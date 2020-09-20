television The 10 Best Outlander Episodes So Far, Ranked

Geneva has already been promised to a a lot older (and to not her liking) man, so she blackmails Jamie into… educating her the methods of the bedchamber, in order that she will not have her first time together with her soon-to-be husband. However, she will get pregnant from the encounter, after which dies in childbirth. Jamie now has a second little one whom he will not be capable of elevate (pour on that heartbreak, Outlander), however younger Willie is taken in by Geneva’s variety sister, and she or he ultimately marries Lord John, which results in him being in Jamie’s life far longer than he would have in any other case. Again within the 1960s, we see Brianna and Claire lastly get nearer, in addition to Brianna and Roger, so this episode actually helps lay some groundwork for the way forward for the present.