television The 10 Best Outlander Episodes So Far, Ranked

I do not learn about you, Outlander followers, however this specific Droughtlander has already felt about 80 years lengthy, regardless that it solely began in early Might. On prime of that, we all know that the break between Seasons 5 and 6 had already been deliberate as a protracted one, so we have got a number of ready to do earlier than we get to fulfill up once more with the Frasers and see what shall come subsequent after that extremely intense finale. However, in the event you’re contemplating rewatching the collection as you anticipate the brand new season to come back our manner, why do not you decide to a binge of one of the best episodes Outlander has given us thus far?
I do know, I do know! Outlander, being solely probably the most romantic, dramatic, twist-filled, gorgeously shot historic drama on tv rarely misses the mark, particularly for a full episode. However, why not spend your viewing time on one of the best of one of the best if you are going to settle in to revisit the collection? With that in thoughts, this is our rating of the ten greatest episodes from Outlander‘s first 5 seasons!
Main Outlander spoilers forward!
10. To Ransom A Man’s Soul – Season 1, Episode 16
Boy, I hate to start out this fashion. I actually, actually do. However, of all of the (many, many) horrors which were heaped upon our beloved Frasers, by no means since has there been such dedication to displaying how harrowing mentioned abuses might be, or the after results on those that suffered so dearly. Even the Season 5 finale, during which Claire was brutalized by a whole gang of males, did not really present us what she went via. Properly, “To Ransom a Man’s Soul” didn’t look away.
Whereas the episode earlier than confirmed Claire’s determined try and free Jamie from Black Jack’s sadistic clutches in a dungeon of Wentworth jail, when she was caught, Jamie valiantly provided himself to see his spouse freed and… properly, it received actually, actually dangerous for Jamie. I have never, by any means, seen all of each TV present ever, but when this hour of Black Jack torturing Jamie is not probably the most trauma-inducing episode of tv produced up to now, I would be stunned. However, in that devastation lies the great thing about this troublesome story, with magnificent writing, plotting and performances from everybody concerned. So, it needed to be included on this listing.
9. All Money owed Paid – Season 3, Episode 3
As is usually the case with Outlander‘s motion and story-packed episodes, “All Money owed Paid” had rather a lot occurring, however (additionally fairly usually) it additionally had rather a lot going for it. First? We get our final “modern-day” seems at Frank Randall (minus a quick flashback look in Season 4), earlier than he dies in a automobile accident. It is fairly exhausting to not really feel for a man who had discovered the love of his life, solely to have that love be usurped due to unintentional time journey and a sizzling Scot in a kilt, however Frank actually tried our endurance in his final outing. Does he say some imply stuff to Claire? Certain, however he is additionally been trapped in a loveless marriage for over a decade as he raised one other man’s child, so, I feel it was honest to see him blow off some steam.
After all, Frank’s loss of life implies that Claire is now actually free to like Jamie and ultimately head again to him, however this episode can be fairly notable for introducing the now very grown up Lord John Gray to audiences. Whereas Jamie and Gray already grudgingly owed their lives to 1 one other, they might ultimately come to respect one another as buddies and proceed to have their fates tied collectively. And, in my view, this relationship is second in its complexity solely to that of Claire and Jamie, which is but one more reason why this superior episode needed to be included.
8. The Battle Joined – Season 3, Episode 1
Woooo, boy. This episode was a loooooong time coming. After a second season which was very devoted to the Frasers attempting to cease the Battle of Culloden, we lastly get to see that each one their efforts actually had been for naught. However, “The Battle Joined” can be necessary as a result of after two full seasons of menace from Black Jack, Jamie lastly has his revenge on the bastard, killing him throughout the battle. And, his loss of life results in a reprieve for Jamie, who’s hidden, nonetheless alive below his physique. When he is lastly hauled away to be shot by the English for being a traitor, he is saved by Lord John’s brother, who’s grateful that Jamie spared his youthful sibling years in the past.
