on the finish of this episode.
4. To Be Or Not To Be/That Is The Query, Season 2, Episode 14 And 15
Jack (Kerr Smith) writes a poem that he’s compelled to learn aloud to his class. It sends the rumor mill off about Jack’s sexuality. This two-part episode focuses on Jack admitting to himself and others that he’s homosexual.
Within the late-90s, this episode was revolutionary as a result of there weren’t many homosexual teen characters on community tv. The best way the episode dealt with Jack’s popping out and his character improvement was one in all Dawson’s Creek’s greatest strengths. This episode could have allowed many homosexual teenagers to really feel seen and cozy admitting their very own sexuality. Jack turns into a key member of the present in Season 2 and stays one till the collection finale, and these episodes allowed him to begin to set up his id as a personality.
3. Castaways, Season 6, Episode 15
Joey and Pacey make a fast Kmart run that ends with them trapped there in a single day. The 2 then talk about their previous relationship and their present friendship. In addition to being an commercial for Kmart, and the beginning of my want to be trapped in a division retailer in a single day, it’s additionally a extremely sudden episode.
Taking notes from films like Earlier than Dawn, “Castaways” has Joey and Pacey revisit their post-breakup relationship. Apparently, after Season 4, the present type of pretends Joey and Pacey weren’t head over heels in love and takes extra of a friendship dynamic with them. Nevertheless, on this Season 6 episode, it brings up that call and why they’ve been so okay with simply being buddies now, and why no lingering emotions have come up. The episode confesses to viewers that they each nonetheless have these lingering emotions and resolve to offer it one other go, solely to take it away from us a number of episodes later. This transient detour allowed two of the collection’ strongest characters to remind followers why they’re so pleasing collectively.
2. The Longest Day, Season 3, Episode 20
Pacey and Joey have begun their secret romance. They resolve that it’s time to inform Dawson earlier than he finds out on his personal. “The Longest Day” takes a number of factors of views, giving viewers just a little extra of the story with every particular person’s perspective. By the tip of the episode, together with the trio, the viewers are taken on an emotional, devastating journey.
“The Longest Day” additionally consists of a number of the most memorable strains and finest performing from the whole forged. You’re feeling the burden of this choice and the way Dawson, Joey, and Pacey have mainly doomed their friendship.
1. All Good Issues/Should Come To An Finish, Season 6, Episode 23 And 24
It’s the final time that viewers will see the Capeside crew because the present takes its ultimate curtain name. Sequence finales are actually laborious to drag off. More often than not, they lead to followers being very mad with the result. The Dawson’s Creek collection finale is a kind of uncommon finales that works. It was emotionally riveting, gave nearly each character a satisfying conclusion, and it provided loads of surprises. These two episodes additionally had so many nods to earlier episodes. It actually felt just like the crew needed to do their finest to honor the followers and Dawson’s Creek in essentially the most respectful and loving method.
The finale additionally made the daring choice to not go a predictable manner, which helped make the ending so satisfying, no less than to me.
Grownup me can now see the various flaws of Dawson’s Creek, however I nonetheless adore it and would love one other journey to Capeside to test in with Pacey, Joey, Jack, Jen, and even Dawson. For now, I’ll simply must revisit the collection by streaming it on Hulu. Stream the whole collection of Dawson’s Creek right here.
