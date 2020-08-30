television The 10 Best Full House Episodes, Ranked

10. Season 2, Episode 22 “Luck Be A Woman: Half 2”

Do you know that Jesse and Becky bought engaged early in Full House’s run? Regardless of that, this episode is just not all laughter and sunshine. Jesse and Becky grew up lots on this episode, which makes it certainly one of my favorites. Plus, it has an surprising ending that I didn’t see coming.

Full House often leaves all its issues resolved by the tip of its run. The second half of “Luck Be a Woman” doesn’t. At the very least, not on the Becky/Jesse entrance. I like how Full House switched issues up with this one. It made all of its subsequent episodes a bit more durable to learn.