We additionally get to look in on Claire’s renewed life within the 20th century, but it surely’s instantly clear that it may be a tricky street for her (and, sure, Frank). She’s not getting any respect in any respect for being good and bold or for being keen to talk her thoughts. This isn’t to say her determination to go to medical faculty and grow to be a physician, which, as we all know, is actually going to come back in tremendous useful as soon as she heads again to Jamie and the significantly much less medically superior 1700s.
7. Give up – Season 3, Episode 2
Bear in mind how I mentioned that each Outlander episode is packed from stem to stern? Properly, “Give up” isn’t any completely different, however this installment actually owes a number of its brilliance and place on this listing to extra great performances from Sam Heughan and the additionally all the time incredible (however not seen sufficient) Laura Donnelly as his sister, Jenny. This episode picks up six years after Jamie was launched after Culloden, however seeing as how he was imagined to be killed for being a traitor, he is nonetheless an outlaw, and has grow to be much more mentally tortured and very distant whereas dwelling in a cave close to his ancestral residence.
After younger Fergus loses his hand to the band of Redcoats who’d been searching for Jamie, our red-headed hero makes yet one more sacrifice for his loved-ones, and lets himself be arrange for seize by the English, in order that his household can get the reward cash and at last be left alone. Jenny isn’t on board with this plan in any respect, however not less than Jamie will get slightly lovin’ from her maid after a very long time of lacking Claire earlier than being despatched off to jail. In the meantime, again sooner or later, Frank has absolutely realized that Claire is far more in love with Jamie now than she ever was with him, launching them down a good rockier path.
6. The Satan’s Mark – Season 1, Episode 11
We received two massive, fats reveals in “The Satan’s Mark”, and each had been properly well worth the wait. After watching Claire and Geillis be imprisoned and tried for witchcraft (with that rattling Laoghaire displaying as much as strive and ensure Claire is lastly out of Jamie’s life for good), we get a few of the fact about Claire’s fellow non-witch. Claire has an opportunity to throw Geillis below the bus on the stand, however refuses. This results in the shifty lass being a real buddy, taking full blame for the issues they have been accused of and displaying off her “satan’s mark” which is definitely a vaccination scar, that means that Geillis is a time traveler, similar to Claire.
Whereas that was already mind-blowing, Geillis’ phrases on the stand permit Claire and Jamie to flee to the woods, the place she lastly tells her new husband precisely how she got here to be in his life within the first place. And, what? Jamie as soon as once more proves how a lot he loves him some Claire, as a result of he barely bats an eyelash at her telling him that she’s from the motherfucking future. Then, Jamie doubles down on that love, by being utterly keen to let Claire go; main her again to the standing stones. However, in fact, then it is her flip to show her love, and Claire wakes him the subsequent morning, ready to remain in 1743.
5. The Wedding ceremony – Season 1, Episode 7
Everyone knows what’s coming, proper? Outlander is nothing if not legendary for its sexytimes, and “The Wedding ceremony” had a few of the most… illuminating intercourse scenes of the collection thus far. However, we additionally received Jamie and Claire bonding much more, because the nervous new couple will get to know one another higher after the ceremony in order that they’ll calm their first-time-knocking-one-another’s-boots jitters. We additionally get a have a look at how Claire and Frank married, to actually drive residence how surreal this wedding ceremony/wedding ceremony night time have to be for her.
We additionally, but once more, see how loyal and loving Jamie is, as a result of he reveals that he agreed to marry her in order that she’d have the complete safety of his clan, household and his physique (SWOON) to maintain her secure from Black Jack, which might (clearly) price him dearly by the top of the season. Now, so far as these sexytimes go, properly…it was simply all sizzling, wasn’t it? There was horny undressing, horny speak, horny kissing, horny studying (for our courageous no-longer virgin) and horny plain ol’ S.E.X. In the event you’re an Outlander fan and have not re-watched this episode not less than as soon as, you are not doing all of your due diligence, buddy.
4. The Ballad of Roger Mac – Season 5, Episode 7
Ugh… I imply, significantly, simply… BLAH. I am unable to say that we did not know the main occasion of this episode was coming, as a result of we would spent give up some time with a goal being painted proper on Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser’s courageous, principled, cussed face. And, so now we have “The Ballad of Roger Mac,” which gave us the Battle of Alamance the place Murtagh’s Regulators fought the Jamie and the Purple Coats, and the top of Murtagh’s time on this treacherous mortal coil. Dammit! I. Am. BROKEN!
On the upside, the loss of life of not simply one of many final remaining characters from Season 1, however Jamie’s trusted uncle, advisor, and confidant (in addition to one of many few individuals who knew {that a} bunch of parents from the long run are strolling round in 1771), gave us such robust performances from fan-favorite Duncan Lacroix, Heughan and Caitriona Balfe, that it was all a fan may do to not look away whereas sobbing via the disappointment.
3. The Birds & The Bees – Season 4, Episode 9
Brianna’s dedication to go to the previous in order that she will warn her mother and father about an impending hearth lastly pays off on this episode. She’s already had a very traumatizing journey, having been injured almost as quickly as she received to the 1700s after which being raped by Stephen Bonnet, however issues take a (transient) flip for the higher in “The Chook & The Bees” when she lastly tracks down her of us within the new world and meets Jamie for the primary time.
After all, she occurs upon her father within the least sentimental manner potential – as he is relieving himself in an alley – and he assumes she’s a prostitute at first, however not less than the remainder of the assembly was brilliantly emotional and well-played. So a lot so, the truth is, that it virtually makes up for the large, honking case of mistaken identification on this episode which results in Roger later being overwhelmed by Jamie and offered to the Mohawk, however I would favor it if we may simply faux none of that occurred.
2. A. Malcolm – Season 3, Episode 6
Oooooooo, weeeeee! The occasions of “A. Malcolm” had been additionally a very long time coming (as so many issues are on this planet of Outlander), as a result of whereas this episode which options the reunion of Claire and Jamie after he despatched her again to the 1940s (proper earlier than the Battle of Culloden) solely took six episodes to get to, within the present it was an entire 20 years earlier than the new duo may see one another once more and do horizontal adult-type issues with each other.
One of many causes that is such a gem of an episode is that the reunion would not go 100% easily. Jamie figured he’d by no means see Clarie once more, so he faints upon seeing her. They kiss not lengthy after, however do not get with the banging immediately as a result of they have twenty years value of dwelling to atone for, to not point out speaking about Brianna. After they lastly get again to Jamie’s room at a brothel, they’ve an exquisite chat which mirrors the one they needed to soothe their nerves on their wedding ceremony night time, solely to lastly undress within the slowest, sexiest manner potential… after which have Jamie bonk Claire on the nostril whereas attempting to intercourse her up. Pure delight!
1. Of Misplaced Issues – Season 3, Episode 4
Whereas I doubt any Outlander fan would deem “Of Misplaced Issues” a giant ol’ nothing-burger of an episode, I can actually see the place some debate would open up about why it goes on the prime of this listing. However, I might argue that a number of issues occur on this episode which enormously affect the way forward for the characters and the collection total, making it my best choice for one of the best of what the present has given us over 5 seasons (thus far). We discover Jamie serving out his time at Helwater for the Dunsanys, and his previous simply retains fucking him over, as a result of issues change enormously for him when the snotty daughter of the home, Geneva, finds out that he is the notorious Purple Jamie.
Geneva has already been promised to a a lot older (and to not her liking) man, so she blackmails Jamie into… educating her the methods of the bedchamber, in order that she will not have her first time together with her soon-to-be husband. However, she will get pregnant from the encounter, after which dies in childbirth. Jamie now has a second little one whom he will not be capable of elevate (pour on that heartbreak, Outlander), however younger Willie is taken in by Geneva’s variety sister, and she or he ultimately marries Lord John, which results in him being in Jamie’s life far longer than he would have in any other case. Again within the 1960s, we see Brianna and Claire lastly get nearer, in addition to Brianna and Roger, so this episode actually helps lay some groundwork for the way forward for the present.
That is it sassenachs! That is one of the best Outlander has introduced followers thus far, however be sure you tell us within the feedback beneath in the event you suppose I left an necessary episode out!
